More Proof: Intel Analysts Intercepted Electronic Data Showing Financial Transfers From Russian Military to Taliban
President Donald Trump is calling it a hoax but day after day more data points of proof appear, showing that Russia, as many news outlets have reported, paid the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.
The latest evidence, according to The New York Times, comes from intelligence analysts who say, “American officials intercepted electronic data showing large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account.”
That data “was among the evidence that supported their conclusion that Russia covertly offered bounties for killing U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence.”
Early Sunday morning Trump claimed Russia paying the Taliban to kill U.S. troops was just a “hoax.”
…Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020
The next day Trump suggested Russia paying terrorists to kill American soldiers was perhaps “another fabricated Russia Hoax,” despite all evidence to the contrary.
Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!! https://t.co/cowOmP7T1S
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020
President Trump and his administration, despite numerous reporting to the contrary, claim he was never briefed. His former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has said he briefed Trump on the Russian program in March of 2019.
Related: National Security Experts Accuse White House of ‘Politicizing Intelligence’ as Trump Bans Dems from Russia Briefing
Bolton Says He Briefed Trump on Russia Paying Bounties for Killing US Soldiers: Report
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has said he briefed President Donald Trump on Russia paying the Taliban to kill American soldiers back in March of 2019.
“The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials,” the Associated Press reported late Monday night. “Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.”
The revelation means that the president has known for at least 15 months that Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying terrorists to kill U.S. service members, and Trump has done nothing to stop it or to punish Putin.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Top Officials See ‘Delusional’ Trump’s ‘Bullying’ of Foreign Leaders as ‘Danger’ to National Security: Report
Current and former top Trump administration officials, up to and including former U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense, say President Donald Trump engages in “abusive” and “bullying” attacks on foreign leaders, in telephone calls and in person.
“White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations” say Trump “posed a danger to the national security of the United States,” Carl Bernstein, writing for CNN, reports.
“In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.”
Bernstein spent four months talking with White House and intelligence officials before publishing his lengthy report.
Former top Trump deputies, including his Director of National Intelligence, and National Security Advisor, Defense Secretary, Secretary of State, and Chief of Staff, among others, concluded “that the President was often ‘delusional,’ as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders.”
Trump “regularly bullied and demeaned the leaders of America’s principal allies, especially two women: telling Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom she was weak and lacked courage; and telling German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she was ‘stupid.'”
Trump’s “most vicious attacks, said the sources, were aimed at women heads of state. In conversations with both May and Merkel, the President demeaned and denigrated them in diatribes described as ‘near-sadistic’ by one of the sources and confirmed by others.”
Trump’s conversations with May, the UK Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019, were described as “humiliating and bullying,” with Trump attacking her as “a fool” and spineless in her approach to Brexit, NATO and immigration matters.
Read the entire report here.
Supreme Court Rules 5-4 in Major Abortion Rights Case Overturning Louisiana Law
The U.S. Supreme Court just ruled 5-4 in a major abortion rights case that it is unconstitutional for states to require abortion providers to have admitting rights to hospitals in order to engage in abortion services.
The case is known as June Medical. It specifically overturns a Louisiana law.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice, under President Donald Trump, asked the Supreme Court to uphold the Louisiana law, whoch it did not.
Chief Justice John Roberts was the swing vote giving the court’s liberal justices the majority. Notable is each of the justices dissenting wrote separate dissents.
He argues that to uphold the Court’s rule of stare decisis, he had to agree with the liberal jurists and abortion rights activists.
“The legal doctrine of stare decisis requires us, absent special circumstances, to treat like cases alike. The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
