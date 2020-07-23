News
Judge Finds DOJ Sending Michael Cohen Back to Prison Was ‘Retaliation’ and Attempt to Block His Anti-Trump Book
A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was “retaliation,” an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.
President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was retaliated against by the Trump administration when he was sent back to prison because he’s writing a book, Judge Hellerstein rules. Cohen will be released from FCI-Otisville and returned to home confinement.
— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) July 23, 2020
Cohen refused to sign a statement promising he would not publish his book until he had served his entire prison term, and would not talk to the press.
“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book,” Senior United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York said.
Judge Hellerstein said in his 21 years hew has never seen such a clause in a release agreement.
Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and into home confinement by 2 PM Friday.
News
‘We Benefit From Doing Nothing’: GOP Senator Reveals Why Some Republicans Don’t Support Passing Another COVID-19 Stimulus
In an update on the status of the next round of stimulus funding for the COVID-19 crisis, a Republican senator confessed the sinister reason his party isn’t in a rush to get anything done.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) confessed it’s because they don’t want to spend the money.
“There are some over here that think we benefit from doing nothing because people don’t want to spend any more money,” he said. “I’d say it’s gonna be tough.”
It was assumed that Republicans would be more willing to deal because it is an election year, and many are desperate to keep their seats in November. Yet, the unprecedented pandemic and national emergency didn’t seem as urgent as one might assume.
In a scathing piece, the Post editorial board blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for dragging his feet and not jumping to help a country in crisis. Democrats, by contrast, passed their next version of the stimulus in May. McConnell has let it sit for two months with no action.
“Cramer said he thought it was possible that even if they succeed in overcoming their internal differences, Republicans would be unable to bridge the ‘pretty big gap’ with Democrats, who have embraced a $3 trillion bill containing multiple priorities Republicans oppose, such as a large package of aid for cities and states, among other things,” the report said.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the GOP that if they didn’t act by the end of next week, millions of Americans would lose their unemployment benefits.
News
‘Lipstick on Gestapo Pigs’: Trump Sending ‘Storm Troopers’ and ‘Jack-Booted Secret Police Thugs’ to US Cities Slammed as Fascism
President Donald Trump’s Wednesday afternoon press conference, held in the same White House room where President Barack Obama announced the U.S. had killed Osama bin Laden, was quickly panned as a “last-ditch effort to win the election,” “fascism,” and an unnecessary use of force over the wishes of U.S. cities.
Trump announced he will be sending hundreds of federal officers to the streets of Chicago to arrest “murderers and violent criminals” who, he claimed, “are breaking a wide range of federal laws, we have that, it’s as wide as it can be.”
In Portland, Trump’s highly-armed SWAT teams are causing massive unrest, especially after reports that his secret police “goon squads,” as some have called them, are “proactively arresting” Americans who have committed no crimes, as Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf admitted Tuesday.
In fact, overall crime and violent crime (except murder) is down across the country, including in America’s top cities.
At least one legal expert wants to know under what authority can Trump take these actions:
What’s the jurisdiction? Is there any plausible authorization for this? pic.twitter.com/pBoYMbBUy4
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 22, 2020
Former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics had a more incisive response:
Go to hell.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 22, 2020
On social media many expressed fear, anger, and outrage.
I wonder if there is a word for an authoritarian form of nationalistic government that uses violence to suppress dissent… https://t.co/uYWfjmiq6Z
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 22, 2020
BREAKING: trump is announcing today that his “Operation Legend” will send hundreds of jack-booted secret police federal thugs to Chicago and New Mexico.
First they came for Portland…
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 22, 2020
American cities are being invaded by fascist gangs from the federal government. https://t.co/LXTNXNnkwo
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 22, 2020
AG Barr is putting lipstick on Gestapo pigs.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2020
anyone pretending donald trump or the rest of the gop cares about black crime victims is so full of it
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 22, 2020
TRUMP: We must beat groups of dangerous moms linking hands and chanting witch-like incantations in front of Federal buildings. We will gas them if need be. Maybe beat them and then gas them. Wherever a dangerous mom group gathers we will dispatch our guys to get rough.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2020
This is opposed by every former pre-Trump DHS secretary of both parties as well as US military leaders. It also exposes DHS officials & federal law enforcement to legal exposure. All to make Trump appear tough before an election he’s losing https://t.co/1voKNFyB6P
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 22, 2020
Whatever genius is advising Trump on policy – sending storm troopers to gas moms does not make you a law and order anything, it makes you a fascist. That 30 point gap with suburban woman is about to become that 50 point gap.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 22, 2020
If you’re not getting frightened, you’re not listening.
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 22, 2020
Operation Legend is Trump’s last-ditch effort to win the election by manufacturing battles in American cities and claiming to be the heroic protector of terrified white people.
He will burn this country to the ground if he thinks it will save his skin.
— JRehling (@JRehling) July 22, 2020
Trump is hoping for a bloodbath.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 22, 2020
Trump is deploying armed federal officers to violently invade American cities but doing nothing to help American cities combat coronavirus
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 22, 2020
Donald Trump is a racist running for president while also invading American cities and attacking American citizens. Donald Trump is basically Jefferson Davis
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 22, 2020
Don't worry. I'm sure they'll stop at this level of fascism.
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) July 22, 2020
Absolute, complete, unadulterated election-year hokum from a guy who’s losing: https://t.co/mEApHolkir
— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 22, 2020
It isn’t a shock Trump is compulsively tripling down on his authoritarian act.
He has been exposed as an impotent buffoon at handling the pandemic and is desperate to look like less of a pathetic little weakling.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 22, 2020
So, in the name of that 4 year old kid who was unjustly murdered, Trump is going to send paramilitary mooks into American cities with Democrat Mayors to rough up protestors? WTF is this bullshit? Operation Legend?
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2020
News
Prince Andrew’s Biographer Thinks Trump Is Dangling a Pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell in Exchange for Silence
President Donald Trump may be signaling his willingness to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Prince Andrew’s biographer.
The president was asked whether the accused child sex trafficker might “turn in powerful men” after her arrest this month, nearly a year after her associate Jeffrey Epstein died in jail, and biographer Nigel Cawthorne said his answer was revealing, reported Newsweek.
“Trump may be indicating that he would look favorably on her if she keeps quiet,” said Cawthorne, author of “Epstein and the Palace.” “He has the power to pardon her if she is found guilty or pleads guilty. It certainly increases the intrigue around this case.”
Cawthorne noted that Trump had no problem cutting loose friends when they got into trouble, so he wondered why the president offered words of support to the accused sex abuser and trafficker.
“It’s a bit puzzling,” he said. “Donald Trump has a long history of distancing himself from friends in trouble. Prince Andrew can attest to that as only in December Trump said ‘I don’t know him, no.’ You’d think he would try and distance himself from Ghislaine Maxwell, too, after she was charged.”
Maxwell remains held without bond in the case, and Cawthorne suggested that Attorney General William Barr may intervene in the prosecution on behalf of Trump, who has long ties to Epstein and has been photographed with Maxwell, who is accused of supplying girls to wealthy and powerful men.
“Until yesterday it still looked as if by and large the attorney general was taking a personal interest in seeing the case through for the victims,” Cawthorne said. “It now looks as if there is another tug of war between US prosecutors in Manhattan and Washington, D.C.”
Prince Andrew is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl supplied by Epstein and Maxwell, although he has denied wrongdoing and offered multiple times to give a statement to the U.S. Department of Justice as a witness.
