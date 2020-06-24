News
The US Just Recorded the Highest Number of New Single-Day Coronavirus Cases Ever – Silence from Trump Administration
The number of new coronavirus cases recorded in a single day just skyrocketed to an all-time high. The Trump administration has said nothing about this disturbing new record.
According to The Washington Post, there were more than 36,000 new COVID-19 infections reported Wednesday by state health departments, “surpassing the previous single-day record of 34,203 set on April 25.”
The top three states with the most infections – more than 5000 each – are Texas, Florida and California.
Washington Post’s covid tracker is reporting the highest daily total to date. pic.twitter.com/BrlWrWXSG1
— Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) June 24, 2020
There have now been more than 2.3 million cases recorded in the U.S., and at least 119,000 coronavirus deaths, The Post adds.
Other trackers have higher death rates.
Worldometer reports 124,200 deaths so far. Johns Hopkins reports 121,870 deaths.
News
Matt Gaetz Complains His History Is ‘Being Erased’ by ‘People Who Are Ashamed’ of the Confederacy
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the march to remove Confederate and other racially insensitive statues was effectively “erasing” the history of the United States.
“Roger Stone should be pardoned,” Gaetz said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Stone’s prosecution. “I believe Roger Stone will be pardoned. And then this proceeding will look even more ridiculous than it does today.”
After accusing Hillary Clinton of “colluding” with Russia, Gaetz turned his attention to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
“As we sit here today, America’s cities are burning,” he complained. “Our monuments are being desecrated. Our history is being presumably erased by people who are ashamed of the United States of America.”
“And we have the audacity to have a meeting about the rule of law,” the Florida Republican added, “on a case that’s already over, on an impeachment that’s already failed, when there is real work for this committee to do. It’s a joke.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
News
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Side With DOJ and Dismiss Charges Against Michael Flynn
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered a federal district judge to dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump’s fired National Security Advisor, Mike Flynn.
The Dept. of Justice filed a motion to drop the case, but the federal judge legally has the right to refuse that request. An additional issue is that Flynn may have committed perjury. The judge was investigating if Flynn should be charged with that in addition to the other counts, to which he had already pleaded guilty.
The order come just as a federal prosecutor is about to testify before Congress about the politicization of the Dept. of Justice by Attorney General Bill Barr, especially in another case of another of President Donald Trump’s close friends, Roger Stone.
“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” Aaron Zelinsky’s statement reads.
UPDATE:
Trump appointee Neomi Rao, is the judge who authored the 2-1 ruling, per Politico’s Kyle Cheney. Rao is considered by many to be unfit, a Trump loyalist, and an extremist.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown
President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.
Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr’s false claim voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”
The President added: “This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!”
There is zero evidence of this.
Minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps tweet, insisting – again without evidence – foreign countries will print “millions” of mail-in ballots, rigging the election.
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.
On Twitter some noted the safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.
FACT CHECK: Absentee/mail-in ballots are printed with bar codes for tracking.
CONTEXT ALERT: @realDonaldTrump is the only candidate for president who has repeatedly solicited foreign assistance for his re-election campaign. https://t.co/XlSebORsXf
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 22, 2020
Others accused Trump of lying.
EVERY WORD OF THIS IS A LIE. https://t.co/xtUZxClq3N
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) June 22, 2020
Some noted Trump knows he’s going to lose the election.
I guess Trump realizes now there's no way he's going to win.
Funny that he declares foreign intervention to affect the election the "scandal of our times," though. pic.twitter.com/rKp8wxOuhL
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 22, 2020
Trump knows he’s gonna lose big time, so he’s already creating the excuse why. We’ve had mail-in voting for many previous elections. Trump votes by mail. Don’t let him gaslight you!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020
Some warned Trump might not leave quietly.
Trump telling us on June 22, 2020 he will NOT be accepting the election results come November 3. Does anyone think There will be a normal transition of power come January?! There won't be. But I can 100% assure you that Trump will be removed from White House Jan 20, 2021 at Noon
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2020
Some expressed grave concern.
this genuinely scares the shit out of me, I just hope it’s a bunch of bluster https://t.co/Gm5OdnF59u
— Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) June 22, 2020
If mail-in ballots are disproportionately sought by Democrats, election night counts may show Trump leading in some states, only for that lead to vanish as mail-in ballots are counted. Trump is telegraphing how he might respond to that. Pretty scary stuff. https://t.co/Daq3KGBvMf
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 22, 2020
This is a set up tweet.
Pay attention. https://t.co/0sY7k0F0NX
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 22, 2020
Some warned he might be planning to contest the election.
Trump's laying the groundwork for an election challenge. Barr's corrupt enough to help him do it. That's why the House must impeach Barr. Even if the Senate won't convict it puts down a historical marker that this is not OK and creates a factual record exposing Barr's corruption. https://t.co/tj5bU7gyrr
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 22, 2020
Some just mocked the President.
Can someone get him a burp cloth? He’s spitting up again. https://t.co/r99UvHcMgY
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 22, 2020
When you say millions do you actually mean 6200s? Trying to apply your Tulsa math to future Trump predictions.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020
IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! pic.twitter.com/Kk6e0iGZSC
— Jedi, Interrupted ???? (@JediCounselor) June 22, 2020
Some warned Trump is asking for foreign interference again.
This tweet serves two purposes. 1) It makes his base weary of the election results, and 2) It's a direct request to China and Russia to print out and send in fake mail-in ballots in order to create a scandal surrounding his election loss. He'll then claim he predicted this. https://t.co/5aRAXneLox
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020
And some accused him of engaging in voter suppression.
After Trump's Tulsa flop of a rally where he had less than a third turnout, Trump now is 100% sure he can NOT win in November if it's his base versus Americans. So now Trump pivots hard to voter suppression and trying to delegitimize the results of the election https://t.co/hTR4zwD9RW
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2020
And so begins the 2020 Trump campaign voter suppression effort.
When he loses he needs to lose big, because this clown will just moan about 'voter fraud' in November. He'll probably even mention it in whatever brainfart passes for a concession speech. https://t.co/Q7VWR7aO8F
— Steven Nash (@nashienet) June 22, 2020
Activate voter suppression time with agent Barr as head of strategy. https://t.co/L3MlAXH8Tv
— anotheraccount (@IseeBias) June 22, 2020
