‘Trump Has Declared War on America’: Internet Explodes in Anger as President Threatens to ‘Deploy the Military’ in US

Minutes after Military Police used tear gas and flash bangs on peaceful civilians protesting in front of the White House Monday evening President Donald Trump broke two days of silence to threaten the American people. And the American people responded in extreme anger.

In a short speech that was part a campaign rally stump and part totalitarian dictator threat, the President of the United States announced if governors do not call up the National Guard in massive numbers he will “solve the problem” of protests with a tremendous show of force.

“We will end it now,” Trump threatened, referring to the protests against the police killing of George Floyd, protests that have spanned seven days and nights and over 100 cities and towns. He ordered governors to “dominate the streets” with the National Guard.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump threatened.

BREAKING: "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Pres. Trump threatens. https://t.co/n0fWIF4N9X pic.twitter.com/TuhuCaadJE — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020

Here’s what Americans are saying about Trump’s threats.

Trump isn't giving a speech in the Rose Garden, he's introducing his fascist police state. https://t.co/SWMkqJNYjF — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 1, 2020

For those keeping score at home: The President refused to invoke the Defense Production Act to mobilize and save lives quickly against COVID-19. But he didn't hesitate to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy the military on American streets against protests. — Graham Brookie (@GrahamBrookie) June 1, 2020

Trump is all in on the strongman demagoguery: If mayors and governors don't stop the riots, "I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them." pic.twitter.com/9XGizAbkVE — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 1, 2020

I’m speechless. The president called protesters terrorists and threatens to deploy the military on people in pain and crying out for help. People who have been targeted. People the criminal justice system has not protected. This is not leadership. This is racism. This is cruel. — Robert C. White, Jr. (@RobertWhite_DC) June 1, 2020

Trump goes full-fascist at the Rose Garden as he threatens with unleashing the military on civilians. pic.twitter.com/S9TMBOiOyv — 𝓞𝔀𝓷𝓡𝓾𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@OwnRules) June 1, 2020

Fuck Donald Trump. Fuck that fascist fuck. — David Carroll 🦅 (@profcarroll) June 1, 2020

Trump has declared war on America. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 1, 2020

Anyone who supported Donald Trump, anyone who enabled him, you own this, too: a pathetic weakling who is trying to become a reality-TV fascist. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 1, 2020

Trump just said Antifa was the leading instigator in this violence. He is such a devil birther piece of shit. I hate this man. He is so fucking evil. He’s rotten. He’s the quintessential racist. He would lynch us. Birther filth. I am anti-fascist. I am anti-Trump. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 1, 2020

The President of the United States just announced he’s mobilizing the military against its own citizens instead of addressing the brutality and systemic racism plagueing our police force… fuck trump and fuck any of you who still support this fascist piece of shit — harrison. (@harrison_barron) June 1, 2020

Worth re-stating in light of Trump invoking the Insurrection Act to justify using the military against an imaginary group. Antifa is a strategy, an idea…& ideas are bulletproof. People, however, are not. The president is declaring those who oppose fascism to be terrorists. https://t.co/oj1MSQLBYU — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) June 1, 2020