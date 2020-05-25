WTH?
Trump Uses Memorial Day to Attack Biden and Recycle Old Lies About His Coronavirus Response
NYT: “At Least 430,000 People Have Arrived in the United States on Direct Flights From China”
President Donald Trump used the occasion of the Memorial Day holiday to recycle old, debunked lies about his likely Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a tweet Trump made several accusations, none of them are true.
Sleepy Joe Biden (mostly his reps.) went crazy when I banned, in late January, people coming in from China. He called me “xenophobic” & then went equally “nuts” when we let in 44,000 people – until he was told they were American citizens coming home. He later apologized!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
A few facts:
Trump’s ban on incoming travel from China was not announced until January 31, and did not go into effect until February 2, at least one month after the Trump administration was notified about the China outbreak. (Reports show the Trump administration knew as early as late November about the dangerous outbreak.) It also forced many infected with coronavirus into the U.S. before the ban went into effect.
Announcing a ban is one thing, taking measures to ensure it locks out those with the coronavirus is another. There are multiple reports that despite Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar promising there would be “proactive entry health screening” at airports to ensure those coming from China were tested for coronavirus, that did not happen.
The 44,000 were not all Americans.
In fact, those coming in from China were not tested at all, and merely told to self-quarantine. They were not actually quarantined.
Similar actions were taken when Trump banned incoming travel from Europe.
Trump’s China travel ban was more of a mesh net.
“Since Chinese officials disclosed the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonialike illness to international health officials on New Year’s Eve, at least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China,” The New York Times reported last month, “including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel, according to an analysis of data collected in both countries.”
The bulk of the passengers, who were of multiple nationalities, arrived in January, at airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Newark and Detroit. Thousands of them flew directly from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, as American public health officials were only beginning to assess the risks to the United States.
And as former Obama Ebola czar Ron Klain notes, crews from the cargo flights were allowed in, without being tested either.
You limited — not banned — travel in FEBRUARY — not January. You continued to let in crews on cargo ships, planes, and all other transport from China. 45 counties acted before you did — 45 other countries. https://t.co/wSFgS96dzo
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 25, 2020
As for Biden apologizing, Trump has repeated this several times.
It’s a lie.
To be accurate, Biden didn’t directly say Trump is xenophobic but he did say Trump has a “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”
Lastly:
Meanwhile, Trump allowed unrestricted air travel without any type of heath checks between European countries like Italy directly into New York City. That’s why the coronavirus pandemic hit the East Coast so hard while the West Coast was not nearly as affected. Facts matter.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 25, 2020
‘That Isn’t Actually a Thing’: Trump Mocked for Creating New Statistic That Doesn’t Exist and Is Impossible to Measure
Just days after advocating against coronavirus testing President Donald Trump held a news conference to brag about the advances in testing for COVID-19, and even creating a new “metric,” which does not exist and is impossible to measure.
Trump declared “testing is a very big, important function,” but he could not resist injecting his personal opinion, adding, “some people consider it more important than others.”
The United States currently ranks 39th in per capita testing, yet Trump said on testing America has “prevailed.”
But the President drew scorn when he declared that the U.S., along with Germany, lead the world in “lives saved per 100,000 people.”
“leaving the world in lives saved per hundred thousand.” ? pic.twitter.com/1wvhUtn650
— Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 11, 2020
Many were quick to note that is a metric that does not exist for coronavirus, and it would be impossible to measure, unless every coronavirus case had been counted, and the testing for that has not happened.
President Trump seems to have introduced a new “lives saved” metric. That isn’t actually a thing.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 11, 2020
Is the White House (see: Trump) really trying to invent their own metric?
You… can’t… measure… lives… saved.
“Lives Saved” is a fucking insane spin. pic.twitter.com/oAsr1XsKk2
— Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) May 11, 2020
“Lives saved per hundred thousand”??? What the hell kind of a stat is that? Did Kushner imagine this stat out of thin air?
— LionBull (@DataBull) May 11, 2020
In what world can they quantify lives saved per 100 thousand? What exactly does that even mean? Trump is out of countrol.
— I’MYOURHUCKLEBERRY? (@GEEPENNIN) May 11, 2020
Next desperate step from Trump will be having Fox run a permanent chyron of “Lives Saved” (by Dear Leader). Their desperation knows no limits. #PresidentDeath #TrumpLiesAmericansDie
— Jonnysb (@Jonnysbc) May 11, 2020
Gun-Waving SUV Driver Crashed Car Into Group Paying Tribute to Pennsylvania Nurses and Healthcare Workers
During Nurse Appreciation Week a group of Delaware County, Pennsylvania citizens socially distanced in their cars to thank nurses and healthcare workers, only to be disrupted by a gun-waving SUV driver.
According to PennLive, the cars paraded to thank Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center staff when police say “the male suspect threatened to hurt people while waving the gun.”
It resulted in a police chase where the SUV ultimately crashed and flipped on its side. The man was then arrested, though police have yet to release the man’s name or his reason for going on the attack.
Watch the full report from 6ABC.com below:
‘It’s Ridiculous’: CNN Reporter Stunned After Listening to Trump Ranting About ‘Haters’
During an exchange with reporters this Tuesday, President Trump was asked why he won’t allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before the House. According to Trump, it’s because the House “is a set-up” that’s full of a “bunch of Trump haters.”
REPORTER: Why won’t you let Fauci testify before the House?
TRUMP: “Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters … they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.” pic.twitter.com/G3G5OoV5IV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020
Trump went on to accuse the Democrats of wanting him to fail at battling the coronavirus, “which means death.”
CNN’s Dana Bash and Jim Sciutto discussed the spectacle, with Bash saying that Trump’s refusal to allow Fauci and other administration officials to testify before the House is “ridiculous and it flies in the face of the Constitution, what is required of Congress.”
“The idea that even now the president just doesn’t care about basic checks and balances in the Constitution is remarkable,” Bash said. “Elections have consequences — Democrats took control of the House, period.”
Watch:
