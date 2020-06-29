News
Bolton Says He Briefed Trump on Russia Paying Bounties for Killing US Soldiers: Report
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has said he briefed President Donald Trump on Russia paying the Taliban to kill American soldiers back in March of 2019.
“The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials,” the Associated Press reported late Monday night. “Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.”
The revelation means that the president has known for at least 15 months that Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying terrorists to kill U.S. service members, and Trump has done nothing to stop it or to punish Putin.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Top Officials See ‘Delusional’ Trump’s ‘Bullying’ of Foreign Leaders as ‘Danger’ to National Security: Report
Current and former top Trump administration officials, up to and including former U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense, say President Donald Trump engages in “abusive” and “bullying” attacks on foreign leaders, in telephone calls and in person.
“White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations” say Trump “posed a danger to the national security of the United States,” Carl Bernstein, writing for CNN, reports.
“In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.”
Bernstein spent four months talking with White House and intelligence officials before publishing his lengthy report.
Former top Trump deputies, including his Director of National Intelligence, and National Security Advisor, Defense Secretary, Secretary of State, and Chief of Staff, among others, concluded “that the President was often ‘delusional,’ as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders.”
Trump “regularly bullied and demeaned the leaders of America’s principal allies, especially two women: telling Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom she was weak and lacked courage; and telling German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she was ‘stupid.'”
Trump’s “most vicious attacks, said the sources, were aimed at women heads of state. In conversations with both May and Merkel, the President demeaned and denigrated them in diatribes described as ‘near-sadistic’ by one of the sources and confirmed by others.”
Trump’s conversations with May, the UK Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019, were described as “humiliating and bullying,” with Trump attacking her as “a fool” and spineless in her approach to Brexit, NATO and immigration matters.
Read the entire report here.
News
Supreme Court Rules 5-4 in Major Abortion Rights Case Overturning Louisiana Law
The U.S. Supreme Court just ruled 5-4 in a major abortion rights case that it is unconstitutional for states to require abortion providers to have admitting rights to hospitals in order to engage in abortion services.
The case is known as June Medical. It specifically overturns a Louisiana law.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice, under President Donald Trump, asked the Supreme Court to uphold the Louisiana law, whoch it did not.
Chief Justice John Roberts was the swing vote giving the court’s liberal justices the majority. Notable is each of the justices dissenting wrote separate dissents.
He argues that to uphold the Court’s rule of stare decisis, he had to agree with the liberal jurists and abortion rights activists.
“The legal doctrine of stare decisis requires us, absent special circumstances, to treat like cases alike. The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘The First Four Years Were Practice?’: Trump Scorched for Not Being Able to Say What He Wants to Do if Re-Elected
‘Not Even Bothering to Make Campaign Promises’
From social media users to top political reporters President Donald Trump is getting embarrassingly mocked for not being able to answer this simple question: “what are your priorities for a second term?” What makes it even worse is the question came from Trump’s good friend and unofficial advisor, Fox News host Sean Hannity – who flew with him to Wisconsin on Air Force One, so the question likely was not a surprise.
What was Trump’s response to the softball question?
“Well, one of the things that will be really great – you know, the word ‘experience’ is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word ‘experience’ is a very important word. It’s in a very important meaning,” Trump said, not answering the question.
“I never did this before,” the President, three and a half years into his term, added. “I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden, I’m President of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady, and I say, ‘This is great.’ But I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York,” Trump continued, rambling.
“Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes. Like, you know, an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.”
Asked what his top priorities for a second term are, Trump can’t name a single thing pic.twitter.com/fF6xXaDAy0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020
Politico’s top reporters, Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, like many who have heard Trump’s response apparently were stunned listening to the disastrous answer.
“Does Trump have any idea why he wants another term in office?” they asked on Politico Playbook. “The crux of this answer is that he knows people in D.C. now — as in, the first four years were practice? Huh?”
New York Magazine called it “unintelligible.”
And in the perfect example of just exactly what a reality TV show presidency this is, Trump’s “Hannity” interview aired on Fox News at 9 PM. But 92 minutes earlier the Wall Street Journal editorial board published a scathing editorial that was nearly a script for Trump’s Hannity question. The editors declared the President “still has no second term message beyond his own grievances.” Which Trump proved less than two hours later.
The Trump campaign is clearly now in disaster mode. Campaign attorney Jenna Ellis attacked CNN reporter Daniel Dale for posting a totally accurate transcript of the President’s response, something Dale, who factchecks practically every word Trump speaks, does frequently.
Milestone: I thiiink this is the first time a Trump campaign official has criticized me for posting a perfectly accurate transcript of Trump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/B3jWuZXFb4
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020
None of this should come as a surprise. Just days ago one of the many criticisms of Trump’s Tulsa campaign re-launch was he had no message.
Meanwhile, social media users were also astounded with Trump’s major league flub.
“I never slept over in Washington…”
What.
The.
Holy.
Fuck.
??????
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 26, 2020
Trump was stumped by Hannity’s softball question about his priorities for a second term. He has none. Zip. Zero. He still doesn’t have a clue! It is terrifying that people will vote for this egomaniacal fool. https://t.co/bRTgqv4uYq
— John Dean (@JohnWDean) June 26, 2020
That’s some fine word salad right there.
— Jedi, Interrupted ???? (@JediCounselor) June 26, 2020
Is there a Rosetta Stone for this???
— Jesse D. Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) June 26, 2020
Trump’s priorities for a second term are to talk about himself all the time. So basically, the same priorities as he has right now. https://t.co/4izRpaXc6m
— Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) June 26, 2020
Hannity: What will your priorities be for a second term?
Trump: Skip-skippety-bee-bop baboom baboom
— Splenetic Badger (@KvetcherNtheRye) June 26, 2020
