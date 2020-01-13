Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes

A lobbyist and convicted pedophile tied to current and past top-level Trump White House aides and transition team members has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. George Nader, whose testimony was cited dozens of times in the Mueller Report, is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory minimum of ten years in jail, CNN reports.

Nader, who for over a decade was a known pedophile, has ties to Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner and former White House Chief Strategist and Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon. He also has ties to former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is also now a convicted felon. Nader is a former lobbyist for Blackwater founder Erik Prince, who happens to be Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ brother.

Courthouse News reports Nader was an “informal adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign” and says the charges included child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

In 2018 Business Insider reported Nader “serves as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates’ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and attended two meetings with President Donald Trump’s associates that have invited intense FBI scrutiny.”

Also that year the Associated Press described Nader as a “Lebanese-American businessman, globe-trotting ‘fixer,’ [and] convicted child molester.”

Nader joined a meeting at New York’s Trump Tower in December 2016 that brought together presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon — fired by Trump last August — and Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates.

A second meeting occurred a month later in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Seychelles and involved Nader, bin Zayed, former Blackwater boss Erik Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian banker close to President Vladimir Putin.

The AP also reports on a connection between Nader and former RNC finance chairman Elliott Broidy.

More details:

Reminder: This is the same George Nader who helped Jared Kushner plan Trump’s first state visit to the unusual choice of the autocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/zMKAdEfSUE — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) January 13, 2020

George Nader is at least the third person associated with the 2016 Trump campaign, after Timothy Nolan and Ralph Shortey, to be found guilty of child sex trafficking. One would do well to ask what it is about Donald Trump that repeatedly draws child molesters into his orbit. https://t.co/MB5KlxkEGL — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) January 13, 2020