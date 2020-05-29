‘Wherever You Want Us We Will Go’: Chilling Video of CNN Reporter Being Arrested – Cops Say They Were ‘Restoring Order’

Just after 6 AM ET, while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and three of his crew members were arrested by Minnesota State Police, live, while they were broadcasting on-air. They identified themselves as members of the media and offered to move if they were in the way.

“We can move back to where you’d like. We are live on the air at the moment,” Jimenez told the troopers on camera. “Just put us back where you want us, just let us know, we are getting out of your way.”

“This is the four of us, we are one team. Just put us back where you want us, we are getting out of your way. Just let us know.”

“Wherever you want us we will go,” he repeated. “Just let us know and we got you.”

Jimenez goes back to very calmly reporting what’s been happening, despite being surrounded by at dozens of armed police officers in riot gear.

“You’re under arrest,” he is told by a Minnesota State Police officer.

“OK,” he responds, still live on-air. “Do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, sir?”

“Why am I under arrest, sir?” he asks again, as he is handcuffed.

He was escorted away.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

In response to growing outrage, the Minnesota State Police posted this tweet, which is clearly false.

In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020

It’s also unclear who the fourth person was and why they were not released.

As many noted on Twitter, police have still not arrested the four police officers who are responsible for the on-camera killing of George Floyd.

