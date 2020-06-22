OUCH
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
The anti-Trump Republicans and former Republicans at The Lincoln Project are out with their latest attack ad, and in just a few short hours it has already gone viral.
Dubbed “Disheveled,” with a logo similar to the hit movie series “Jurassic Park,” the 41-second spot shows the President walking toward Marine One on his way to Saturday’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, where less than 6200 people showed, according to an official estimate.
The President walks across the White House lawn, the video plays the “Jurassic Park” theme, the President waves.
The video then cuts to Trump returning to the White House that night, after his disastrous performance.
A “disheveled” president, his tie undone, around his neck, his shirt collar open, and clearly exhausted, exits the helicopter, his red MAGA hat in hand, as a very different version of the “Jurassic Park” theme song plays.
The video has been viewed 1.2 million times in just less than four hours.
Watch:
Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OUCH
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Booed Off Stage at UCLA Book Event
An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book “Triggered.”
According to the LA Times, “Chanting ‘humanity first,” dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book.”
Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to “America first,” and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.
According to the Guardian, “the appearance backfired when his own supporters, diehard Make America Great Again conservatives, raised their voices most loudly in protest and ended up drowning him out barely 20 minutes into an event scheduled to last two hours.”
“At first, Trump and Guilfoyle tried to ignore the discontent, which originated with a fringe group of America Firsters who believe the Trump administration has been taken captive by a cabal of internationalists, free-traders, and apologists for mass immigration,” The Guardian continued. “When the shouting would not subside, Trump Jr tried – and failed – to argue that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that leftwing social media posters would abuse and distort. Nobody was buying that.”
You can see these five clips from the event below via Twitter.
Turning Point USA announced that they cancelled the Q and A… Everyone booed. What are you afraid @charliekirk11 ?? pic.twitter.com/jW2Kfo9MTN
— The Red Elephants Fan Account (@elephants_red) November 10, 2019
“We’re willing to listen…” just not to Q&As says Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/UibkqcXy7a
— Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) November 10, 2019
Audience: We want to ask questions
TPUSA: Have sex incel
This will end well. pic.twitter.com/DrXlVyjIsk
— Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) November 10, 2019
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 just wanted you both to know that the protest happening outside your UCLA event rn is peaceful and nonviolent. We’re not radical snowflakes, just a group of passionate folks exercising our first amendment right ✊ pic.twitter.com/hujcs2A7HY
— hen (@toodamnlitz) November 10, 2019
OUCH
Conservative Drops Bomb on Endangered GOP Lawmakers Still Defending Trump Before 2020 Election
New polling on the approval rating of Donald Trump released on Friday should give GOP lawmakers still supporting the president pause as they seek re-election in 2020, writes conservative Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post.
As the columnist notes, “The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll should send a shudder through the Republican Party. Only 38 percent of Americans approve of President Trump’s performance, while 58 percent disapprove, 48 percent strongly so. The majority of the poll was taken after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (for which a majority gives Trump credit).”
With Trump’s public impeachment hearings to be conducted by the Democratic-controlled House just around the corner — and unlikely to help the president with anyone but his most die-hard supporters — Rubin suggests Republicans already struggling with re-election might want to rethink their priorities.
“If they [GOP candidates] drill down on Trump’s approval numbers, Republicans might go into full panic mode. His approval numbers are atrocious among women (31/64), white college graduates (38/61), women college graduates (32/67), suburban dwellers (41/56) and independents (38/57). Among suburban women he trails 33 to 63 percent. He is surviving almost entirely on white evangelicals (74/23).
“The top takeaways from this survey should be sobering for Republicans,” she advised.
In particular, she noted multiple Republican lawmakers who are already in the fight of their lives to hold onto their Senate seats in what is expected to be a high-turnout election.
“Unless you are a Senate Republican from a state with a whole lot of white evangelicals, association with Trump may be injurious to your political survival,” Rubin explained “That should leave lawmakers such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) from states with less than 26 percent white evangelicals looking to separate themselves from Trump (and consider breaking with him on impeachment).”
“Republicans who deny Trump did anything wrong might want to think how that is going to play when even before they hear the evidence directly, 55 percent say he did something wrong, 47 percent seriously so. They might want to start thinking how they can exact some punishment — and throw him overboard before he drags the entire party under in 2020,” she added, before concluding, “If Republicans ever break free of their irrational fear of Trump and his base (whose power is amplified by gerrymandering and the electoral college), they might recognize that saving him is becoming incompatible with saving themselves.”
You can read the whole piece here.
Trending
- DANGER3 days ago
‘Republic in Grave Danger’: Trump Slammed for ‘Laying the Groundwork for a Fascist America’ With US Attorney Exit
- PANDEMIC? WHAT PANDEMIC?3 days ago
White House Announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Featuring Trump Speech on ‘Heritage’ and ‘Military Demonstrations’
- News3 days ago
A Former Special Counsel Is Accusing the Trump Campaign of Engaging in Wire Fraud
- News2 days ago
‘Say the Words’: VP Mike Pence Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ During TV Interview
- LOL1 day ago
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
- News3 days ago
Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘Barr Lied’: AG Tried to Fire US Attorney for SDNY – Berman Says ‘I Have Not Resigned’ and He’s Not Leaving: Reports
- 'NOBODY COULD HAVE PREDICTED SOMETHING LIKE THIS'?2 days ago
Georgia’s COVID-19 Cases Spike After It Misrepresented Its Numbers to Indicate a Decline