AMERICANS ARE DYING
‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
President Donald Trump on Saturday told Tulsa, Oklahoma rally-goers that he told officials to “slow the testing down” because “you’re going to find more cases.” Forced to respond after numerous questions from reporters, and massive complaints online, the White House claimed Trump was just joking.
“Come on now, that was tongue in cheek,” Peter Navarro told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “That was a light moment for him at a rally.”
But Democrats say, as NBC News reports, the Trump administration “has been sitting on nearly $14 billion in funding that Congress passed for coronavirus testing and contact tracing.” The White House has refused to allocate the funds.
There’s more not done.
Top Democrats sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar saying “the Trump administration has ‘still failed’ to distribute more than $8 billion out of $25 billion appropriated by Congress to expand testing and contact tracing,” NBC adds.
The CDC is holding back $4 billion that was to be used for surveillance and contact tracing at the state and local levels and tribal territories.
“Testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump declared Saturday night to an audience of less than 6200 people in a stadium that holds over 19,000. “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases, so I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.'”
“Here’s the bad part: When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down please!'” — Trump pic.twitter.com/m5MOV9je70
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DANGER3 days ago
‘Republic in Grave Danger’: Trump Slammed for ‘Laying the Groundwork for a Fascist America’ With US Attorney Exit
- PANDEMIC? WHAT PANDEMIC?3 days ago
White House Announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Featuring Trump Speech on ‘Heritage’ and ‘Military Demonstrations’
- News3 days ago
A Former Special Counsel Is Accusing the Trump Campaign of Engaging in Wire Fraud
- News2 days ago
‘Say the Words’: VP Mike Pence Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ During TV Interview
- LOL1 day ago
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
- News3 days ago
Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘Barr Lied’: AG Tried to Fire US Attorney for SDNY – Berman Says ‘I Have Not Resigned’ and He’s Not Leaving: Reports
- 'NOBODY COULD HAVE PREDICTED SOMETHING LIKE THIS'?2 days ago
Georgia’s COVID-19 Cases Spike After It Misrepresented Its Numbers to Indicate a Decline