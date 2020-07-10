FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
Claiming ‘Radical Left Indoctrination’ Trump Threatens Tax-Exempt Status of Schools and Universities After Two Sue Him
Barely days after at least two top universities announced they are suing him, President Donald Trump on Friday attacked America’s universities and school systems and threatened to revoke their tax-exempt status.
Claiming they are engaging in “Radical Left Indoctrination,” “Propaganda,” and “Act[ing] Against Public Policy,” Trump claimed he would order the Treasury Dept. to “re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status.”
… and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!
This week Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), two venerable institutions of higher learning, announced they are suing the administration after Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) announced students legally in the U.S. on student visas will be deported if their classes go online and they do not switch to schools that require in-person classroom learning.
Trump’s threat is a transparent attempt to force all schools across the nation to re-open in the fall despite the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday the president claimed “they” don’t want to let schools re-open, which he called an attempt to hurt his re-election chances.
“We have to get our schools open, and stop this political nonsense,” Trump insisted. “And it’s only political nonsense.”
While it’s unlikely Trump can actually revoke their tax-exempt status, both schools, and many others, are awarded government contracts for research, which could be pulled, as the Trump administration has done in the past.
Ethics expert Walter Shaub responded by calling Trump a “would-be dictator” who “wants to withhold funding based on the content of speech. So much for the Constitution.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters
President Donald Trump and his entire administration never waste an opportunity to attack reporters, journalists, the mainstream media, and others who deliver Americans the news.
Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, is about to release a new book next week, and in it he reveals exactly how much hatred the President of the United States has for reporters.
Bolton, according to The Washington Post, says Trump called reporters “scumbags” during a 2019 meeting in New Jersey.
Trump, in fact, was willing to unilaterally ignore the First Amendment.
Trump, Bolton alleges, according to the Washington Post, said, “journalists should be jailed so they have to divulge their sources.”
The President, who took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend” the U.S. Constitution, did not stop there.
“These people should be executed,” Trump told his National Security Advisor. “They are scumbags.”
That was not the only attack on the U.S. Constitution Trump made during Bolton’s time in the White House.
“Bolton attributes a litany of shocking statements to the president,” The Post reveals. “Trump said invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’ and that the South American nation was ‘really part of the United States.'”
It is not.
Trump also asked President Xi of China to help him win re-election, an offense so grave it mirrors Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo for which he was impeached.
And disturbingly, “Trump told Xi that Americans were clamoring for him to change constitutional rules to serve more than two terms,” according to the book.
Americans are not clamoring for Trump to change the U.S. Constitution so he can serve a third term. In fact, according to several polls, Trump is behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits.
‘Wherever You Want Us We Will Go’: Chilling Video of CNN Reporter Being Arrested – Cops Say They Were ‘Restoring Order’
Just after 6 AM ET, while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and three of his crew members were arrested by Minnesota State Police, live, while they were broadcasting on-air. They identified themselves as members of the media and offered to move if they were in the way.
“We can move back to where you’d like. We are live on the air at the moment,” Jimenez told the troopers on camera. “Just put us back where you want us, just let us know, we are getting out of your way.”
“This is the four of us, we are one team. Just put us back where you want us, we are getting out of your way. Just let us know.”
“Wherever you want us we will go,” he repeated. “Just let us know and we got you.”
Jimenez goes back to very calmly reporting what’s been happening, despite being surrounded by at dozens of armed police officers in riot gear.
“You’re under arrest,” he is told by a Minnesota State Police officer.
“OK,” he responds, still live on-air. “Do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, sir?”
Related: Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’
“Why am I under arrest, sir?” he asks again, as he is handcuffed.
He was escorted away.
In response to growing outrage, the Minnesota State Police posted this tweet, which is clearly false.
It’s also unclear who the fourth person was and why they were not released.
As many noted on Twitter, police have still not arrested the four police officers who are responsible for the on-camera killing of George Floyd.
Related: CNN’s Omar Jimenez Describes His On-Camera Arrest by Minnesota State Police After Being Released
Watch: CNN’s Omar Jimenez Describes His On-Camera Arrest by Minnesota State Police After Being Released
CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police on Friday morning — only to be quickly released less than two hours later and given an apology by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Appearing back on CNN after his release, Jimenez recounted how police surrounded him and his crew and eventually led them away in handcuffs.
“In a sense, we were sort of surrounded by state patrolmen and Minneapolis police officers as well,” he said. “It was that moment where all of a sudden someone runs past and they were on edge based on the destruction that’s all around them and that arrest happened.”
Jimenez then said that the officers who arrested him were very cordial and said they actually seemed unsure of why they were taking journalists into custody.
“I was talking to the officer leading me away: ‘Hey, man, we’re going to be out here for the next few days, what is the guidance of where we should be? If you don’t want us that close, where should we be? We were under the impression that was okay,’” Jimenez explained. “He said look, I don’t know man, I’m just following orders.’ I don’t know who was potentially giving that order in that particular moment.”
Watch the video below.
