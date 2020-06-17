Trump Asked China to Help Him Win Re-Election, Bolton Says in New Book: Report

President Donald Trump asked China’s President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges in his soon-to-be released memoir, “In the Room Where It Happened.”

“During a one-on-one meeting at the June 2019 Group of 20 summit in Japan, Xi complained to Trump about China critics in the United States,” The Washington Post, citing Bolton’s book, reports.

“But Bolton writes in a book scheduled to be released next week that ‘Trump immediately assumed Xi meant the Democrats. Trump said approvingly that there was great hostility among the Democrats.'”