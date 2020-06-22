Connect with us

News

Bill Barr May Spring an ‘October Surprise’ to Save Trump’s Re-Election: Columnist

Published

on

Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky is warning Democrats to beware of Attorney General Bill Barr’s last-ditch effort to save President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign by springing last-minute indictments of former law enforcement officials involved in probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Specifically, Tomasky speculates that Barr is pushing for prosecutor John Durham to allege that Russia was actually working to get Hillary Clinton, not Trump, elected in 2016.

“In light of the Berman ouster, which followed similar shenanigans to put ‘his people’ in place at the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s office and an exodus of top officials from Main Justice in Washington, people had better be paying renewed attention to what Durham might be up to,” Tomasky writes. “Democrats have to start drawing attention to this.”

The good news, Tomasky argues, is that Barr’s credibility is already so weak thanks to a series of missteps that any investigation he presides over will already appear tainted to a large segment of voters.

“So Democrats need to start saying right now that Durham is engaged in a phony investigation that is an attempt by Barr to rig the election,” he writes. “They need to say it and say it and say it. And then, when Durham issues his report or indictments, public opinion, or the important slice of it anyway, will be conditioned to believe that it’s all a scam.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.

Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr’s false claim voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

The President added: “This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!”

There is zero evidence of this.

Minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps tweet, insisting – again without evidence – foreign countries will print “millions” of mail-in ballots, rigging the election.

Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah.  Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.

On Twitter some noted the safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.

Others accused Trump of lying.

Some noted Trump knows he’s going to lose the election.

Some warned Trump might not leave quietly.

Some expressed grave concern.

Some warned he might be planning to contest the election.

Some just mocked the President.

Some warned Trump is asking for foreign interference again.

And some accused him of engaging in voter suppression.

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Say the Words’: VP Mike Pence Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ During TV Interview

Published

2 days ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

During a Friday interview with an ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence refused to utter the words “Black Lives Matter” when asked to do so. In fact, he did one worse by declaring “All Lives Matter,” a mealy-mouthed response that willfully ignores the deadly social disparities killing Black Americans every day.

Pence’s full response, delivered on Juneteenth, the national day commemorating the emancipation of Black U.S. slaves, was:

“Let me just say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy. And in this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation we’ve cherished the ideal that all, all of us are created equal, and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. And so all lives matter in a very real sense.”

In response, anchorman Brian Taff said to Pence, “Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir, but I will note you did not say those words, ‘Black lives matter,’ and there is an important distinction. People are saying, of course, all lives matter. But to say the words is an acknowledgment that Black lives also matter at a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree. So why will you not say those words?”

“Well, I don’t accept the fact, Brian, that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees, in the preciousness and importance of every human life,” Pence replied. “And it’s one of the reasons why as we advance important reforms in law enforcement, as we look for ways to strengthen and improve our public safety in our cities, that we’re not going to stop there.”

While Pence began to tout the Trump Administration’s reduction of the Black unemployment rate before the start of the coronavirus epidemic. “And yet, one final time, you won’t say the words and we understand your explanation,” Taff responded.

Twitter users were not impressed:

Continue Reading

News

Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report

Published

3 days ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday night, the Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be stepping down.

His replacement will be Jay Clayton — who previously represented Deutsche Bank, one of President Donald Trump’s most significant business creditors, from allegations they facilitated Russian money laundering.

The Southern District of New York, situated in Manhattan, frequently deals with significant white-collar investigations — and is currently in the process of investigating Deutsche Bank itself.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.