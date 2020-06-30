More Proof: Intel Analysts Intercepted Electronic Data Showing Financial Transfers From Russian Military to Taliban

President Donald Trump is calling it a hoax but day after day more data points of proof appear, showing that Russia, as many news outlets have reported, paid the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.

The latest evidence, according to The New York Times, comes from intelligence analysts who say, “American officials intercepted electronic data showing large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account.”

That data “was among the evidence that supported their conclusion that Russia covertly offered bounties for killing U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence.”

Early Sunday morning Trump claimed Russia paying the Taliban to kill U.S. troops was just a “hoax.”

…Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

The next day Trump suggested Russia paying terrorists to kill American soldiers was perhaps “another fabricated Russia Hoax,” despite all evidence to the contrary.

Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!! https://t.co/cowOmP7T1S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

President Trump and his administration, despite numerous reporting to the contrary, claim he was never briefed. His former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has said he briefed Trump on the Russian program in March of 2019.

