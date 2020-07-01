Republicans Start Pretending They’ve Always Supported Masks – Now That COVID-19 Is Surging in Red States

When blue states like Washington, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts were hit with coronavirus in large numbers, Republicans from President Donald Trump to Fox News were vehemently opposed to mask wearing. But now that coronavirus is surging in red states, like Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Georgia, they’re changing their tune – and pretending they’ve always supported mask wearing.

“If Americans submit to wearing masks,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked one month ago, “what other rights and freedoms can be taken?”

Another show, another anti-mask rant from Laura Ingraham, who thought that masks were a great idea until liberals and public health experts started saying they were a great idea and then they became a dictatorial tool of social control. https://t.co/3puI6Bl6Vh pic.twitter.com/v3hjcwilGB — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 28, 2020

Fast forward to this week.

Here’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Senate Majority Leader McConnell: ”We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter.” pic.twitter.com/ZYt7C56QUJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 29, 2020

The President of the United States still refuses to wear a mask in public, and has made clear he remains vehemently against them, but his son, Donald Trump Jr., on Tuesday out of the blue declared mask-wearing is no big deal.

“You know, I don’t think it’s too complicated to wear a mask,” Jr. told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview discussing the upcoming GOP convention.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Wednesday said that President Trump should tell Americans that wearing a mask “is the best thing you could possibly do,” and suggested he “start wearing them to send that message.”

“It would not hurt him I don’t think politically, it certainly wouldn’t hurt us economically it would probably help for him to go out and say you know what go back to work just wear a mask it is the best thing you could possibly do,” says former W.H. Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. pic.twitter.com/WaQu8prxHh — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 1, 2020

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy seemed to mock RNC chair Rona McDaniel on Tuesday for her apparent continued opposition to mask-wearing – and her defense of the President’s refusal as well.

“I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example. He’d be a good role model. I don’t see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public,” Doocy said. “MAGA should now stand for ‘Masks Are Great Again.’ Let me give you some marketing advice right there.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but after Steve Doocy asked how have the RNC’s plans changed given coronavirus spikes and a mask order in Jacksonville, Ronna McDaniel doesn’t say anything different from the answer she’s been giving for weeks. pic.twitter.com/R22OpyaMBi — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 30, 2020

Here’s uber-conservative Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee:

“Unfortunately, this simple, life-saving practice has become part of the political debate.” In Senate hearing, Sen. Lamar Alexander and health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, stress importance of face masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/8UYo6kdkT0 pic.twitter.com/i7DNWp1T36 — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020

Unofficial Trump advisor, Fox News host Sean Hannity, acts like he’s always supported mask-wearing – even though he called the coronavirus crisis a hoax. In fact, as Yahoo News reported in April, Hannity suggested “the pandemic might be a ‘deep state‘ plot to hurt the economy or, at another point, claiming concerns over the novel virus was a ‘new hoax‘ designed to ‘bludgeon’ Trump.”

Now, coronavirus is real and “masks work.”

Hannity: I went to my grocery store every week. Guess what? They wore masks… I think they work. pic.twitter.com/SMwIgZVV5Y — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020

This week we’ve seen Vice President Mike Pence wear a mask. In fact, the White House posted this image of the VP at a rare coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday:

Not all Republicans are on board.

Like President Donald Trump.

“The president has said he has no problems with masks,” McEnany says when asked about suggestion from some Republicans for Trump to wear a mask to set an example. “The president is the most tested man in America. It’s his decision whether to wear a mask.” https://t.co/BxYuhUw9NP pic.twitter.com/f6jyYKaJYa — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020

And Senator Rand Paul.