ARROGANCE
Trump Removes U.S. From Global Initiative to Develop Coronavirus Treatments and Vaccines
Despite the fact that the U.S. is the number one world hotspot for coronavirus, with nearly 1.13 million confirmed cases and over 65,605 deaths (nearly triple that of any other nation), the Trump administration has pulled the U.S. out of a World Health Organization (WHO) global initiative “to speed the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19,” a spokesman for the U.S. mission in Geneva told Reuters.
“There will be no U.S. official participation”, he said. “We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
Trump’s decision makes sense considering that he has been scapegoating the WHO for his downplaying of the ongoing pandemic’s viral threat despite receiving 12 classified briefings about its lethality. After blaming the WHO for “faulty reports” underscoring the coronavirus’s danger, Trump pulled U.S. funding from the United Nations’ health agency, a move widely condemned by world health leaders.
But as we reported, the WHO is just Trump’s sixth scapegoat for defecting blame: “First, it was the media that was at fault,” the Associated Press wrote. “Then, Democratic governors came under fire. China, President Barack Obama and federal watchdogs have all had a turn in the crosshairs. And now it’s the World Health Organization that’s to blame.”
It’s hardly a relief this week to hear that Trump has directed U.S. pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and military to conduct “Operation Warp Speed,” the developing 300 million doses of vaccine by January, because the goal is literally unprecedented and may well prove a pipedream.
Surely international collaboration could help the U.S. create a vaccine even more quickly, but then again, if that happened, Trump wouldn’t get to take credit for it.
ARROGANCE
‘Big Marie Antoinette Energy’: Ivanka Trump Trounced for Traveling to NJ After Urging Americans to ‘Please Stay Home’
‘Please Please Stay at Home’ Ivanka Trump Pleaded – Then She and Her Family Traveled to NJ in Violation of Federal Guidelines
First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, also a Senior Advisor to the President, traveled from Washington, D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this month, “to celebrate the first night of Passover,” The New York Times reports.
Along with Mr. and Mrs. Kushner were their three children, an untold number of Secret Service agents, and whatever drivers and private plane pilots and attendants transporting them from their D.C. home, where a stay-at-home order in in place city-wide. It is unknown if any maids, cooks, or other assistants were present to assist the family.
“Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining,” The Times notes.
“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” the First Daughter said on Twitter in this video she posted urging everyone to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 30,000 people in the United States. “Each and every one of us plays a role.”
In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before.
In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. ?
[Part 1] pic.twitter.com/iYzMunLJyO
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2020
“We’re all in this together,” she has also said.
The Times adds the Kushners traveled, “even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom.”
Jared Kushner later traveled back to the White House.
Many are outraged.
Law Professor and former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:
“Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey”
She couldn’t give a sh–https://t.co/fYCfzVJiBK
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 16, 2020
NY Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie:
big marie antoinette energy https://t.co/zsGsP5FY5E
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 16, 2020
CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart:
There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules. https://t.co/V2qmLYexMN
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 16, 2020
Former Obama White House Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu:
Used personal email account for govt business
Got security clearance over staff objections
Obtained trademark approvals from China in conflict of interest
Doesn’t follow #Covid19 guidelines that she encourages others to followhttps://t.co/qKhvjxpyqk
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 16, 2020
Actor, Director, Producer Ken Olin:
The First Family simply cannot comprehend the concept of service. They only understand what it means to be served. And that’s what they expect. https://t.co/m0CWN1QADK
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 16, 2020
Former NSC spokesman for President Barack Obama:
Princess @IvankaTrump: do as I say not as I do. https://t.co/s4tci5HvC8
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 16, 2020
Writer at The New Yorker Lauren Collins:
I’m sure she cooked her own meal, made her own bed, drove her own car, cleaned her own toilet, and endangered absolutely no one in doing this https://t.co/AnvB9AzSSb
— Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) April 16, 2020
