HOW MANY AMERICANS DIED AS A RESULT?
Watch: Trump Sidesteps, Dodges, Refuses to Say He Was Joking About Slowing Down Testing
‘If It Did Slow Down We’re Way Ahead’
In what has become his latest coronavirus scandal President Donald Trump bragged that he had told officials to “slow down” COVID-19 testing during his campaign re-election rally in Tulsa Saturday. Many were quick to note that slowing down testing literally puts more lives at risk, and given how infections are now dramatically rising in at least 23 states, any effort to reduce testing is dangerous and possibly life-threatening.
President Trump refused to say he was joking about ordering coronavirus testing be slowed down, in a rare one-on-one interview with a Scripps reporter on the West Wing Colonnade just outside the Oval Office Monday.
“Did you ask to slow it down?” Scripps’ national political editor and Washington correspondent Joe St. George asked the President.
Trump’s response?
He pauses, his head cocks to his right, his mouth opens, he says, “Ah…if it did slow down, frankly I think we’re way ahead of ourselves.”
Related: ‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
On Sunday, White House Peter Navarro suggested to CNN Trump’s claim he ordered a slow down in testing in an attempt to (again) minimize the number of cases recorded, was merely “tongue in cheek,” and “a light moment for him at a rally.”
The President refused to endorse that take.
In talking about testing, Trump also made clear he does not understand the need for it, saying that it identifies people who are infected with the virus but are “having very little problem.” Those people can spread the disease. Later he claims, falsely, “we’ve done too good a job.”
Watch:
VIDEO: Just asked President Trump if he actually ordered testing to be slowed down. He said in his Saturday speech he did. He didn’t answer the direct question. pic.twitter.com/aDKGu6F2Ok
— Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DANGER3 days ago
‘Republic in Grave Danger’: Trump Slammed for ‘Laying the Groundwork for a Fascist America’ With US Attorney Exit
- PANDEMIC? WHAT PANDEMIC?3 days ago
White House Announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Featuring Trump Speech on ‘Heritage’ and ‘Military Demonstrations’
- News3 days ago
A Former Special Counsel Is Accusing the Trump Campaign of Engaging in Wire Fraud
- News2 days ago
‘Say the Words’: VP Mike Pence Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ During TV Interview
- News3 days ago
Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report
- LOL1 day ago
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘Barr Lied’: AG Tried to Fire US Attorney for SDNY – Berman Says ‘I Have Not Resigned’ and He’s Not Leaving: Reports
- 'NOBODY COULD HAVE PREDICTED SOMETHING LIKE THIS'?2 days ago
Georgia’s COVID-19 Cases Spike After It Misrepresented Its Numbers to Indicate a Decline