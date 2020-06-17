‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters

President Donald Trump and his entire administration never waste an opportunity to attack reporters, journalists, the mainstream media, and others who deliver Americans the news.

Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, is about to release a new book next week, and in it he reveals exactly how much hatred the President of the United States has for reporters.

Bolton, according to The Washington Post, says Trump called reporters “scumbags” during a 2019 meeting in New Jersey.

Trump, in fact, was willing to unilaterally ignore the First Amendment.

Trump, Bolton alleges, according to the Washington Post, said, “journalists should be jailed so they have to divulge their sources.”

The President, who took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend” the U.S. Constitution, did not stop there.

“These people should be executed,” Trump told his National Security Advisor. “They are scumbags.”

That was not the only attack on the U.S. Constitution Trump made during Bolton’s time in the White House.

“Bolton attributes a litany of shocking statements to the president,” The Post reveals. “Trump said invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’ and that the South American nation was ‘really part of the United States.'”

It is not.

Trump also asked President Xi of China to help him win re-election, an offense so grave it mirrors Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo for which he was impeached.

And disturbingly, “Trump told Xi that Americans were clamoring for him to change constitutional rules to serve more than two terms,” according to the book.

Americans are not clamoring for Trump to change the U.S. Constitution so he can serve a third term. In fact, according to several polls, Trump is behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits.