US Intel Agencies Warned Trump About Coronavirus in Over a Dozen Classified Briefings – He ‘Downplayed’ Threat: Report

Starting in January U.S. Intelligence Agencies warned President Donald Trump about the novel coronavirus more than a dozen times in classified briefings, but the President “downplayed” the threat, The Washington Post reports Monday.

Just like the infamous President’s Daily Brief that warned then-President George W. Bush of an imminent 9/11 terror attack, “Bin Ladin Determined To Strike in US,” which was ignored, President Donald Trump was also warned in his “PDB,” and also ignored the warning. The difference is Trump was warned more than a dozen times, and there were news reports breaking as the virus reached other countries.

The Post notes that “the alarms appear to have failed to register with the president, who routinely skips reading the PDB and has at times shown little patience even for the oral summary he now takes two or three times per week.”

Terrorists on 9/11 killed 2977 people. The coronavirus has killed 56,527 people to date. The death toll increases hourly.

Read the entire report here.

Related: Trump Has Devoted Less Than One Percent of His Coronavirus Briefings Offering Condolences for COVID-19 Victims