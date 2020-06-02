RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Hope Hicks Was Behind Trump Photo-Op Stunt That Led to Peaceful Protestors Being Tear-Gassed: Reports
According to reports from both the New York Times and the Daily Mail, Hope Hicks, who now serves as counselor to the president, was the brains behind having Donald Trump leisurely stroll from the White House over to St. John’s church for a photo-op that has turned into a public relations disaster for the administration.
That photo-op, where the president held up a Bible in front of the fire-damaged church, has been roundly criticized after the cable networks ran split screens of peaceful protesters being chased off by law enforcement officials, who marched on them while blanketing the area with tear gas.
The reports state that Hicks, who once served as the White House Communications Director before leaving to work for the Fox Corporation before returning, came up with the publicity stunt that televised on national TV.
According to the Daily Mail, “Longtime Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks has been identified as having helped hatch the plan to have the president walk across the street from the White House to pose in front of St. John’s church – staged event that police and National Guard forces facilitated by using tear gas and rubber bullets to clear away peaceful protesters,” with the report adding, “As a PR move it may have backfired, after global and national media broadcast images of shield-bearing and mounted police using force to clear Lafayette Park, an area whose use as a forum for demonstrations and speech has long been protected.
The New York Times backed up the report with the Times’ Katie Roberts writing, “That church, St. John’s — the so-called Church of the Presidents because every one since James Madison has attended — had been briefly set ablaze as the protests devolved on Sunday evening. After Mr. Trump’s aides spent much of Monday expressing outrage over the burning of a place of worship, Hope Hicks, a presidential adviser, eventually hatched a plan with others at the White House to have the president walk over to the building, according to an official familiar with the events.”
As Roberts noted, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Mariann E. Budde, immediately went public with her displeasure with the publicity stunt, stating, “He [Trump] did not pray. He did not mention George Floyd, he did not mention the agony of people who have been subjected to this kind of horrific expression of racism and white supremacy for hundreds of years. We need a president who can unify and heal. He has done the opposite of that, and we are left to pick up the pieces.”
As part of their live coverage, CNN ran a chyron (which can be seen below) which read:” PEACEFUL PROTESTERS NEAR WHITE HOUSE TEAR-GASSED, SHOT WITH RUBBER BULLETS SO TRUMP CAN CAN HAVE PHOTO-OPS.”
That @cnn chyron is dead accurate.
Dictators around the world right now are like, “Holy shit! This guy’s nailed it!”#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/vKEJrzcGps
— Mitch Coctostan (@existentialrefs) June 2, 2020
‘Objective Is to Destroy Democrats’: Trump-Loving MAGA Broadcaster Admits He Doesn’t Care About ‘Being Factual’
MAGA “life coach” and right-wing broadcaster Brenden Dilley admitted during his program today that he doesn’t care about the truth of the things he says and that he has no problem “making shit up” because his “objective is to destroy Democrats” and “anything that opposes President Trump.”
Dilley, who has openly admitted that he creates and spreads fake news several times before, chastised his viewers today for caring when he spreads disinformation.
“I don’t give a fuck about being factual,” Dilley said. “I make shit up all the time.”
“I don’t give a fuck,” he continued. “My objective is to destroy Democrats, OK? To destroy liberals, liberalism as an idea, Democrats, and anything that opposes President Trump. That’s my goal. I’ve never made any bones about that.”
“You don’t have to fact check me because I don’t give a fuck,” Dilley added. “I fucking make up shit sometimes, from time to time. I don’t care. I don’t care. Democrats know it. Republicans know it. I don’t mind admitting it. I don’t give a shit … When I get a chance to shit on the left, I don’t mind making shit up. No, not at all.”
On Tuesday, Dilley praised the president’s baseless accusation that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had something to do with the 2001 death of a woman who worked in Scarborough’s congressional office and urged his listeners to start “investigating” whether Scarborough may have also been involved in the 1996 death of JonBenét Ramsey.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Conservative Candace Owens Says ‘Some People Will Die’ but Calls for ‘Business as Usual’ During Coronavirus Crisis
“Life does not mean ‘you get to live forever.’”
Right-wing commentator Candace Owens has come out swinging against fellow Republicans who are ?advocating ?government policies that could ?soften the ?blow of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
With President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of the severity of the pandemic Monday, ?Republicans’ response to the ?virus, formally known as COVID-19?, ?has shifted from dismissing the potential harm it could wreak to advocating federal measures ?such as cash handouts to low- and middle-income Americans and shutdowns of restaurants, bars, and public gatherings to dampen the disease’s negative impact.
In a Periscope live video Monday night?, Owens described the global pandemic as a “social experiment” in which some conservatives set aside their purported small-government values amid “mass hysteria.”
“Anyone telling you that we just need more government, more government, more government to fix this is completely out of touch with reality,” Owens said. “I watch the news because I’m on the news a lot. I know people that follow me probably consume the news. The majority of Americans do not consume the news. The majority of Americans are not reacting in a way that you think that they should be acting because you’re fearful. And if you believe in freedom, freedom doesn’t suddenly stop when you get scared.”
Owens said that people who think others needed to be compelled to practice social distancing ?are living in a “media reality?,” ?adding ?that even during World War II, people still gathered in bars while bombs were being dropped overhead.
“There’s nothing that Donald Trump can do, OK? He can make you feel better by showing you aerial images of New York City?, and no one’s walking in Times Square. He can make you feel better, but the majority of Americans are not changing their lifestyles, OK?” Owens said.
Owens’ broadcast had been viewed more than 430,000 times at the time of ?this article, according to Periscope.
?Owens continued her crusade against ?Republicans’ policy response?s to ?the coronavirus ?Tuesday. When someone responded to her Periscope stream that “Life comes before Liberty in the Declaration of Independence,” Owens wrote back?, “Life does not mean ‘you get to live forever’. It means you have a right to life. A virus is not taking away your right to life.”
When a self-described fan asked Owens in a tweet what she thought should be done in response to the coronavirus, Owens ?suggested business continue as usual: “I would recommend just accepting there is a new virus, & like all viruses, some people will die &like all viruses, if you are old, you need to be especially careful & are welcome to quarantine yourself. Otherwise— business as usual. 750 million infected from flu, every year.”
“Conservatives have really lost the thread with this one,” Owens wrote? in response to the closure of businesses and large gathering places in major cities. “All the Left had to do was find something they were afraid of to prove that they too would give up all of their liberties for state control which is increasing every day. I continue to disagree with all of it.”
Owens got her start in conservative media as a fringe right-wing media figure? calling herself “Red Pill Black.” She once co-hosted Infowars alongside conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Brother Recruited Spies to Infiltrate Liberal Groups – Including a Top Teachers’ Union: Report
The brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos teamed up with a conservative extremist group known for its deceptively-edited videos designed to take down liberal groups, and recruited former spies to infiltrate progressive and Democratic groups, including one of America’s largest teachers’ unions.
The New York Times on Saturday reported that DeVos’ brother, Erik Prince, “has in recent years helped recruit former American and British spies for secretive intelligence-gathering operations that included infiltrating Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda, according to interviews and documents.”
Prince is an ex-Navy SEAL officer who founded the private personal mercenary armed services corporation once known as Blackwater.
Not only did Prince work to have operatives infiltrate liberal and Democratic groups, he worked with Project Veritas, the far right wing organization best known for creating deceptively-edited videos that took out the liberal group ACORN.
Related: DOJ Right Now Is Deciding Whether or Not to Charge Trump Ally Erik Prince
“One of the former spies, an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, helped run a 2017 operation to copy files and record conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers’ unions in the nation,” the Times reports, noting that Seddon “directed an undercover operative to secretly tape the union’s local leaders and try to gather information that could be made public to damage the organization, documents show.”
That “undercover operative infiltrated the congressional campaign of Abigail Spanberger, then a former C.I.A. officer who went on to win an important House seat in Virginia as a Democrat. The campaign discovered the operative and fired her,” according to the newspaper, which states that both “operations were run by Project Veritas.”
Project Veritas and Prince “have ties to President Trump’s aides and family.”
NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director, tweeted, “There are likely numerous criminal violations here, funded in part by Trump.”
There are likely numerous criminal violations here, funded in part by Trump: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups – The New York Times https://t.co/XHBlZDJkIm
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) March 7, 2020
