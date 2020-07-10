WTH?
Trump Tells Fox News the New ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign on Fifth Avenue Is Like He’s Being ‘Prosecuted’
President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
“I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them… I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody’s ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted.”
He went on to call New York City a hellhole.
Sending personal protective equipment from the federal stockpile and the federal government coming to the aid of Americans in a pandemic does not typically mean that he, as the leader of the country, would get something in return like blind loyalty.
At the same time, the president appears to believe that a “Black Lives Matter” sign is some kind of prosecution of him. It was something Harris keyed in on, saying that BLM has nothing to do with Trump.
“I think we’ve been talking about, for about four years, the various forms of narcissism,” said Harris. “Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black lives that do matter.”
See the video below:
Kamala Harris on Trump’s tantrum over Black Lives Matter being painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave:
“Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black Lives. That DO matter.” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FgsSRg3F6C
— ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) July 10, 2020
‘You Live Off of White People’: Woman Screams Profanities at Black Lives Matter Activists – ‘Keep Your HIV Over There’
A woman was filmed screaming at Black Lives Matter activists on Sunday, yelling, “you live off of white people” and “keep your HIV over there,” in a profanity-laden rant during a Watsontown, Pennsylvania BLM protest.
As the activists chanted, “No justice, no peace,” video shows the woman yelling back, “F*ck you, we’re going to give you no peace,” then repeatedly unleashing several profanities as she waves her middle finger. Holding a bottle of water, she starts to walk away, then comes back to yell, “You f*ckin’ communists.”
BLM activists responded to her verbal attacks by chanting, “We love you.”
There were several bystanders near her who did nothing.
The Standard-Journal reports “hundreds” of BLM activists protested.
Central Pennsylvania photographer Paul Weaver writes that BLM activists “were met with shouts of ‘all lives matter’ and ‘white lives matter’ from the group group [sic] across the street which consisted of motorcycle club members, men in Trump hats, Three-Percenters, and other local residents.”
Three-Percenters are a far-right wing militia anti-government movement and paramilitary group.
Weaver captured many photos of the event, and video of the woman screaming, which he posted to Facebook.
Trump Ignites Confusion With ‘Incoherent’ Rant About ‘Questionable’ Abraham Lincoln
Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.
During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln’s legacy was “questionable.”
“I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good — although it’s always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result –” the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.
“Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well,” Faulkner said.
“We are free,” Trump replied. “You understand what I mean.”
There’s a lot going on but I hope the president is soon asked what he means by this, because… https://t.co/gar6ubK5qW
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 12, 2020
Many people interpreted Trump as saying that it was questionable for Lincoln to have freed slaves.
Trump objectively thinks it’s questionable that Lincoln freed the slaves. https://t.co/iEL4OzYNQ2
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 12, 2020
Trump just described the end result of freeing the slaves as “always questionable” https://t.co/rdHIjlRxAo
— Ari Hirsch (@AriHirsch1) June 12, 2020
Trump thinks freeing Black people was “questionable”?! He is all of America’s hate manifested.
— Joel Pulliam (@joel_pulliam) June 12, 2020
Others, however, speculated that Trump was talking about Lincoln’s assassination:
Uh. What part does Trump find questionable about Lincoln’s legacy? Is he referring to his…. assassination?https://t.co/F3bWWMGWhK
— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 12, 2020
The most charitable read is that he’s talking about Lincoln’s assassination, but even then, I think Lincoln would have taken that bargain. Problem is, Trump knows nothing of sacrifice.
— Patrick Meyers (@m1ghtymouse7) June 12, 2020
“Questionable” is just Trump’s idiotic reference to assassination, and it’s not the most damning thing here. The real shocker is his “we are free” line, by which he means, “free of foreign rule”; Trump thinks Lincoln was a figure of the revolution, not civil war. Nailed-on.
— Choostas (@Choostas) June 12, 2020
Many people said there was no point in trying to understand Trump, claiming he didn’t even know what he was trying to say.
Astounding that Trump disses Abraham Lincoln, our greatest president & the greatest Republican. Mind-boggling that Trump says,”it’s always questionable” whether Lincoln “did good” & whether “the end result” of what Lincoln did was good.
These words are high intellectual crimes
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) June 12, 2020
It truly makes my jaw drop that Trump is suggesting he might be considered to have done more for Black people as president than Lincoln.
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) June 12, 2020
It’s a bad day dementia day for Trump.
— #AntiFascist (@ChrisInKansas) June 12, 2020
Lincoln is only questionable in Trump’s addled brain… https://t.co/xMCC65AzKF
— Pamela H (@autumnheart71) June 12, 2020
Trump is mentally-disabled, brain-damaged, and intellectually-challenged — just like his #maga/#qanon-minority.
It really is that simple. #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/yWq8g1D2BN
— ? End the brain-damage & chaos: Vote #Biden2020 (@UTMBColorado) June 12, 2020
No point asking Trump “what he meant.” He’ll just go off on another incoherent rant. Do you ask a person having a psychotic episode “what he meant” by his word salad?
— WICKEDNESS IN HIGH PLACES: cowering in a bunker (@Sandwichman_eh) June 12, 2020
And the Trump campaign wants you to believe that Biden is the one who’s a rambling, incoherent mess. https://t.co/Tn6a7IEwzr
— Levi Fishman (@levifishman) June 12, 2020
Trump Pulls US Out of World Health Organization – Claims China Controls Critical International Group
President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.
Trump says China “broke their word to the world on ensuring the autonomy of Hong Kong.” Says “the Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations.” Blames China for covering up “Wuhan virus.” (He previously praised their “transparency.”)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 29, 2020
President Trump says the U.S. will today be “terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization” and redirecting funds to other “urgent public health needs” around the world https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/Y8wgsDXamC
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020
Despite them coronavirus pandemic and protestors across the country mourning the killing of George Floyd, the president refused to take any questions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
