Supreme Court Deals Blow to Separation of Church and State in Ruling for Taxpayer-Funded Private Religious Schools

“Nobody is asking you to light yourself on fire and commit suicide. We are asking you to uphold the laws you swore an oath to adhere to and protect.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) regularly tweets out Bible verses that surreptitiously support his views of the day. It is a curious take on separation of church and state. But the Roman Catholic lawmaker who also worships at a Southern Baptist church gave up all pretense on Thursday and used his religion to blast Democrats directly while trying to shield President Donald Trump.

In early September, for example, as Hurricane Dorian threatened lives in Florida, Sen. Rubio offered this verse:

God is our refuge and our strength,an ever-present help in distress. Thus we do not fear, though earth be shaken and mountains quake to the depths of the sea,Though its waters rage and foam

and mountains totter at its surging. Psalms 46:2-4 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 3, 2019

And just yesterday, Rubio posted this heavy take:

Had not the LORD been with us when people rose against us,then they would have swallowed us alive,for their fury blazed against us.

Then the waters would have engulfed us,the torrent overwhelmed us;then seething water would have drowned us. Psalms 124:2-5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 23, 2019

But the two-term Florida Republican cut to the chase quickly Thursday, scolding Democrats for attacking Trump while saying no one except Jesus “deserves blind loyalty.”

Two things are true There’s only been ONE man EVER who was always right & deserves blind loyalty & his name was Jesus; And No matter what a Republican does the left will never be fair to them. What they want is Republicans who will douse themselves in kerosene & light a match. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2019

He was righteously scorned:

most of the public: “please investigate the president’s crimes” marco rubio: “WHY do you want US to SACRIFICE ourselves like the RISEN LORD” https://t.co/CSZLm9V2Co — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 24, 2019

It’s peculiar that you would invoke both Jesus and politics. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 24, 2019

a) The political movement to which I belong has become an idolatrous cult b) The real problem is liberals are mean to us https://t.co/FhAmW0jc7Q — Matthew EEEEK!-lesias (@mattyglesias) October 24, 2019

Hiding behind religion to excuse the mobster wannabe in the White House. The Republican party of the 21st century. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) October 24, 2019

Stop using our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who was executed because of his willingness to stand up to state violence and for poor people, to justify your own cowardly weakness. https://t.co/DPuVugPeLD — Catholic Democrats (@CatholicDems) October 24, 2019

Quit being so dramatic. Nobody is asking you to light yourself on fire and commit suicide. We are asking you to uphold the laws you swore an oath to adhere to and protect. That’s it. If you can’t do that, move on. https://t.co/cHbced834p — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 24, 2019

Maybe you should try acting more like Jesus. This tweet of yours is another reprehensible lie and meant to incite people. #Disgusting — LTS? (@LisaToddSutton) October 24, 2019

In the long arc of history, @marcorubio will see that the way that Republicans doused themselves in kerosene and lit the match was not at the hands of the left but by their fealty to Trump. I am working hard for that day and I hope you are too. https://t.co/aprMhLhXfq — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 24, 2019

You are so pathetic… and y’all doused yourselves in kerosene and lit a match long ago – when you fell in line behind, & then circled your wagons around, the immoral criminal racist traitor Donald Trump, the most patently unfit person to hold the office of president in history. — (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) October 24, 2019

You sound as demented as Trump. We want Republicans that stand for the rule of law and don’t toss their moral compass in the garbage for a corrupt “president”. — Andrew Fine (@AFineBlogger) October 24, 2019

Not true senator. We only want you to uphold your oath of office rather than be a sycophant and enabler to an amoral authoritarian POTUS. You have frank crimes displayed in front of you and you keep talking about the emperor’s regalia. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 24, 2019

“I shouldn’t even attempt to be moral because I’m not as good as Jesus” is the wildest take on Christianity that I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/Kb60QPIGiv — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 24, 2019

The “two things are true” Twitter format very seldom includes two things that are in fact true. https://t.co/JVolNJzJC7 — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 24, 2019

Too bad your party doesn’t practice what Jesus preached. The bigotry, the hate, the misogyny, the greed. “And Jesus wept” “ https://t.co/4uJtRmM3QZ — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 24, 2019