News
Trump’s Border Wall Is Literally Getting a New Paint Job and It Will Cost Taxpayers an Additional $500 Million
From the beginning President Donald Trump has been very specific about his border wall.
He promised Mexico would pay for it. They did not. It has cost taxpayers up to $30 million per mile.
He promised it would run from coast to coast. As of November, no new wall had been built. But the administration has not released figures and the vast majority of wall construction has been replacement of existing wall.
He promised it would be made of concrete. It is made of steel bars anchored in concrete.
He promised it would have steel spikes at the top. It does not.
He promised it would be “flat black,” to make the steel bars even hotter, and thus harder to climb. It is not.
But President Trump appears to be about to get his way on one promise.
The Washington Post reports Trump has ordered contractors to go back and paint the new and replacement wall back. Flat black.
Tump’s “military commanders and border officials believed as recently as last fall that they had finally talked him out of it,” The Post notes. “They consider the black paint unnecessary, costly and a significant long-term maintenance burden, and they left it out of the original U.S. Customs and Border Protection design specifications.”
Jared Kushner has been assigned to the job of getting cost estimates.
Going back and painting the wall black will cost American taxpayers at minimum $500 million. Estimates range from $1.2 million per mile for two coats of acrylic paint to $4.5 million per mile for military-grade epoxy coating and sealant to $6.8 million per mile for black powder coating.
News
Security Guard Shot in the Head After Telling Woman to Wear Mask Inside Family Dollar Store
According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.
Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.
According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.
“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” Munerlyn’s cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”
Read the full report over at CNN.
Related: ‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’
News
Trump Administration Secretly Projecting Daily Coronavirus Deaths to Double by June – Plows Forward With Reopen Campaign
The Trump administration is plowing forward with its campaign to reopen the country despite just revealed secret, private projections that show coronavirus deaths will “nearly double” to about 3000 per day by June, and new cases will skyrocket.
“As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1,” The New York Times reports. The Times has obtained an internal document showing deaths will “nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.”
The administration is projecting a huge increase in new cases, a nearly ten-fold increase, to 200,000 additional confirmed coronavirus infections each day, up from an average of about 25,000 new cases daily.
Stay at home plans were designed to slow the spread of the virus, but the administration has squandered the time by not developing a nationwide testing program to identify, quarantine, or contact-trace new infections.
As the country re-opens, many more people will get sick, and many of them will die.
“I think you will see a lot of schools open up, even for a short period of time … in terms of what this vicious virus goes after, young people seem to do very well.” — Trump, ignoring that kids can spread the virus to others pic.twitter.com/ajdCwjgDRa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020
News
‘Exercising Religion Is Essential’: DOJ Supports Church’s Coronavirus Lawsuit Over Federal Warnings on Gatherings
Claiming there is “no good reason for refusing to trust congregants,” Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice has filed a legal notice in federal court announcing it supports a Virginia church that violated Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order banning in-person religious gatherings of more than 10 people. A U.S. Attorney suggests the order constitutes “unlawful discrimination.”
The DOJ’s intervention goes against specific warnings the CDC, President Donald Trump, the Coronavirus Task Force, and the Dept. of Health and Human Services have issued to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that to date has killed nearly 70,000 people in the U.S.
Barr has directed the U.S. Attorneys to specifically ensure religious rights are not affected during the pandemic, despite the fact that medical experts, the CDC, and even the White House warn gatherings of more than 10 people are dangerous to the public health.
On April 5 police issued a summons for the pastor of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church on Virginia’s Chincoteague Island. The church reportedly held services for 16 people in a 225-seat chapel. The pastor allegedly faces “jail time or a $2,500 fine,” according to Fox News. The church is represented by Liberty Counsel, a right wing Christian law firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-gay hate groups.
At a March White House press conference President Trump said, “avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.”
“The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America,” which appears on the White House website, also specifically says “avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.”
The CDC points to HHS guidance that advocates “virtual worship,” and in guidance specific to Seattle and other areas hit hard by the pandemic, the CDC directed “Every Community and Faith-based Organization” to “Move faith-based and community gatherings of any size to video-accessible venues or postpone/cancel.”
The Dept. of Justice is taking a far different stance.
“For many people of faith, exercising religion is essential, especially during a crisis,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said in a DOJ statement.
“Unlawful discrimination against people who exercise their right to religion violates the First Amendment, whether we are in a pandemic or not,” Dreiband also says,
“The Commonwealth of Virginia has offered no good reason for refusing to trust congregants who promise to use care in worship in the same way it trusts accountants, lawyers, and other workers to do the same. The U.S. Department of Justice will continue to monitor any infringement of the Constitution and other civil liberties, and we will take additional appropriate action if and when necessary.”
