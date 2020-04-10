COVERUP?
‘Known Liar’: Trump’s Acting National Intelligence Chief Blasted for ‘Attempt to Smear CNN for Purely Political Ends’
President Donald Trump’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Thursday posted a statement via Twitter attacking a CNN report by claiming “this story contains inaccurate information.” It did not specify what the “inaccurate” information was.
The ODNI is headed by the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who has come under scrutiny for being unqualified to hold that position.
The story the ODNI is attacking is a bombshell that destroys President Donald Trump’s claim that no one could have predicted the impending coronavirus pandemic, along with other administration falsehoods. It says: “US intelligence agencies started tracking coronavirus outbreak in China as early as November.”
As we told CNN earlier today, this story contains inaccurate information. https://t.co/cFb2q1Cvr4
— Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) April 9, 2020
The CNN report also exposes the Trump administration’s horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. Recent news reports have shown Trump had 70 days to take action to protect America from the coronavirus but instead chose to wage a PR campaign falsely claiming the nation was not at risk, and that everything was under control. The CNN report extends that timeline by over a month, meaning Trump and his administration had more than three months to take decisive action but did not.
But CNN was not the first to report that US Intel was aware of what would become known as the COVID-19 outbreak in November. ABC News first broke the story one day prior to CNN’s report – noting that U.S. Intelligence officials had briefed the White House as far back as November.
“cataclysmic event” briefed “multiple times” to Defense Intelligence Agency, Joint Staff and White House in 2019 https://t.co/gedbavXcR0
— GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 8, 2020
Former Pentagon Press Secretary and former CIA Spokesman George Little weighed in, accusing the ODNI of attempting to smear CNN for political purposes.
As former @CIA spokesman, this assertion strikes me — and I’m sure a lot of other Americans — as simply not credible. And an attempt to smear @CNN for purely political ends. https://t.co/vKBm0Clb6J
— George Little (@georgelittledc) April 10, 2020
Politico’s Cybersecurity reporter Eric Geller adds:
the really remarkable thing about the tweet is that it’s intentionally obtuse, designed to cast doubt without having to get into the potentially embarrassing details
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) April 10, 2020
Economist David Rothschild blasted Grenell as a “partisan hack & known liar.”
I am not fan of @CNN (leaders in false equivalency, a hard-core pro-Republican bias), but they are much more reliable source than the Director of National Intelligence, who is partisan hack & known liar. https://t.co/F8hbQwynEC
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 10, 2020
UPDATE: 10:20 AM ET –
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian just reported out the same story that ABC and CNN have reported as well.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COVERUP?
Trump’s Alleged ‘Checkup’ at Walter Reed Was ‘Non-Routine and Scheduled Last Minute’: Report
President Donald Trump’s unexpected trip to Walter Reed medical center did not follow “routine” protocols for a presidential medical exam, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported on Sunday.
A source familiar with Trump’s visit to the hospital told Diamond that staff was not notified prior to the president’s visit.
President Donald Trump’s visit to Walter Reed on Saturday did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival, according to that source.
During normal circumstances, medical center staff would have received instructions about a “VIP” visit ahead of time.
“That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute,” Diamond reported.
A second source also told CNN that the trip to Walter Reed was “abnormal.”
The White House is on record insisting that the visit was part of the president’s annual “routine” physical exam.
COVERUP?
White House Tosses Attorneys Under the Bus – Claims NSC Lawyers Ordered Ukraine Transcript Moved to Secret Server
The Trump White House is blaming attorneys for one of the most disturbing charges in a whistleblower accusation. The unnamed intelligence official who filed the damning complaint against President Donald Trump has charged that the actual transcript of Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine was moved, in what looks like a cover up, to a “computer system” reserved for highly classified national security documents and data.
Calling the charge “one of the more explosive claims,” CNN reports the White House is acknowledging the transcript was moved, but is claiming “National Security Council lawyers directed that the classified document be handled appropriately.”
That statement makes several curious assertions.
First, it alleges the transcript was “classified.” It does not state what level of classification, or why it was even determined to have been “classified.”
It also does not explain what “handled appropriately” means. All government documents should be “handled appropriately,” so this looks like more of a cover up.
Here is CNN’s report:
NEW: White House says lawyers directed moving documents to highly secure system (@KaitlanCollins) pic.twitter.com/jdbtRUDLhL
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 27, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
Whistleblower: Trump Used a Separate NSC Computer Server to Hide Transcript Detailing His Extortion Efforts
Giuliani Declares He’s ‘The Real Whistleblower’ and Warns ‘If I Get Killed Now You Won’t Get the Rest of the Story’
Majority of Americans Support Impeachment Over Ukraine Charges – Including One Third of Republicans
COVERUP?
Director of National Intelligence Sent Whistleblower’s Complaint About Trump to DOJ – Which Refused to Prosecute
The Director of National Intelligence and the intelligence community’s inspector general both sent the whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, suggesting a criminal investigation be opened. The DOJ, under Attorney General Bill Barr, refused to prosecute the president.
“The department’s criminal division reviewed the matters and concluded that there was no basis for a criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s behavior,” The New York Times reports. “Law enforcement officials determined that the transcript of the call did not show that Mr. Trump had violated campaign finance laws by soliciting from a foreign national a contribution, donation or thing of value.”
In fact, many legal experts believe the opposite.
The so-called “transcript,” which the Trump administration released at 10 AM ET Wednesday, shows that President Trump urged the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on his top political opponent, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. It clearly shows Trump promising U.S. government assistance should President Zelensky fulfill the “favor” Trump was requesting.
Experts say that is evidence of quid pro quo and something of value.
The “transcript” is just five pages and those familiar with such documents say were it complete it would be far longer than five pages. The White House even says it is not a “verbatim” account of the telephone conversation.
The whistleblower’s complaint, which the White House has never released to Congress despite the law mandating it do so, is believed to refer to many more actions than just that July 25 telephone call.
The whistleblower complaint was reportedly filed August 12. Trump fired Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence in July but Coats stayed until August 15. The Times does not state if Coats was the DNI or if his successor, Acting DNI Joseph Maguire, was the one who referred the complaint to the DOJ.
RELATED:
READ: White House ‘Transcript’ of Trump Call With Ukraine President
White House ‘Transcript’ Proves Trump Asked Ukraine President to Dig Up Dirt on Biden and Offered Support if He Did
Giuliani: Ukraine Call Transcript ‘Was Read to Me’ – Before It Was Released
Trending
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY3 days ago
‘Still in That Hut in Kenya’: President’s New White House Press Secretary Is a Birther – and a Huge Hypocrite
- News3 days ago
‘Politicize My Death’: Americans Furious Supreme Court Forcing Wisconsin Voters to ‘Literally Risk Their Lives to Vote’
- PROPAGANDISTS3 days ago
‘Minister of Propaganda’: Internet Massively Mocks Trump’s Brand New White House Press Secretary
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Ousts ‘Widely Respected’ Acting Defense Dept. Inspector General to Remove Him as Coronavirus Funds Watchdog
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Fascism Is Eyeing This Republic Like Lunch’: Expert Warns Trump Attack on Inspectors General Is ‘Late-Stage Corruption’
- News1 day ago
Warrant for Journalists From Jerry Falwell Jr. Came From Liberty University’s Own Police
- NO ONE COULD HAVE PREDICTED'?2 days ago
US Intelligence Briefed White House ‘Multiple Times’ as Far Back as November on Existence of ‘Cataclysmic’ Coronavirus