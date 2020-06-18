News
Trump Facebook Post and Ads Paint ‘Far-Left Groups’ With Red Nazi Triangle: Report
President Donald Trump’s official re-election campaign is using a red triangle to attack “far-left groups,” presumably including Democrats, in Facebook ads and at least one Facebook post.
The inverted red triangle, as The Washington Post reports, “was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties.” The Nazis also used the image “to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.”
The language in a Facebook post from the Trump campaign’s official and verified Facebook page is also incendiary.
“Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are DESTROYING our cities and rioting – it’s absolute madness,” the post, dated Wednesday, June 18, reads (screenshot below.)
“It’s important that EVERY American comes together at a time like this to send a united message that we will not stand for their radical actions any longer. We’re calling on YOU to make a public statement and add your name to stand with President Trump against ANTIFA.”
“Please add your name IMMEDIATELY to stand with your President and his decision to declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization,” it urges.
Above the post in the Facebook page’s header image reads: “ONE NATION.”
The post is not viewable in the page’s main feed. NCRM was able to find it by googling the text of the post. The link is here for those who wish to view it. Facebook has yet to delete it.
A Trump campaign spokesperson told The Washington Post the red triangle is an Antifa symbol, but at least one expert disagrees.
Jacob S. Eder, a historian of modern Germany at the Barenboim–Said Akademie in Berlin, calls it “a highly problematic use of a symbol that the Nazis used to identify their political enemies.” He said unlike some Nazi concentration camp symbols, like the pink triangle, the red triangle has not been reclaimed.
“I find it shocking,” American scholar of the Holocaust Deborah E. Lipstadt said.
The Post notes the ads are being run by Trump’s Facebook account and Vice President Pence’s Facebook account. As of Thursday morning combined they have been seen nearly 1.5 million times.
A group of “tens of thousands of progressive Jews all across the country,” Bend the Arc, posted images warning about the Trump posts and ads.
This isn’t just one post.
This is dozens of carefully targeted ads from the official pages of Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Team Trump.
All paid for by Trump and the Republican National Committee. All spreading lies and genocidal imagery. pic.twitter.com/kfgihVZQr2
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020
UPDATE:
Calling the red triangle “an infamous Nazi symbol,” Media Matters notes the Trump campaign ran 88 of these ads on Facebook. Social media users were quick to note that 88 is a Nazi symbol for Hitler, and that the first sentence of the post has 14 words. The ADL has noted that the “14 words” “is a reference to the most popular white supremacist slogan in the world.”
Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle — an infamous Nazi symbol https://t.co/7eG1V9gNS8 pic.twitter.com/4yqTJgymr5
— Media Matters (@mmfa) June 18, 2020
News
Black Man Killed in Shootout With California Deputies Days After Half Brother Found Hanged From Tree
The half brother of a Black man found hanging from a tree last week in Southern California has been shot to death by sheriff’s deputies.
Terron Boone, whose half brother Robert Fuller was found hanged in Palmdale, was fatally shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a shootout Wednesday afternoon in Kern County, reported the Los Angeles Times.
An attorney for the Fuller family confirmed that Boone was the man killed by deputies during the shootout about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rosamond, which is about 20 miles north of Palmdale.
Lt. Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the killing happened as part of a kidnapping and assault investigation.
Westphal said detectives followed a car the suspect was riding in to an apartment complex, where deputies attempted a traffic stop, but investigators said Boone fired at least five shots at them.
The woman driving the car was shot once in the chest and a 7-year-old girl in the back seat was not injured.
Westphal said the woman was treated and released from an area hospital.
None of the plainclothes deputies or their unmarked vehicles were equipped with cameras, but surveillance video recorded nearby showed voices yelling out “hands up” before gunfire erupted.
Boone’s half brother was found hanging from a tree June 10 in a Palmdale park, days after attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and family members and their supporters have asked for a new investigation challenging the suicide ruling.
The sheriff’s office said it would conduct a full investigation, with help from the FBI and state attorney general.
On FB Rosamond Community Watchdog detailing death of suspect at hands on LA Crime Unit. 24 shots ring out on this video. #Rosamond #95360 #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/4JARuLM1sd
— William Gregory (@Wiliam_Gregory) June 18, 2020
News
Barr Sues Bolton Over Tell-All Book
Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice has just filed a lawsuit against John Bolton, attempting to block publication of the tell-all book penned by President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor.
But the Trump DOJ may have trouble with its lawsuit, given the President’s very public animus toward Bolton as recently as yesterday.
“I would think he would have criminal problems. I hope so,” Trump, speaking about Bolton’s publication of his book, told reporters on Monday. “Maybe he’s not been telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth.” Trump also claimed, “I will consider every conversation with me as president as highly classified,” which is legally impossible.
CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond notes Bolton’s publisher submitted the manuscript to the National Security Council, which is standard pre-publication practice, back in December. “Since then, Bolton & WH have been locked in a dispute over whether the book contains classified information. Bolton pushed back initial publication date, but is now moving forward,” Diamond reports.
Worth noting that John Bolton is the only defendant named in this lawsuit, not his publisher.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 16, 2020
In the very first line of the DOJ’s complaint it admits Bolton was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which is a requirement that is unprecedented in an other administration. It may also be unenforceable.
The DOJ is also demanding a federal court order Bolton to admit he “was not authorized to disclose” information in his book “because he has not completed prepublication review and because it contains classified information.”
The Justice Department has just filed a lawsuit seeking to block publication of former national security adviser @AmbJohnBolton‘s forthcoming book, per complaint filed in United States of America v. Bolton.
Here is what the Justice Department is seeking: pic.twitter.com/PaVvJwR16U
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 16, 2020
Whether or not it contains classified information, or information that was classified when the book was submitted for publication, is unknown but given Bolton’s decades of experience, unlikely. What is likely, as the publisher has already suggested, is the book is very damaging to Trump’s reelection prospects.
Bolton’s attorney calls the move “a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional rights to speak on matters of the utmost public import,” The Wall Street Journal adds.
Yes – Bolton's book has already been printed and shipped to distributors – and ABC has already taped an interview with him about it. I expect reporters will obtain copies of the book in the next day or two. https://t.co/lDY5hIUS3J
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 16, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Busted: Four Congressmen Cashed in on the Half-Trillion-Dollar Loan Program They Helped Create
According to a report from Politico, at least four members of Congress and their families cashed in on the multi-billion small business loan program set up to support companies hammered by the shut down during the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As the report notes, they might not be the only ones.
According to the Politico report, “It’s a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have acknowledged close ties to companies that have received loans from the program — businesses that are either run by their families or employ their spouse as a senior executive.”
The report notes the four include two Democrats and two Republicans including Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) who owns several auto dealerships, body shops and car washes, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), “whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers across the Midwest.”
The Democrats on the list include Rep. Susie Lee from Nevada, “whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell of Florida, whose husband is a senior executive at a restaurant chain that has since returned the loan.”
The report notes that there are likely more lawmakers who took advantage of the program, but because Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is refusing to reveal recipients it may be a long time before others are exposed.
“Democrats have tried to pry free the list of recipients. But their push in the House to require disclosure of at least some companies was blocked on the floor late last month by Republicans — including Williams and Hartzler, who voted against the bill. Lee and Powell joined all Democrats in supporting it. All four lawmakers have previously voted in favor of the small-business program,” Politico reports.
According to Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) who wrote the bill, “This is the largest distributor of taxpayer money in human history, and we need to ensure taxpayers know where it’s going,” before adding, his bill “was not written to expose members of Congress, because frankly I expected members of Congress to be forthright and transparent to begin with.”
Politico goes on to report, “Spokespeople for Williams and Hartzler declined to say how much money was provided under the loans to the privately held companies lawmakers own. Full House Resorts, of which Lee’s husband is the president and CEO, received $5.6 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Fiesta Restaurant Group, which employs Mucarsel Powell’s husband as a senior executive, received $15 million before returning it in full.”
You can read more here.
