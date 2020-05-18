CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘A Political Coup’: Legal Experts Warn of Politicization as Barr Bypasses DC Prosecutors, Installs Hand-Picked Attorney
Just before noon on Monday Attorney General Bill Barr told reporters, “As long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends.”
Less than an hour later The Washington Post published a report detailing that Barr was installing an attorney to oversee career federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.
“The arrival of Associate Deputy Attorney General Michael R. Sherwin — who won the conviction of a Chinese trespasser at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in September — has triggered new accusations that Justice Department leaders are bypassing career prosecutors in the office and intervening in cases favoring the president’s allies, current and former federal prosecutors in the office said,” The Washington Post reported.
“This represents a politicization of the U.S. attorney’s office of the District of Columbia that is remarkable, and unique, and unprecedented,” said Stuart M. Gerson, a Republican and former Barr aide who served as acting attorney general briefly under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. “It’s a political coup, there really can be no question about it.”
Barr’s interference “seriously undermines the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C.’s … long-standing reputation for independence from political influence,” says Charles R. Work, a former federal prosecutor in that office, who was a Republican Justice Department political appointee and president of the D.C. Bar.
This certainly raises questions regarding whether Barr is installing a loyalist in this post to have greater direct control over the activities of the D.C. office to ensure that he can influence the outcome of politically-sensitive cases without taking overt action.
Agreed. The corruption of our justice department and assaults on the rule of law are accelerating. Our chance to fix this in November can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/YVGNds2tcW
‘Black Day in DOJ History’: Legal Experts Blast ‘Corrupt’ Barr’s ‘Dangerous’ ‘Shadow Pardon’ for Flynn
Legal experts from across the spectrum are responding to the stunning news that Attorney General Bill Barr has dropped all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.
Flynn had long ago pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and what he told Vice President Mike Pence. He also acted as a paid, unregistered foreign agent for Turkey while serving on the Trump campaign and on the Trump transition team. Flynn infamously was texting his business partners while standing on the dais as just-sworn in President Donald Trump was delivering his inaugural address, allegedly texting a business partner “to say that a joint plan between Russia and Flynn’s business allies to build nuclear power plants in the Middle East was ‘good to go.'”
But now Barr has sent shock waves through the legal community, some say abusing his power while delivering what amounts to a pardon for Trump’s favorite former official.
Ken White, who runs the well-respected (although currently on hiatus) legal blog Popehat, conveys the gravity and enormity of what Barr just did:
Showing that you can corrupt the United States Department if Justice to your ends is a far more formidable flex than just exercising the constitutional pardon power.
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa explains why Barr did what he did:
Remember that Bill Barr was instrumental to getting people pardoned in the Iran-Contra scandal. He knows that a Trump pardon for Flynn would have political repercussions — so he’s providing “legal” cover by (ab)using his power in DOJ to obtain the same result. Disgusting. https://t.co/K2Ligzlobh
Sam Vinograd, former National Security Council member, former Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor sums it up:
This is so much more dangerous than a Presidential pardon.
Former DOJ Inspector General, former Assistant U.S. Attorney at SDNY:
I have been in and around DOJ since 1983. I have never seen a case dropped after someone has pled guilty and the underlying facts demonstrate beyond any shadow of a doubt he is guilty. This is simply a pardon by another name. A black day in DOJ history.https://t.co/UkfdNbY7Ld
David Corn, MSNBC analyst and D.C. bureau chief of Mother Jones rightly says Barr just issued a “shadow pardon.”
Great to see people in charge of oversight saying it’s okay for confessed liars to get shadow pardons from a politically motivated attorney general. Way to go guys! Trying to win the Orwell Award? https://t.co/MwpmGt5Yfd
Constitutional law expert and professor Laurence Tribe:
Totally unjustified and purely partisan. Just goes to show that a president with a sufficiently corrupt and compliant Attorney General needn’t even bother to abuse his pardon power to bail out his loyal henchmen. https://t.co/W7EMrFj4J4
LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist, Former US Attorney:
just infuriating. he pleaded guilty. he said he was guilty. the crime was serious. it endangered national security. there were other possible charges. completely revolting. https://t.co/Ojnc7VppJj
Former Director, White House Office of Government Ethics:
Former federal prosecutor:
No, it’s worse than that.
The DOJ doesn’t care if you lie to the FBI … as long as you’re Donald Trump‘s friend.
Everyone else is still subject to the same law that has been on the books for decades. https://t.co/D6uUls8xrd
Former National Security Council and former CIA official:
On the same day DoJ moves to drop the Flynn case, Trump speaks to Putin and publicly calls Russia “very important” and “very powerful.”
As if there’s any wonder why Moscow wanted Trump in 2016 and wants him now; he’s corroding American democracy and promoting Russia. pic.twitter.com/vPeXdxUuRF
Former Senior Director, National Security Council:
He took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and then a few days later he lied to the FBI and the VP.
— Jon “Please Stay Inside” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) May 7, 2020
Finally, Andrew McCabe issued a strong statement:
Fmr FBI Deputy Director Andrew G. McCabe on today’s news regarding Mike Flynn: “Today’s move by the Justice Department has nothing to do with the facts or the law — it is pure politics designed to please the president.” pic.twitter.com/BEydpLegyz
Trump Appointees at Consumer Protection Agency Manipulated Data to Benefit Trump-Donating Payday Lenders Says Ex-Staffer
Trump appointees at federal consumer watchdog agency manipulated data to benefit the very rich and powerful payday lending industry, a former staffer who worked at the agency for seven years as an economist says. Payday lending is a $40 – $90 billion industry that has donated heavily to Donald Trump. Multiple reports detail the millions of dollars the industry has showered on President Trump and the GOP.
“Last summer, on his final day of work at the nation’s consumer finance watchdog agency, a career economist sent colleagues a blunt memo” The New York Times reports. “He claimed that President Trump’s appointees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had manipulated the agency’s research process to justify altering a 2017 rule that would have sharply curtailed high-interest payday loans.”
In his 14-page memo the economist, Jonathan Lanning, accused Trump loyalists installed in the agency of engaging in maneuvers, The Times says, “that he considered legally risky and scientifically indefensible, including pressuring staff economists to water down their findings on payday loans and use statistical gimmicks to downplay the harm consumers would suffer if the payday restrictions were repealed.”
The Times notes Trump’s efforts “to dismantle the payday regulation began with the arrival of Mick Mulvaney, the Trump administration budget chief, who was appointed the C.F.P.B.’s acting director in late 2017. Among his priorities was to delay, and eventually undo, the Obama-era payday lending restrictions, which were scheduled to take effect in summer 2019, according to two former senior bureau officials who discussed the issue with him.”
A 2018 International Business Times article, “Trump And Lawmakers Got Cash From Payday Lenders, Then Weakened Lending Rules,” explained what some might say sounds like a quid pro quo process.
“Less than two months after President Donald Trump tapped his budget director to run the independent federal agency tasked with protecting U.S. consumers from harmful and predatory financial practices, the agency has moved to undo a rule intended to prevent payday lenders from preying on low-income Americans,” IBT reported.
Since 2015, “payday lenders have given $1.5 million to congressional lawmakers and another $300,000 to the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The industry also spent another $6.2 million on politics at the state level to combat regulation over the same time period,” IBT added.
“The industry’s shrewdest investment may have been the money it delivered to Trump after he won the 2016 election. While payday lenders weren’t lining up to support Trump during the presidential election, in January after Trump’s win, Advance America, the nation’s biggest payday lender, donated $250,000 to Trump’s inauguration. Title loan magnate Rod Aycox and his wife each donated $500,000 for the event; payday lender Checks into Cash chipped in another $25,000. In November, the Community Financial Services Association of America, the industry’s trade group, announced its annual conference and expo would be held at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami.”
An in a damning observation, IBT added: “As that money flowed to Trump and his business empire, the Trump administration has made moves to help the industry — in particular, it took decisive action to undermine the CFPB’s previous efforts to regulate lenders.”
The New York Times notes, “This week, the agency is expected to release the revised payday rule, which will no longer require lenders to assess whether customers can afford their fees before offering a loan.”
Read the full New York Times article here.
‘Rancid Case of Quid Pro Quo’: Reporter Sounds Alarm About Florida Governor, Former Trump Cabinet Official and WWE
In a bizarre case of corruption, the governor of Florida decided that WWE wrestlers are “essential” employees amid the coronavirus because he didn’t like the void of sports on television.
What The Nation’s sports reporter Dave Zirin found is what he thinks is an outright “quid pro quo,” he noted, “stinks to high heaven.”
Speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Zirin explained that on April 9 Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared wrestlers essential workers in the state. The exact same day, Linda McMahon, the co-founder of the WWE with her husband Vince McMahon, announced that her super PAC was going to spend $18.5 million in the state of Florida. McMahon is also a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
“Now why is that important?” Zirin asked rhetorically. “Because on April 10, that’s the day Vince McMahon decided to resume live programming. Why is that important? Because by showing live programming, he is not in violation of his contract with either Fox Sports or the USA Network. These contracts are worth hundreds of millions of dollars and he’s only allowed three live shows per year and he’s not in violation of the contract.”
Hayes stopped Zirin, floored that it all happened in the exact same time.
“It’s the same day that it’s announced they are dropping $18.5 million into the state of Florida,” Zirin continued. “Now on April 10th, that’s when Vince McMahon says ‘we’re going to continue with live programming which is critical to his tv deals.’ On April 13th, this is really bizarre. This is when Gov. DeSantis produces declaration, that claims wrestlers were essential workers. Nobody saw this declaration coming, on April 9th. It wasn’t posted to websites or announced. It was only announced on April 13th when there were all these questions and these questions.”
He noted that there were questions about WWE because, as it turns out, there is a member of the WWE team that has tested positive for COVID-19.
“So, there is this question that arises of how are you having live events, how are you having people not social distancing?” Zirin asked. “How are you letting business go on as usual if somebody has the coronavirus but it is going on as usual and today, April 15th, they announced tons of layoffs from WWE, let a lot of people go, fired a lot of performers while announcing their stock price reaching a good high on the up and they had $500 million cash reserves.”
The person who announced all of this is Vince McMahon, the person who was just added to President Donald Trump’s advisory council that will decide when the government reopens.
Watch the full conversation below:
