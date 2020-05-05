CORRUPTION
Fired Vaccine Chief Files Bombshell Whistleblower Complaint: Ordered to Award Lucrative Contracts to Jared’s Pals
Dr. Rick Bright has filed a bombshell 89-page whistleblower complaint alleging he was ordered to award lucrative government contracts to friends of Trump administration officials, including to a Big Pharma executive close to Jared Kushner, and says top Trump administration officials ignored his warnings, going back as far as January, on the novel coronavirus that has now killed over 71,000 people in the U.S.
The New York Times reports Dr. Bright, who was the nation’s vaccine chief, alleges that “a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services repeatedly pressured him to steer millions of dollars in contracts to the clients of a well-connected lobbyist.”
Bright’s complaint also alleges, the Times says, that he “has been protesting ‘cronyism and award of contracts to companies with political connections to the administration,’ including a drug company executive who is close to Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.”
The whistle blower complaint “also said Dr. Bright ‘encountered opposition’ from his Health and Human Services superiors — including Health Secretary Alex M. Azar II — while pushing as early as January for the necessary resources to develop drugs and vaccines to counter the emerging pandemic.”
Dr. Bright was fired from his job last month as the head of a little-known government agency that does tremendously important work. He was the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and essentially was the nation’s top vaccine chief. It’s hard to name a more important general in the war on the coronavirus, and yet Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar removed him from that role and placed him in a different HHS agency.
Why?
Bright alleges he refused allow President Donald Trump’s gut – with zero scientific evidence to back it up – to dictate that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin were the cure-all for coronavirus.
CORRUPTION
Revealed: Trump Owes Tens of Millions of Dollars to State-Owned Chinese Bank – Politico Report
President Donald Trump has been trying to portray former Vice President Joe Biden as a pawn of the Chinese government — but a new report from Politico claims that the president is literally tens of millions of dollars in debt to a Chinese state-owned bank.
According to the report, a Trump real estate partner in 2012 initiated a $1 billion refinance scheme for a skyscraper at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York in which Trump owns a 30 percent stake.
“The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show,” the publication writes. “Trump’s ownership of the building received a smattering of attention before and after his 2016 campaign. But the arrangement with the Bank of China — and its impending due date in 2022 — has gone largely unnoticed.”
The report notes that Trump’s debt to the Chinese bank could complicate his efforts to tie Hunter Biden to purportedly illicit financial dealings in China.
“Trump’s recent criticisms of China have been muddied by his own mixed messaging as well as by his numerous financial ties to the country,”Politico writes. “Those connections extend far beyond the Avenue of the America’s loan: Chinese state-owned companies are constructing two luxury Trump developments in United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.”
CORRUPTION
Trump Talked to Billionaire Owner of Equinox and SoulCycle – a Top Donor – Day Before He Called to Reopen America’s Gyms
President Donald Trump’s “plan” to re-open America amid the global coronavirus pandemic includes re-opening gyms across the country. Health and medical experts found that strange, given that gyms can be filled with people working out, often close together, breathing heavily – the perfect conditions for, say, a virus that’s transmitted by droplets in the breath to spread.
But as The Daily Beast reports, President Trump spoke to the billionaire owner of Equinox Sports Clubs, Stephen Ross (photo), who is also a top donor to the Trump campaign, just one day before unveiling his plan to re-open America – which includes re-opening gyms in “phase one” of the “plan.”
“Gyms are like a petri dish,” Laurence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told The Daily Beast. “People are close to one another, they’re sweating, they’re coughing and sneezing, they’re touching multiple surfaces, they’re sharing equipment, they’re indoors. Literally all of the heightened risk factors for COVID transmission are all entwined together in a gym.”
Ross is the founder and chairman of the Related Companies, a massive $50 billion corporation that serves as the parent company for among many other businesses, the Equinox Group. Equinox includes Equinox Sports Clubs, SoulCycle, PURE Yoga, Blink Fitness, Precision Run, Equinox Hotels, PROJECT by Equinox, Equinox Explore, and Equinox Media.
Last summer Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, faced a firestorm after hosting a $250,000 a plate fundraiser for President Trump.
The Related Companies happens to also be the largest landlord in New York City.
Outrage over Ross raising a reported $12 million to help Trump get re-elected was huge. Many boycotted Equinox and SoulCycle.
Celebrities are calling for a boycott of SoulCycle and Equinox after owner Stephen Ross planned a fundraiser for Trump pic.twitter.com/9ypm3hLA9a
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2019
$12 million in one night. All the canceled Equinox and SoulCycle subscriptions? Any threats to boycott his @MiamiDolphins? The clear fact that you can’t support a white nationalist president and claim that you are personally a champion of racial justice? Ross just didn’t care. https://t.co/dGh10EWOdc
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 12, 2019
Trump’s changes to the estate tax are with $4.4M to Stephen Ross, who hosted this wknd’s fundraiser.
That tax cut is 40 times > average American’s total wealth.
This is how Trump gets away with destroying our country.
Boycott @Equinox & @soulcycle! https://t.co/TEOPvRWTYn
— Liuba Grechen Shirley (@liuba4congress) August 10, 2019
CORRUPTION
Big Banks ‘Directly’ Lobbied Ivanka Trump for Interest Rate Hike on New Government-Backed Coronavirus SBA Loans: Report
President Donald Trump has all but publicly threatened to fire Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, demanding he lower interest rates – a move that would personally save Trump and his business millions of dollars.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit he finally got his wish. Powell moved interest rates to zero.
(Trump, by the way, attacked Powell nearly two dozen times on Twitter over just the past almost 9 months.)
So when the Big Banks wanted to score a big cash grab under the new federal government-backed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus program in response to the pandemic, they didn’t call President Trump. They called Ivanka Trump.
Reporting on “direct calls” from top bank executives, Bloomberg News reveals they “personally appealed to Ivanka Trump this week as they sought additional guidance and higher interest rates.”
“The lobbying campaign appeared to be at least partially effective. Ivanka Trump relayed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials requests to increase the interest rates on the forgivable, government-backed loans,” Bloomberg reports. “On Thursday, Mnuchin announced that the government would increase interest rates to 1% from 0.5% on the emergency loans.”
Perhaps that explains why the administration of the Small Business Administration thanked Ivanka Trump on Thursday:
Because nepotism doesn’t stop during a crisis Jovita Carranza of the Small Business Administration thanks Ivanka Trump, with whom she’s apparently been “working closely.” pic.twitter.com/HAaw5yWtGy
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 2, 2020
And why the First Daughter posted this to Instagram thanking the SBA:
Read the entire report here.
