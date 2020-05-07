CORRUPTION
‘Transparently Corrupt’: Barr Lets Flynn Off Scot-Free as Prosecutor Withdraws From Case – ‘Red Blinking Warning Sign’
Attorney General Bill Barr has filed a 100-page motion in federal court dismissing all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, despite Flynn having pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Here is the government’s full 100-page motion to dismiss the Flynn case: https://t.co/5ZwngLUwXO
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 7, 2020
As Barr filed the motion one of the prosecutors on the case filed a motion to withdraw, which legal experts say is a “red blinking WARNING sign.”
Folks, this 👇 is a bright red blinking WARNING sign.
Brandon has as much integrity as anyone I know.
If he can’t take whatever drug deal is about to go down, we’re all about to see something rotten to its core.
Remember: next DOJ filing due Monday. What will Barr’s DOJ say? https://t.co/LpXa0e4obD
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 7, 2020
One legal expert calls the DOJ’s motion “transparently corrupt.”
The Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss Flynn’s case is an extremely well written defense argument that would absolutely fail if made by the defense, and will be quoted extensively (to no avail) in future 1001 prosecutions. It’s transparently corrupt.
— LightOfDayHat (@Popehat) May 7, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
