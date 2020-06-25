‘Watching TV and Whining’: Trump Scorched for ‘Rage-Tweeting Fox News’ After ‘Largest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Ever’

“This kind of incompetence kills”

President Donald Trump spent at least a portion of the late morning watching Fox News and tweeting his discontent, leaving many Americans to express their anger over the President’s priorities.

A @FoxNews commentator just ripped me with lies, with nobody defending. They talked about the “friendly” protesters (they set the Church on fire the day before. They were anything but friendly), and how I stood and held the Bible upside down – it wasn’t upside down. @edhenry — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

The Fake News and phony Fake Suppression Polls have never been worse. The Lamestream Media has gone CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Today Trump will spend most of his day traveling to participate “in a Town Hall with Sean Hannity, FOX News,” in Green Bay, Wisconsin this afternoon, according to his official schedule, after spending 30 minutes at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

On social media, many were furious.

I will never get used to the president of the United States just stating that he’s watching TV in the middle of a work day. I will never get used to how that’s not a thing more people aren’t pissed off about. https://t.co/mjJ22FVskQ — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 25, 2020

10.48am on a Thursday morning and POTUS is rage-tweeting Fox News. https://t.co/NSoNht0rrN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 25, 2020

Another big day of sitting around watching TV and whining, huh? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 25, 2020

The United States just experienced its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases ever and the President is watching FoxNews and sending whining tweets about it. This kind of incompetence kills. https://t.co/Co6Z2hKAzu — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 25, 2020

Losing in the Swing States, bad mouthed on Fox News, slammed by conservatives John Bolton and Carly Fiorina, nobody showing up at the rallies, sounds to me like the Trump moment has passed. #TrumpIsOverParty — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2020

What’s upside down is you say the Bible is your favorite book, but you can’t name one Bible verse. pic.twitter.com/pZRTRr8n1B — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2020

bro, the whole world knows what it saw, we were all watching it on live TV. your military police attacked a peaceful crowd. it happened. lie better — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 25, 2020

❄ — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 25, 2020

Just spit-balling here, How many Americans killed by COVID-19 would still be alive today if Trump hadn’t politicized wearing a mask and golfing? — Just Vent (@JustVent6) June 25, 2020

EVERYBODY I MEET IS CRAZY! EVERYBODY IS STUPID! WHY AM I THE ONLY SANE PERSON IN THE WORLD? WHY AM I THE ONLY SMART ONE? If this was your uncle, you’d be helping the interns hold him down while the doctor gave him a shot. https://t.co/zRXY81GTuW — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 25, 2020

Here’s an average of all recent polls of Trump versus Biden from Real Clear Politics. Biden is now crushing Trump by 10 points. #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/h0MG3vyn9D — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 25, 2020

A record 37,000+ new COVID cases yesterday and this dime bag of liquid crapola is worried about his polls. https://t.co/azmg76PDBH — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 25, 2020