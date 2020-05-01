White House Bans Fauci From Testifying Before Congress

The White House has informed an Appropriations subcommittee that Dr. Anthony Fauci is not allowed to deliver testify before Congress. Fauci is the most-recognizable medical expert leading the administration’s efforts to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 65,000 American lives.

House Democrats “have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” a spokesperson for the House committee, Evan Hollander, said on Friday, as The Hill reports.

The Committee is investigating President Donald Trump’s and his administration’s response to the pandemic.

The White House later announced it believes it would be “counter-productive” for Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to testify before Congress.

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

Fauci was expected to testify next week.

