Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Announce Florida GOP Convention is Canceled: ‘Not the Right Time’

President Donald Trump used his supposed coronavirus press briefing to announce he is canceling the Florida portion of the GOP convention. The coronavirus briefings are supposedly for informing the American people about the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, citing the huge outbreak of coronavirus, told reporters it’s “not the right time” to hold the convention in Florida. The North Carolina segment, which was never fully canceled, will continue.

Florida just announced its highest-ever one-day death toll, 173 deaths over the past day. Florida is currently third in coronavirus cases, was third in new deaths on Wednesday, and is eighth in total deaths.

Many believe the cancellation comes after a large number of GOP lawmakers announced they would not attend, over coronavirus concerns.

After announcing the cancellation, the president went on to push for schools to open in the fall.