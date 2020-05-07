News
Trump ‘Upset’ Upon Learning His Personal Valet Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus
One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus. The valet is a member of the U.S. Navy.
“A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited ‘symptoms’ Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was ‘hitting the fan’ in the West Wing,” CNN reports. “Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and he was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.”
The White House released a statement saying both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were retested are are negative.
The valet works close to the President and the First Family.
JUST IN: A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus. https://t.co/Ch8OK4a5qq pic.twitter.com/oj5Ghv2BNP
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 7, 2020
Presidents going back to George Washington have had valets.
News
Trump’s Border Wall Is Literally Getting a New Paint Job and It Will Cost Taxpayers an Additional $500 Million
From the beginning President Donald Trump has been very specific about his border wall.
He promised Mexico would pay for it. They did not. It has cost taxpayers up to $30 million per mile.
He promised it would run from coast to coast. As of November, no new wall had been built. But the administration has not released figures and the vast majority of wall construction has been replacement of existing wall.
He promised it would be made of concrete. It is made of steel bars anchored in concrete.
He promised it would have steel spikes at the top. It does not.
He promised it would be “flat black,” to make the steel bars even hotter, and thus harder to climb. It is not.
But President Trump appears to be about to get his way on one promise.
The Washington Post reports Trump has ordered contractors to go back and paint the new and replacement wall back. Flat black.
Tump’s “military commanders and border officials believed as recently as last fall that they had finally talked him out of it,” The Post notes. “They consider the black paint unnecessary, costly and a significant long-term maintenance burden, and they left it out of the original U.S. Customs and Border Protection design specifications.”
Jared Kushner has been assigned to the job of getting cost estimates.
Going back and painting the wall black will cost American taxpayers at minimum $500 million. Estimates range from $1.2 million per mile for two coats of acrylic paint to $4.5 million per mile for military-grade epoxy coating and sealant to $6.8 million per mile for black powder coating.
News
Security Guard Shot in the Head After Telling Woman to Wear Mask Inside Family Dollar Store
According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.
Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.
According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.
“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” Munerlyn’s cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”
Read the full report over at CNN.
Related: ‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’
News
Trump Administration Secretly Projecting Daily Coronavirus Deaths to Double by June – Plows Forward With Reopen Campaign
The Trump administration is plowing forward with its campaign to reopen the country despite just revealed secret, private projections that show coronavirus deaths will “nearly double” to about 3000 per day by June, and new cases will skyrocket.
“As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1,” The New York Times reports. The Times has obtained an internal document showing deaths will “nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.”
The administration is projecting a huge increase in new cases, a nearly ten-fold increase, to 200,000 additional confirmed coronavirus infections each day, up from an average of about 25,000 new cases daily.
Stay at home plans were designed to slow the spread of the virus, but the administration has squandered the time by not developing a nationwide testing program to identify, quarantine, or contact-trace new infections.
As the country re-opens, many more people will get sick, and many of them will die.
“I think you will see a lot of schools open up, even for a short period of time … in terms of what this vicious virus goes after, young people seem to do very well.” — Trump, ignoring that kids can spread the virus to others pic.twitter.com/ajdCwjgDRa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020
