FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters
President Donald Trump and his entire administration never waste an opportunity to attack reporters, journalists, the mainstream media, and others who deliver Americans the news.
Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, is about to release a new book next week, and in it he reveals exactly how much hatred the President of the United States has for reporters.
Bolton, according to The Washington Post, says Trump called reporters “scumbags” during a 2019 meeting in New Jersey.
Trump, in fact, was willing to unilaterally ignore the First Amendment.
Trump, Bolton alleges, according to the Washington Post, said, “journalists should be jailed so they have to divulge their sources.”
The President, who took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend” the U.S. Constitution, did not stop there.
“These people should be executed,” Trump told his National Security Advisor. “They are scumbags.”
That was not the only attack on the U.S. Constitution Trump made during Bolton’s time in the White House.
“Bolton attributes a litany of shocking statements to the president,” The Post reveals. “Trump said invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’ and that the South American nation was ‘really part of the United States.'”
It is not.
Trump also asked President Xi of China to help him win re-election, an offense so grave it mirrors Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo for which he was impeached.
And disturbingly, “Trump told Xi that Americans were clamoring for him to change constitutional rules to serve more than two terms,” according to the book.
Americans are not clamoring for Trump to change the U.S. Constitution so he can serve a third term. In fact, according to several polls, Trump is behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
‘Wherever You Want Us We Will Go’: Chilling Video of CNN Reporter Being Arrested – Cops Say They Were ‘Restoring Order’
Just after 6 AM ET, while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and three of his crew members were arrested by Minnesota State Police, live, while they were broadcasting on-air. They identified themselves as members of the media and offered to move if they were in the way.
“We can move back to where you’d like. We are live on the air at the moment,” Jimenez told the troopers on camera. “Just put us back where you want us, just let us know, we are getting out of your way.”
“This is the four of us, we are one team. Just put us back where you want us, we are getting out of your way. Just let us know.”
“Wherever you want us we will go,” he repeated. “Just let us know and we got you.”
Jimenez goes back to very calmly reporting what’s been happening, despite being surrounded by at dozens of armed police officers in riot gear.
“You’re under arrest,” he is told by a Minnesota State Police officer.
“OK,” he responds, still live on-air. “Do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, sir?”
Related: Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’
“Why am I under arrest, sir?” he asks again, as he is handcuffed.
He was escorted away.
Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP
— New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020
In response to growing outrage, the Minnesota State Police posted this tweet, which is clearly false.
In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020
It’s also unclear who the fourth person was and why they were not released.
As many noted on Twitter, police have still not arrested the four police officers who are responsible for the on-camera killing of George Floyd.
Related: CNN’s Omar Jimenez Describes His On-Camera Arrest by Minnesota State Police After Being Released
FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
Watch: CNN’s Omar Jimenez Describes His On-Camera Arrest by Minnesota State Police After Being Released
CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police on Friday morning — only to be quickly released less than two hours later and given an apology by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Appearing back on CNN after his release, Jimenez recounted how police surrounded him and his crew and eventually led them away in handcuffs.
“In a sense, we were sort of surrounded by state patrolmen and Minneapolis police officers as well,” he said. “It was that moment where all of a sudden someone runs past and they were on edge based on the destruction that’s all around them and that arrest happened.”
Jimenez then said that the officers who arrested him were very cordial and said they actually seemed unsure of why they were taking journalists into custody.
“I was talking to the officer leading me away: ‘Hey, man, we’re going to be out here for the next few days, what is the guidance of where we should be? If you don’t want us that close, where should we be? We were under the impression that was okay,’” Jimenez explained. “He said look, I don’t know man, I’m just following orders.’ I don’t know who was potentially giving that order in that particular moment.”
Watch the video below.
FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
Barr Blasts Social Media’s ‘Bait and Switch’ and ‘Censorship’ as Trump Suggests He’d Shut Down Twitter
Attorney General Bill Barr Thursday afternoon blasted tech giants and social media companies for engaging in a “bait and switch” and “censorship” as President Donald Trump signed his anti-social media executive order. The executive order comes just days after Twitter appended a “get the facts” label on two of the President’s tweets. Those tweets were part of his ongoing voter suppression campaign and were mostly if not totally false.
The executive order is likely to come under tremendous scrutiny and may see a lawsuit, as the President even suggested.
“I have so much influence over Twitter,” Trump declared, saying, “if Twitter were not honorable I think you shut it down as far as I’m concerned.”
Related: Draft of Trump Executive Order Would Have Barr and White House Collect Information on Social Media Users: Reports
Trump said he would consult with attorneys before taking such action, but he also said hem was contemplating setting up another social media platform.
Twitter is a private company and the President does not have the power to shut it down.
JUST IN: Pres. Trump discusses executive order targeting social media companies. He singled out Twitter, which added fact checks to two of his tweets on mail-in ballots this week.
The order could prove toothless and face legal challenge, experts say. https://t.co/JvAPyugcZ6 pic.twitter.com/AGY9jPFXMP
— ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2020
Full event:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- TINY VIOLINS2 days ago
‘Cry Me a River’: Head of Right Wing Group That Spent Millions on Gorsuch Mocked for Fury Over LGBTQ Rights Opinion
- BYE3 days ago
Viral Video Leads to Fast Firing of Investment Banker Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Property
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT2 days ago
Franklin Graham Fumes Over SCOTUS Ruling: My Rights to Fire LGBTQ People ‘Are the Freedoms Our Nation Was Founded On’
- News3 days ago
The Only Family Member to Turn on Donald Trump Is About to Publish a Tell-All Book
- News2 days ago
Busted: Four Congressmen Cashed in on the Half-Trillion-Dollar Loan Program They Helped Create
- CONGRATULATIONS!3 days ago
Supreme Court Rules Discrimination Against LGBTQ People is Illegal in Landmark Ruling
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Americans Should ‘Get Over’ White Privilege and Recognize It as ‘White Blessing’ Says Megachurch Pastor – To Outrage
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
A Defeated Donald Trump Declares ‘We Live’ After Historic SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workplace Discrimination (Video)