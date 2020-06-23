CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Bombshell’: Mueller Deputy Tells Congress Fear of Trump to Blame for Infamous Roger Stone Sentencing Memo
Aaron Zelinsky, a lawyer prosecuting President Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone who later resigned from the case in protest after being forced to seek a lesser prison sentence, submitted a statement to Congress this Tuesday and dropped a “bombshell” revelation about the “wrongful political pressure” that he endured.
“What I saw was the Department of Justice exerting significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to obscure the correct Sentencing Guidelines calculation to which Roger Stone was subject – and to water down and in some cases outright distort the events that transpired in his trial and the criminal conduct that gave rise to his conviction,” a portion of his statement read. “Such pressure resulted in the virtually unprecedented decision to override the original sentencing recommendation in his case and to file a new sentencing memorandum that included statements and assertions at odds with the record and contrary to Department of Justice policy.”
A bombshell statement to Congress from Aaron Zelinsky, the prosecutor in the Roger Stone case who says he withdrew because of “wrongful political pressure”: https://t.co/qflT5oEYYn
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 23, 2020
“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” his statement continued. “I was told that the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations. I was also told that the acting U.S. Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedentedly favorable treatment because he was ‘afraid of the president.’”
Zelinsky is set to testify before Congress this Wednesday. According to Business Insider, he’ll tell lawmakers that a supervisor on Stone’s case told him that there were “political reasons” to seek a lighter sentence for Stone, even though the supervisor acknowledged that a lighter sentence would be “unethical and wrong.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Ethics Expert Warns ‘America Is on the Brink of Total Destruction’ Over DOJ-Roger Stone ‘Corruption’ Bombshell
Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics, issued a dire warning Tuesday on the allegation that officials at the “highest levels” of the Dept. of Justice pressured prosecutors to ask for an extremely light sentence for Roger Stone, a good friend and former associate of President Donald Trump.
“America is on the brink of total destruction,” Shaub warned on Twitter.
And he put his warning in context.
“Short of assassinating opponents or using the military to quell public protests, I can’t think of a form of corruption worse than a nation’s leader influencing the administration of justice to protect friends and prosecute enemies.”
Short of assassinating opponents or using the military to quell public protests, I can’t think of a form of corruption worse than a nation’s leader influencing the administration of justice to protect friends and prosecute enemies. America is on the brink of total destruction. https://t.co/w0GiZ4WS9A
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 23, 2020
Shaub was responding to a tweet from attorney, commentator, and writer for Yahoo News and Just Security, Luppe Luppen, who posted a copy of Assistant United States Attorney Aaron Zelinsky’s opening statement. Zelinsky was a prosecutor for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He is set to testify before Congress Wednesday as a whistleblower, presumably against the DOJ and Attorney General Bill Barr.
Zelinsky was one of four prosecutors on the Roger Stone case who abruptly withdrew just before the sentencing recommendation was to be made.
“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” Zelinsky’s statement reads.
Shaub is far from the only expert to sound the alarm bell.
Former US Attorney Barb McQuade, now an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and University of Michigan Law professor calls for Barr to go.
More on the Stone prosecution. This is a disgrace. Barr must go. He is not acting as the Attorney General of the United States. He is Trump’s Roy Cohn. https://t.co/G2Mz7Fis1h
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 23, 2020
Matthew Miller, a former DOJ chief spokesperson now an MSNBC justice and security analyst:
Reading Zelinsky’s testimony in full just leaves me extraordinarily sad. Sad that this could even happen, sad that no R will care, sad that Barr can stay in office even a single additional day in the face of it. It is an outrage what they’ve done to DOJ. https://t.co/LBAWb1UDYH
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 23, 2020
Mimi Rocah, a former SDNY prosecutor, Pace Law School professor, legal commentator:
Thank goodness for professionals at DOJ who are standing up and calling out these flagrant abuses by Bill Barr & others. https://t.co/aDCs9ahjKI
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 23, 2020
Joyce Vance, a former US Attorney, now a University of Alabama Law Professor and MSNBC contributor:
Barr must resign immediately. trump should, but won’t, be impeached. And any Republican who doesn’t call this out & demand both resignations has no further standing to complain about anything a future AG does because they’ve abdicated all responsibility. https://t.co/Yp0YgsIWpM
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 23, 2020
Rachel Barkow, an NYU Law Professor and Faculty Director of the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law:
Next time you see Trump or Barr speak of law and order or respect for the rule of law, remember this. This is naked political favoritism that is an affront to equal treatment under the law and what our country is supposed to stand for. Truly disgusting. https://t.co/cyz4tSZh1D
— Rachel Barkow (@RachelBarkow) June 23, 2020
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘A Political Coup’: Legal Experts Warn of Politicization as Barr Bypasses DC Prosecutors, Installs Hand-Picked Attorney
Just before noon on Monday Attorney General Bill Barr told reporters, “As long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends.”
Less than an hour later The Washington Post published a report detailing that Barr was installing an attorney to oversee career federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.
“The arrival of Associate Deputy Attorney General Michael R. Sherwin — who won the conviction of a Chinese trespasser at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in September — has triggered new accusations that Justice Department leaders are bypassing career prosecutors in the office and intervening in cases favoring the president’s allies, current and former federal prosecutors in the office said,” The Washington Post reported.
“This represents a politicization of the U.S. attorney’s office of the District of Columbia that is remarkable, and unique, and unprecedented,” said Stuart M. Gerson, a Republican and former Barr aide who served as acting attorney general briefly under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. “It’s a political coup, there really can be no question about it.”
Barr’s interference “seriously undermines the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C.’s … long-standing reputation for independence from political influence,” says Charles R. Work, a former federal prosecutor in that office, who was a Republican Justice Department political appointee and president of the D.C. Bar.
They are far from the only ones.
On social media legal experts quickly responded to the news.
This certainly raises questions regarding whether Barr is installing a loyalist in this post to have greater direct control over the activities of the D.C. office to ensure that he can influence the outcome of politically-sensitive cases without taking overt action.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 18, 2020
Agreed. The corruption of our justice department and assaults on the rule of law are accelerating. Our chance to fix this in November can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/YVGNds2tcW
— Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) May 18, 2020
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Black Day in DOJ History’: Legal Experts Blast ‘Corrupt’ Barr’s ‘Dangerous’ ‘Shadow Pardon’ for Flynn
Legal experts from across the spectrum are responding to the stunning news that Attorney General Bill Barr has dropped all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.
Flynn had long ago pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and what he told Vice President Mike Pence. He also acted as a paid, unregistered foreign agent for Turkey while serving on the Trump campaign and on the Trump transition team. Flynn infamously was texting his business partners while standing on the dais as just-sworn in President Donald Trump was delivering his inaugural address, allegedly texting a business partner “to say that a joint plan between Russia and Flynn’s business allies to build nuclear power plants in the Middle East was ‘good to go.'”
But now Barr has sent shock waves through the legal community, some say abusing his power while delivering what amounts to a pardon for Trump’s favorite former official.
Ken White, who runs the well-respected (although currently on hiatus) legal blog Popehat, conveys the gravity and enormity of what Barr just did:
Showing that you can corrupt the United States Department if Justice to your ends is a far more formidable flex than just exercising the constitutional pardon power.
— LightOfDayHat (@Popehat) May 7, 2020
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa explains why Barr did what he did:
Remember that Bill Barr was instrumental to getting people pardoned in the Iran-Contra scandal. He knows that a Trump pardon for Flynn would have political repercussions — so he’s providing “legal” cover by (ab)using his power in DOJ to obtain the same result. Disgusting. https://t.co/K2Ligzlobh
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 7, 2020
Sam Vinograd, former National Security Council member, former Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor sums it up:
This is so much more dangerous than a Presidential pardon.
— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) May 7, 2020
Former DOJ Inspector General, former Assistant U.S. Attorney at SDNY:
I have been in and around DOJ since 1983. I have never seen a case dropped after someone has pled guilty and the underlying facts demonstrate beyond any shadow of a doubt he is guilty. This is simply a pardon by another name. A black day in DOJ history.https://t.co/UkfdNbY7Ld
— Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) May 7, 2020
David Corn, MSNBC analyst and D.C. bureau chief of Mother Jones rightly says Barr just issued a “shadow pardon.”
Great to see people in charge of oversight saying it’s okay for confessed liars to get shadow pardons from a politically motivated attorney general. Way to go guys! Trying to win the Orwell Award? https://t.co/MwpmGt5Yfd
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 7, 2020
Constitutional law expert and professor Laurence Tribe:
Totally unjustified and purely partisan. Just goes to show that a president with a sufficiently corrupt and compliant Attorney General needn’t even bother to abuse his pardon power to bail out his loyal henchmen. https://t.co/W7EMrFj4J4
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 7, 2020
LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist, Former US Attorney:
just infuriating. he pleaded guilty. he said he was guilty. the crime was serious. it endangered national security. there were other possible charges. completely revolting. https://t.co/Ojnc7VppJj
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 7, 2020
Former Director, White House Office of Government Ethics:
Totally unjustified and purely partisan. Just goes to show that a president with a sufficiently corrupt and compliant Attorney General needn’t even bother to abuse his pardon power to bail out his loyal henchmen. https://t.co/W7EMrFj4J4
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 7, 2020
Former federal prosecutor:
No, it’s worse than that.
The DOJ doesn’t care if you lie to the FBI … as long as you’re Donald Trump‘s friend.
Everyone else is still subject to the same law that has been on the books for decades. https://t.co/D6uUls8xrd
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 7, 2020
Former National Security Council and former CIA official:
On the same day DoJ moves to drop the Flynn case, Trump speaks to Putin and publicly calls Russia “very important” and “very powerful.”
As if there’s any wonder why Moscow wanted Trump in 2016 and wants him now; he’s corroding American democracy and promoting Russia. pic.twitter.com/vPeXdxUuRF
— Ned Price (@nedprice) May 7, 2020
Former Senior Director, National Security Council:
He took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and then a few days later he lied to the FBI and the VP.
— Jon “Please Stay Inside” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) May 7, 2020
Finally, Andrew McCabe issued a strong statement:
Fmr FBI Deputy Director Andrew G. McCabe on today’s news regarding Mike Flynn: “Today’s move by the Justice Department has nothing to do with the facts or the law — it is pure politics designed to please the president.” pic.twitter.com/BEydpLegyz
— Melissa Schwartz (@MSchwartz3) May 7, 2020
Trending
- LOL2 days ago
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
- News1 day ago
Bill Barr May Spring an ‘October Surprise’ to Save Trump’s Re-Election: Columnist
- OUCH1 day ago
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
- News1 day ago
‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown
- TOO BAD SO SAD2 days ago
Trump ‘Furious’ Over Tulsa Campaign Kickoff Debacle Before Half-Empty Arena: NYT
- AMERICANS ARE DYING1 day ago
‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
- OMG1 day ago
Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
- NO IT'S NOT10 hours ago
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’