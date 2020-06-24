Connect with us

The US Just Recorded the Highest Number of New Single-Day Coronavirus Cases Ever – Silence from Trump Administration

Published

on

The number of new coronavirus cases recorded in a single day just skyrocketed to an all-time high. The Trump administration has said nothing about this disturbing new record.

According to The Washington Post, there were more than 36,000 new COVID-19 infections reported Wednesday by state health departments, “surpassing the previous single-day record of 34,203 set on April 25.”

The top three states with the most infections – more than 5000 each – are Texas, Florida and California.

There have now been more than 2.3 million cases recorded in the U.S., and at least 119,000 coronavirus deaths, The Post adds.

Other trackers have higher death rates.

Worldometer reports 124,200 deaths so far. Johns Hopkins reports 121,870 deaths.

 

 

News

Matt Gaetz Complains His History Is ‘Being Erased’ by ‘People Who Are Ashamed’ of the Confederacy

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the march to remove Confederate and other racially insensitive statues was effectively “erasing” the history of the United States.

“Roger Stone should be pardoned,” Gaetz said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Stone’s prosecution. “I believe Roger Stone will be pardoned. And then this proceeding will look even more ridiculous than it does today.”

After accusing Hillary Clinton of “colluding” with Russia, Gaetz turned his attention to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

“As we sit here today, America’s cities are burning,” he complained. “Our monuments are being desecrated. Our history is being presumably erased by people who are ashamed of the United States of America.”

“And we have the audacity to have a meeting about the rule of law,” the Florida Republican added, “on a case that’s already over, on an impeachment that’s already failed, when there is real work for this committee to do. It’s a joke.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

 

News

Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Side With DOJ and Dismiss Charges Against Michael Flynn

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered a federal district judge to dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump’s fired National Security Advisor, Mike Flynn.

The Dept. of Justice filed a motion to drop the case, but the federal judge legally has the right to refuse that request. An additional issue is that Flynn may have committed perjury. The judge was investigating if Flynn should be charged with that in addition to the other counts, to which he had already pleaded guilty.

The order come just as a federal prosecutor is about to testify before Congress about the politicization of the Dept. of Justice by Attorney General Bill Barr, especially in another case of another of President Donald Trump’s close friends, Roger Stone.

“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” Aaron Zelinsky’s statement reads.

UPDATE:
Trump appointee Neomi Rao, is the judge who authored the 2-1 ruling, per Politico’s Kyle Cheney. Rao is considered by many to be unfit, a Trump loyalist, and an extremist.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

News

‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown

Published

2 days ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.

Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr’s false claim voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

The President added: “This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!”

There is zero evidence of this.

Minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps tweet, insisting – again without evidence – foreign countries will print “millions” of mail-in ballots, rigging the election.

Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah.  Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.

On Twitter some noted the safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.

Others accused Trump of lying.

Some noted Trump knows he’s going to lose the election.

Some warned Trump might not leave quietly.

Some expressed grave concern.

Some warned he might be planning to contest the election.

Some just mocked the President.

Some warned Trump is asking for foreign interference again.

And some accused him of engaging in voter suppression.

 

