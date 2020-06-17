IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
Trump Asked China to Help Him Win Re-Election, Bolton Says in New Book: Report
President Donald Trump asked China’s President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges in his soon-to-be released memoir, “In the Room Where It Happened.”
“During a one-on-one meeting at the June 2019 Group of 20 summit in Japan, Xi complained to Trump about China critics in the United States,” The Washington Post, citing Bolton’s book, reports.
“But Bolton writes in a book scheduled to be released next week that ‘Trump immediately assumed Xi meant the Democrats. Trump said approvingly that there was great hostility among the Democrats.'”
“’He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,’” Bolton writes. “’He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.’”
The Washington Post notes Trump was impeached for a similar offense over his quid pro quo attacks on Ukraine.
