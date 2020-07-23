News
‘Extremely Irate’ Man Who Refused to Wear a Mask Shot Dead After Trying to Run Over Auto Shop Owner’s Son: Report
A man who wanted air put in his tires reportedly became “extremely irate” when the owner of an auto shop asked him to put on a mask, was later shot dead after he attempted to run over the owner’s son with his car. Another man was wounded.
“The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became ‘extremely irate,'” incident reports filed by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The owner told deputies the man crashed into his son’s vehicle and tried to run him over before driving off.”
As police were searching for the alleged assailant, “they received a call from the auto shop owner saying the vehicle had returned and his son had shot someone.”
The incident is under investigation.
News
Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Announce Florida GOP Convention is Canceled: ‘Not the Right Time’
President Donald Trump used his supposed coronavirus press briefing to announce he is canceling the Florida portion of the GOP convention. The coronavirus briefings are supposedly for informing the American people about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, citing the huge outbreak of coronavirus, told reporters it’s “not the right time” to hold the convention in Florida. The North Carolina segment, which was never fully canceled, will continue.
Florida just announced its highest-ever one-day death toll, 173 deaths over the past day. Florida is currently third in coronavirus cases, was third in new deaths on Wednesday, and is eighth in total deaths.
Many believe the cancellation comes after a large number of GOP lawmakers announced they would not attend, over coronavirus concerns.
After announcing the cancellation, the president went on to push for schools to open in the fall.
“We’re going to do some other things with tele-rallies and online the week that we’re discussing which will be really good” — Trump announces that the 2020 RNC that was scheduled to take place in Jacksonville will not be happening pic.twitter.com/gU2U1GE0ka
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020
News
Judge Finds DOJ Sending Michael Cohen Back to Prison Was ‘Retaliation’ and Attempt to Block His Anti-Trump Book
A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was “retaliation,” an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.
President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was retaliated against by the Trump administration when he was sent back to prison because he’s writing a book, Judge Hellerstein rules. Cohen will be released from FCI-Otisville and returned to home confinement.
— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) July 23, 2020
Cohen refused to sign a statement promising he would not publish his book until he had served his entire prison term, and would not talk to the press.
“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book,” Senior United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York said.
Judge Hellerstein said in his 21 years hew has never seen such a clause in a release agreement.
Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and into home confinement by 2 PM Friday.
News
‘We Benefit From Doing Nothing’: GOP Senator Reveals Why Some Republicans Don’t Support Passing Another COVID-19 Stimulus
In an update on the status of the next round of stimulus funding for the COVID-19 crisis, a Republican senator confessed the sinister reason his party isn’t in a rush to get anything done.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) confessed it’s because they don’t want to spend the money.
“There are some over here that think we benefit from doing nothing because people don’t want to spend any more money,” he said. “I’d say it’s gonna be tough.”
It was assumed that Republicans would be more willing to deal because it is an election year, and many are desperate to keep their seats in November. Yet, the unprecedented pandemic and national emergency didn’t seem as urgent as one might assume.
In a scathing piece, the Post editorial board blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for dragging his feet and not jumping to help a country in crisis. Democrats, by contrast, passed their next version of the stimulus in May. McConnell has let it sit for two months with no action.
“Cramer said he thought it was possible that even if they succeed in overcoming their internal differences, Republicans would be unable to bridge the ‘pretty big gap’ with Democrats, who have embraced a $3 trillion bill containing multiple priorities Republicans oppose, such as a large package of aid for cities and states, among other things,” the report said.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the GOP that if they didn’t act by the end of next week, millions of Americans would lose their unemployment benefits.
