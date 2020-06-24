HOW MANY LIVES WERE LOST AS A RESULT?
Trump Chose to Ignore Coronavirus Rather Than Hear ‘Bad News About His Friend Xi Jinping’ Says Bolton (Video)
President Donald Trump turned “a blind eye” to coronavirus from the start because he didn’t want to hear “bad news about his friend Xi Jinping,” the President of China, former Tump National Security Advisor John Bolton revealed on CNN Wednesday evening.
Trump also ignored the worldwide pandemic because he didn’t want to deal with news that could harm his re-election chances, Bolton adds.
"I think there was an empty chair in the Oval Office," John Bolton says on @CNNSitRoom of Trump handling of coronavirus, adding that Trump was "turning a blind eye" at the onset bc he didn't want to hear "bad news about his friend Xi Jinping" or news that could hurt his re-elect
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2020
“I think there was an empty chair in the Oval Office,” Bolton charges. He says he does not have confidence in Trump’s ability to manage the coronavirus response. “Turning a blind eye to all these early signs I think hampered the country’s ability to deal with this, and continues to do so.”
The U.S. recorded the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
Watch:
John Bolton tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he does not have confidence in President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic: "Turning a blind eye to all these early signs I think hampered the country's ability to deal with this, and continues to do so"
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 24, 2020
Watch: Trump Says ‘I Don’t Kid’ in Stunning Admission He Ordered ‘Slow Down’ of Coronavirus Testing
President Donald Trump is admitting he was not joking when he told supporters in Tulsa on Saturday, “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please.'”
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang on Tuesday asked Trump if he was kidding when he made those remarks. Trump replied: “I don’t kid.”
He then went on to discuss the pros and supposed cons of testing.
NEW: Asked whether he was kidding when he claimed at his Tulsa rally he had instructed officials to slow down COVID-19 testing, Pres. Trump says, “I don’t kid.”
Yesterday, press sec. Kayleigh McEnany told @bgittleson the comments had been “in jest.” https://t.co/yXYp4j9zXj pic.twitter.com/jjd5XVLRye
— ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2020
Trump’s admission flies in the face of what the White House has been claiming since Saturday.
On Monday Trump refused to tell a reporter he was joking, while dodging and sidestepping the question.
But also on Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Trump made the damning remarks “in jest.”
‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
Testing has been a challenge since the early days of the coronavirus. Trump early on made clear to aides his belief that a higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases would harm his re-election chances.
