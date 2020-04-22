‘We Love You All!’: Trump Launches Love Fest for ‘Our Beloved Seniors’ After Polls Show He’s Cratering With Them

President Donald Trump’s transparent attempts to woo elements of American voters are always easy to spot.

Remember his, “Where’s my African American?” when he was actively trying to gain Black voters in 2016?

Trump is now going after seniors.

Wednesday morning, for the first time ever, the President wished gossip columnist Cindy Adams a happy birthday, flattering her by saying, “Cindy is 90, but looks 39 to me. She is going strong!”

Less than an hour later, Trump launches a little love fest for seniors, declaring his love for them, promising them they will be given special care as states re-open during the coronavirus crisis, and that their “lives will be better than ever.”

States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever…WE LOVE YOU ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

All this comes just hours after several reports of bad news for Trump: He’s losing his base of seniors.

“Quinnipiac shows seniors approving of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus by a 48/45 margin in early March but disapproving by a 52/45 margin in early April,” New York Magazine reports. “Quinnipiac also shows Biden’s lead among seniors swelling from 49/46 in March to 54/41 in April, even though the Democrat’s overall lead drops from 11 to eight points.”

Pointing to a Morning Consult poll New York Magazine notes of seniors: “In mid-March, this group approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a higher rate than any other age group, with a net approval of +19. A month later, that level of support has dropped 20 points.”

And The Washington Post points to “a new NBC/WSJ poll, which tested the presidential matchup between Trump and Joe Biden. Among seniors 65 and older, Biden led Trump by 9 points, 52 to 43 percent. That’s a dramatic 16-point swing from Hillary Clinton’s showing in the 2016 election; she lost seniors by 7 points to Trump (52-45 percent).”