THIS IS FASCISM

‘Trump Has Declared War on America’: Internet Explodes in Anger as President Threatens to ‘Deploy the Military’ in US

Minutes after Military Police used tear gas and flash bangs on peaceful civilians protesting in front of the White House Monday evening President Donald Trump broke two days of silence to threaten the American people. And the American people responded in extreme anger.

In a short speech that was part a campaign rally stump and part totalitarian dictator threat, the President of the United States announced if governors do not call up the National Guard in massive numbers he will “solve the problem” of protests with a tremendous show of force.

“We will end it now,” Trump threatened, referring to the protests against the police killing of George Floyd, protests that have spanned seven days and nights and over 100 cities and towns. He ordered governors to “dominate the streets” with the National Guard.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump threatened.

Here’s what Americans are saying about Trump’s threats.

