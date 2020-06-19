THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Leaked Document Proves It’s ‘Absurd’ Trump Campaign Is Using Nazi Symbol and Attacking Antifa: Ex-DHS Official
A new Dept. of Homeland Security report just leaked to The Washington Post proves it’s “absurd” that the Trump campaign is using a Nazi symbol and attacking Antifa, says a former DHS official.
“This document shows that the government itself does not view antifa as a significant threat in the homeland,” Juliette Kayyem, who was Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at DHS, tells the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent. Kayyem reviewed the document, which Sargent says he “obtained from a congressional source.”
On Thursday Facebook was forced, only after multiple news reports and online outrage, to remove a Trump campaign ad and Facebook post that featured a Nazi symbol once used to identify political prisoners, as a symbol for Antifa. The Facebook ads, which were also posted by President Donald Trump’s own page and Vice President Pence’s page, were reportedly viewed nearly 1.5 million times.
The Trump campaign defended using the symbol, an inverted red triangle that was also used to identify “Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties,” The Post had reported Thursday.
“The document shows how absurd the Trump campaign’s justification for using the symbol really is,” Kayyem added. “It undercuts their defense.”
What was the Trump campaign’s defense?
“The red triangle is an antifa symbol,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told The Post, “pointing to examples of iPhone cases and water bottles branded with the insignia.”
The campaign actually pointed to this exact graphic from an online tee shirt shop as “proof” – their only proof – the red triangle is an Antifa symbol, which it is not.
This is an emoji. 🔻
It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa.
It is not in the ADL’s Hate Symbols Database. pic.twitter.com/RSzvNT0SrC
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2020
‘Going With Full Dictator’: Trump Blasted and Mocked for Threatening to Regulate or Close Down Social Media Sites
Falsely Claims Social Media ‘Totally’ Silences Conservatives and Compares It to Mail-In Voting
President Donald Trump is threatening to go after social media platforms after Twitter on Tuesday appended a “get the facts” label to two of his tweets that falsely claimed voting by mail is “substantially fraudulent” and the 2020 election will be “Rigged.”
Wednesday morning Trump posted two tweets claiming, falsely, “Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices.”
“We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump threatened.
The President does not have the power to shutter a private company. Congress can regulate social media platforms but has been slow to do so. Trump’s threat makes it clear any attempt to do so will now be seen as a partisan power grab, given that multiple studies and reports have already proven social media platforms bend over backwards to favor conservatives.
Trump also oddly compared what he claims is a silencing of conservatives to mail-in voting.
It is yet another example of Trump falsely claiming to have unlimited power, far beyond the constraints of the Constitution.
The responses were immediate and filled with anger.
100,000 Americans dead and highest unemployment since the Great Depression but Trump's focus is is making sure Twitter doesn't fact check his tweets. Who wants more 4 more years of this BS?!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 27, 2020
That’s funny, because everyone knows that Republicans manipulated social media in 2016 to amplify their bogus stories & propaganda.
Or just publicly called upon foreign adversaries to do it for them.https://t.co/cEdWGP0y6D https://t.co/y3cEUzKGvW
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) May 27, 2020
imagine
1) obama threatening to "close down" outlets he didn't like
2) how fox and the entire right, including congress, would freak out if he said that (impeachment, removal from office, probably armed conflict) https://t.co/kNsnU5YzIs
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 27, 2020
Going with full dictator right out in the open now I see.
A fact check on a couple of tweets isn't 'silencing conservative voices'.
We see you adding trollbots 24/7 to help spread your mis/disinformation and Twitter does nothing about that. pic.twitter.com/IZAm7o4t5b
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 27, 2020
Trump threatens on Twitter to close down Twitter, basically. https://t.co/jr6E03rNBx
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 27, 2020
If you’re “totally silenced” you, how did you tweet? How are Fox, Brietbart, & DailyWire so popular?
Facts trump your hurt feelings: you still share no evidence of systemic anti-conservative bias on social media. https://t.co/q2XjNBHnA9
Just the opposite: https://t.co/PCXTFFkFz6 pic.twitter.com/ufk9zFayPW
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) May 27, 2020
Very fascist of him.
— Marie Titus🌊🌊🌊🌊2020 (@MarieTitus9) May 27, 2020
A big chunk of Trump's base already supports Trump shutting down media outlets that are unfair to him. They have chosen Trump OVER the US Constitution. If Trump wins in 2020 we can expect to see him do this: https://t.co/aznMhJRRCU
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 27, 2020
This is a lie! 1) @Twitter is a private company, and 2) Trump won the 2016 election because he and Russia (his accomplices) used Facebook to disseminate misinformation to voters to suppress votes! #RemoveTrumpTweets @realDonaldTrump @Morning_Joe @MSNBC #MorningJoe https://t.co/o9Yg7yT8Sb
— Barbara Patterson (@patte151) May 27, 2020
Twitter is a private company. What you are saying here is tyranny.
— Speex (@speexvocon) May 27, 2020
A day after Twitter attached a fact check to his tweets for the first time, President Trump responds with a threat to regulate social media. https://t.co/rSXzJqz069
— Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) May 27, 2020
" We will strongly regulate, or close them down,"
Appropriate words –
for a dictatorship.
— Mountaindreamer (@Mountaindream5) May 27, 2020
Trump tells his 80 million Twitter followers that people like him are being "totally" silenced. Threatens to close down social media companies. https://t.co/cpGWWkbeSn
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 27, 2020
The flip side of rewarding cronies and creating a culture of impunity for allies is destroying businesses and individuals that fail to show fealty. A government of Trump, by Trump, and for Trump. https://t.co/Y3PhYZAUBC
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) May 27, 2020
Defense Secretary Has ‘No Say’: Purge at the Pentagon Begins as Trump Moves to ‘Replace and Remove’ Non-Loyalists
President Donald Trump is expanding his policy of ejecting anyone and everyone who is even remotely perceived as not being fully loyal to him from the White House, and now that strategy is being put in place at agencies across the federal government.
In an exclusive report Foreign Policy reveals that Trump has installed a former top national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence who will oversee the purge of the Pentagon of non-loyalists.
Michael Cutrone “is set to arrive at the Pentagon to serve in a behind-the-scenes role vetting Defense Department officials for loyalty to the president, according to two current administration officials.”
And there’s apparently nothing Pentagon Chief Mark Esper (photo, with Trump) can do about it.
Cutrone “is pushing to replace and remove civilians” in the Office of the Secretary of Defense who “are not aligned with the White House,” one current senior administration official told Foreign Policy. That official added that Defense Secretary Mark Esper “has no say in who the key people are going into senior positions.”
The Trump White House “has looked to put in place more defense officials loyal to the president,” FP notes. Those efforts were “headlined by the reported pick of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata as the agency’s top policy official, who caught President Donald Trump’s eye as a Fox News commentator.”
Earlier this year Trump rehired John McEntee, and promoted him to be the new head of the White House Personnel Office. McEntee is Trump’s former body man, but he has been authorized by the President to “purge” anyone not fully embracing Trump’s views. McEntee was previously fired from the White House over a problem related to gambling that apparently led to a security clearance issue.
Image: DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith via Flickr
State Dept. Kicks National Public Radio Reporter Off Plane After Pompeo’s Unhinged Attack on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly
The State Dept. has kicked a reporter for National Public Radio off Secretary Mike Pompeo’s plane just days after he attacked a different NPR reporter and even issued an astonishing and false statement accusing her of lying.
PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin reports Michele Kelemen is the NPR reporter, part of the State Dept. press pool, who was removed from Pompeo’s trip to London and Kiev.
State Department removes @NPR‘s @michelekelemen from @SecPompeo plane–where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation–during upcoming trip to London, Kiev. Comes after @SecPompeo accused media of being “unhinged” after @NPRKelly interview and subsequent back and forth.
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
Last week Pompeo blasted NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, claiming she had agreed to his remarks on Ukraine being off the record. She had not. At the end of the interview Pompeo reportedly forced Kelly to point out Ukraine on an unlabeled map. Kelly anchors “All Things Considered,” has a master’s in European studies from Cambridge, and is an an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, teaching classes in national security and journalism.
Pompeo issued a press release suggesting she had incorrectly identified Bangladesh when asked to point out Ukraine on the map, which is highly doubtful given her education and background, including being a State Dept. correspondent for two decades.
Schifrin adds the State Dept. Correspondents’ Assoc. has issued a statement condemning the removal of Kelly.
State Dept Correspondents Association’s @shauntandon:”We can only conclude State retaliating against @NPR as result of this exchange..State press corps has long tradition of accompanying secretaries on travel,we find it unacceptable to punish individual member of our association”
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
Here’s Pompeo’s astonishing press release from last week attacking Kelly:
The Secretary of State has issued this statement regarding his NPR interview: pic.twitter.com/Jp6vl3wny9
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 25, 2020
Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr
