Security Guard Shot in the Head After Telling Woman to Wear Mask Inside Family Dollar Store
According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.
Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.
According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.
“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” Munerlyn’s cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”
Trump Administration Secretly Projecting Daily Coronavirus Deaths to Double by June – Plows Forward With Reopen Campaign
The Trump administration is plowing forward with its campaign to reopen the country despite just revealed secret, private projections that show coronavirus deaths will “nearly double” to about 3000 per day by June, and new cases will skyrocket.
“As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1,” The New York Times reports. The Times has obtained an internal document showing deaths will “nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.”
The administration is projecting a huge increase in new cases, a nearly ten-fold increase, to 200,000 additional confirmed coronavirus infections each day, up from an average of about 25,000 new cases daily.
Stay at home plans were designed to slow the spread of the virus, but the administration has squandered the time by not developing a nationwide testing program to identify, quarantine, or contact-trace new infections.
As the country re-opens, many more people will get sick, and many of them will die.
“I think you will see a lot of schools open up, even for a short period of time … in terms of what this vicious virus goes after, young people seem to do very well.” — Trump, ignoring that kids can spread the virus to others pic.twitter.com/ajdCwjgDRa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020
‘Exercising Religion Is Essential’: DOJ Supports Church’s Coronavirus Lawsuit Over Federal Warnings on Gatherings
Claiming there is “no good reason for refusing to trust congregants,” Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice has filed a legal notice in federal court announcing it supports a Virginia church that violated Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order banning in-person religious gatherings of more than 10 people. A U.S. Attorney suggests the order constitutes “unlawful discrimination.”
The DOJ’s intervention goes against specific warnings the CDC, President Donald Trump, the Coronavirus Task Force, and the Dept. of Health and Human Services have issued to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that to date has killed nearly 70,000 people in the U.S.
Barr has directed the U.S. Attorneys to specifically ensure religious rights are not affected during the pandemic, despite the fact that medical experts, the CDC, and even the White House warn gatherings of more than 10 people are dangerous to the public health.
On April 5 police issued a summons for the pastor of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church on Virginia’s Chincoteague Island. The church reportedly held services for 16 people in a 225-seat chapel. The pastor allegedly faces “jail time or a $2,500 fine,” according to Fox News. The church is represented by Liberty Counsel, a right wing Christian law firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-gay hate groups.
At a March White House press conference President Trump said, “avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.”
“The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America,” which appears on the White House website, also specifically says “avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.”
The CDC points to HHS guidance that advocates “virtual worship,” and in guidance specific to Seattle and other areas hit hard by the pandemic, the CDC directed “Every Community and Faith-based Organization” to “Move faith-based and community gatherings of any size to video-accessible venues or postpone/cancel.”
The Dept. of Justice is taking a far different stance.
“For many people of faith, exercising religion is essential, especially during a crisis,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said in a DOJ statement.
“Unlawful discrimination against people who exercise their right to religion violates the First Amendment, whether we are in a pandemic or not,” Dreiband also says,
“The Commonwealth of Virginia has offered no good reason for refusing to trust congregants who promise to use care in worship in the same way it trusts accountants, lawyers, and other workers to do the same. The U.S. Department of Justice will continue to monitor any infringement of the Constitution and other civil liberties, and we will take additional appropriate action if and when necessary.”
North Korean Nukes: Why Trump Suddenly Doesn’t Want to Talk About His Buddy Kim Jong-un’s Health
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un allegedly reappeared in public yesterday — at the ribbon cutting of a fertilizer plant — after being MIA for 20 days following rumors of him being “gravely ill” after heart surgery.
Trump confusingly said Monday evening, “I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking,” and “I hope he’s fine,” before stating, “I can’t tell you, [but] yes, I do have a very good idea… I just wish him well. You’ll probably be hearing in the not too distant future.”
Two years ago, Trump said of himself and Kim, “The relationship is very good. He likes me. I like him. Some people say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t like him.’ I said, ‘Why shouldn’t I like him?’ I like him. We get along great. We’ll see what happens.” His comments made sense considering his admiration for strongman leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte.
But Trump was far terser and much less chummy about Kim Friday evening though. When asked about Kim’s health shortly before the North Korean leader’s reappearance, Trump said, “I’d rather not comment on it yet. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.” It was a rather short reply for a guy who has boasted about re-kindling warm relations between the U.S. and the Stalinist dictatorship.
Trump could just be choosing his words carefully now because Margaret Croy, an expert on East Asian nuclear proliferation, has said North Korea’s fertilizer plants could actually help the country create nuclear materials by extracting uranium from phosphoric acids.
If so, then Trump’s newfound silence about Kim may underscore Trump’s failure to achieve his Sept. 27, 2017 goal of North Korea’s “complete denuclearization.”
Quick history recap: After nearly two years of saber-rattling — with Trump tightening sanctions and cutting off humanitarian aid while Kim tested missiles towards Japan, South Korea, and Russia — Trump met with Kim in a June 2018 Singapore summit. There, Trump declared Kim “an honorable partner,” despite Kim murdering his own half-brother, his own uncle, American student Otto Warmbier and using secret camps to work, torture, and starve political dissenters and their families.
Thinking the U.S. could get more with honey than vinegar, Trump furthered his historic ambitions with Kim in late June 2019 by meeting him North Korea — a U.S. presidential first. By then, Trump said he wasn’t in a rush to rid the country of its nukes; he later tweeted that it was no longer a threat, though he didn’t say why.
Despite their agreements to restart nuke negotiations, nothing has materialized since.
Even though Trump and Kim “fell in love” after meeting, bringing the two closer than any U.S. and North Korean leader ever have been, and even though North Korea hasn’t launched a missile or conducted a nuclear test since fall of 2017, Trump knows he hasn’t de-neutralized Kim as a regional threat. In fact, as recently as a year ago, Kim was busy rebuilding a long-range rocket test site.
So now, as Kim’s first public appearance in two weeks hints at his continuing nuclear ambitions, it highlights Trump’s failure to secure a North Korean peace declaration or nuclear ban — something no American president has been able to do — effectively undermining his persona as a dealmaker and showing just how little he has actually achieved with his new friend.
