‘Watching TV and Whining’: Trump Scorched for ‘Rage-Tweeting Fox News’ After ‘Largest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Ever’
“This kind of incompetence kills”
President Donald Trump spent at least a portion of the late morning watching Fox News and tweeting his discontent, leaving many Americans to express their anger over the President’s priorities.
A @FoxNews commentator just ripped me with lies, with nobody defending. They talked about the “friendly” protesters (they set the Church on fire the day before. They were anything but friendly), and how I stood and held the Bible upside down – it wasn’t upside down. @edhenry
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020
The Fake News and phony Fake Suppression Polls have never been worse. The Lamestream Media has gone CRAZY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020
Today Trump will spend most of his day traveling to participate “in a Town Hall with Sean Hannity, FOX News,” in Green Bay, Wisconsin this afternoon, according to his official schedule, after spending 30 minutes at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.
On social media, many were furious.
I will never get used to the president of the United States just stating that he’s watching TV in the middle of a work day. I will never get used to how that’s not a thing more people aren’t pissed off about. https://t.co/mjJ22FVskQ
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 25, 2020
10.48am on a Thursday morning and POTUS is rage-tweeting Fox News. https://t.co/NSoNht0rrN
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 25, 2020
Another big day of sitting around watching TV and whining, huh?
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 25, 2020
The United States just experienced its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases ever and the President is watching FoxNews and sending whining tweets about it.
This kind of incompetence kills. https://t.co/Co6Z2hKAzu
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 25, 2020
Losing in the Swing States, bad mouthed on Fox News, slammed by conservatives John Bolton and Carly Fiorina, nobody showing up at the rallies, sounds to me like the Trump moment has passed. #TrumpIsOverParty
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2020
What’s upside down is you say the Bible is your favorite book, but you can’t name one Bible verse. pic.twitter.com/pZRTRr8n1B
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2020
bro, the whole world knows what it saw, we were all watching it on live TV. your military police attacked a peaceful crowd. it happened. lie better
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 25, 2020
❄
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 25, 2020
Just spit-balling here, How many Americans killed by COVID-19 would still be alive today if Trump hadn’t politicized wearing a mask and golfing?
— Just Vent (@JustVent6) June 25, 2020
EVERYBODY I MEET IS CRAZY! EVERYBODY IS STUPID! WHY AM I THE ONLY SANE PERSON IN THE WORLD? WHY AM I THE ONLY SMART ONE?
If this was your uncle, you’d be helping the interns hold him down while the doctor gave him a shot. https://t.co/zRXY81GTuW
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 25, 2020
Here’s an average of all recent polls of Trump versus Biden from Real Clear Politics. Biden is now crushing Trump by 10 points. #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/h0MG3vyn9D
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 25, 2020
A record 37,000+ new COVID cases yesterday and this dime bag of liquid crapola is worried about his polls. https://t.co/azmg76PDBH
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 25, 2020
So Johns Hopkins released a “fake graph”?#POTUS: crickets… https://t.co/qCqSvb88Po pic.twitter.com/6LBfrRhGo9
— Jeff Ortman (@Imaginedu) June 25, 2020
sir @realDonaldTrump sir, Media Matters is hiring if you would like to get paid to watch Fox all day sir https://t.co/pPpHPS3vJk
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 25, 2020
CNN’s Gupta Describes US Coronavirus Response as ‘A Patient Bleeding Out’ and America Arguing About ‘Band-Aids’
Dr. Sanjay Gupta says it’s “frustrating” to see the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it,” the CNN chief medical correspondent said on “New Day” Thursday morning, as Mediaite reported.
“We should’ve been able to test, and now we’re still having arguments about whether or not we should put these band-aids on the problem, such as masks — effective band-aids, but still band-aids on this problem, and we’re still not even sure that we want to do that,” says Gupta, who is a neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and associate professor of neurosurgery.
“With all that we have known, with all of the bells that have been sounded, the alarms that have been made across the world, I cannot believe we’re in the position that we’re in in right now. We’re the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out early,” he lamented.
“I’ve been getting up at 4:30 in the morning every day for five months. I go to bed at 11:30 every night. All I do is read and immerse myself in this virus,” Gupta added. “I talk to people all over the world trying to figure out what’s going on and I cannot believe that we are in the predicament that we are in right now.”
“It is, yeah, it’s frustrating for sure.”
Watch Dr. Gupta with CNN’s John Berman:
JUST NOW: “I cannot believe we’re in the position that we’re in in right now. We’re the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out.”
Wow…I have never heard @drsanjaygupta so frustrated.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/ForyHvqI8T
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 25, 2020
The US Just Recorded the Highest Number of New Single-Day Coronavirus Cases Ever – Silence from Trump Administration
The number of new coronavirus cases recorded in a single day just skyrocketed to an all-time high. The Trump administration has said nothing about this disturbing new record.
According to The Washington Post, there were more than 36,000 new COVID-19 infections reported Wednesday by state health departments, “surpassing the previous single-day record of 34,203 set on April 25.”
The top three states with the most infections – more than 5000 each – are Texas, Florida and California.
Washington Post’s covid tracker is reporting the highest daily total to date. pic.twitter.com/BrlWrWXSG1
— Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) June 24, 2020
There have now been more than 2.3 million cases recorded in the U.S., and at least 119,000 coronavirus deaths, The Post adds.
Other trackers have higher death rates.
Worldometer reports 124,200 deaths so far. Johns Hopkins reports 121,870 deaths.
Matt Gaetz Complains His History Is ‘Being Erased’ by ‘People Who Are Ashamed’ of the Confederacy
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the march to remove Confederate and other racially insensitive statues was effectively “erasing” the history of the United States.
“Roger Stone should be pardoned,” Gaetz said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Stone’s prosecution. “I believe Roger Stone will be pardoned. And then this proceeding will look even more ridiculous than it does today.”
After accusing Hillary Clinton of “colluding” with Russia, Gaetz turned his attention to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
“As we sit here today, America’s cities are burning,” he complained. “Our monuments are being desecrated. Our history is being presumably erased by people who are ashamed of the United States of America.”
“And we have the audacity to have a meeting about the rule of law,” the Florida Republican added, “on a case that’s already over, on an impeachment that’s already failed, when there is real work for this committee to do. It’s a joke.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
