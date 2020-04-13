25A
Watch: Trump Declares ‘The Authority of the President Is Total’
President Donald Trump’s off-the-rails press conference on Monday began with a taxpayer-funded campaign re-election ad that aired for free on the three top news networks for several minutes.
That drew tremendous outrage.
About an hour later President Trump declared total power.
To be clear, he does not have total power.
“When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total,” Trump told a reporter. He repeated the word “total” several times.
“The authority of the President of the United States having to do with the subject we’re talking about is total,” Trump concluded.
TRUMP: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total." pic.twitter.com/zIuiBn1Mhw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020
Minutes later, when questioned, Trump responded to another reporter by saying, “The President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do, which is very powerful.”
“The President of the United States calls the shots.”
"The President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do," President Trump says.
He says local government "can't do anything without the approval of the President of the United States." pic.twitter.com/MZsVSM1bcV
— joshscampbell (@joshscampbell) April 13, 2020
Moments later, Vice President Mike Pence said he agreed, saying Trump’s power is “unquestionably plenary.”
25A
Top Trump Officials Considered a ‘Midnight Self-Massacre’ Mass Resignation to Sound Alarm About President: Report
A group of senior Trump administration officials considered resigning “en masse” last year in a “midnight self-massacre” to sound the alarm about the president’s unfitness for office, according to an excerpt of the upcoming book written by “Anonymous,” who was or is a senior Trump administration official.
The Washington Post reported the bombshell Thursday night, adding this from the book’s author who described what it is like working with President Donald Trump:
“It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him,” the author writes. “You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time. Only your uncle probably wouldn’t do it every single day, his words aren’t broadcast to the public, and he doesn’t have to lead the US government once he puts his pants on.”
The book, titled, “A Warning,” comes one year after “Anonymous” wrote an op-ed in The New York Times saying they are part of an internal White House “resistance” movement.
He or she says the mass resignation idea was ultimately scrapped for fear “it would further destabilize an already teetering government,” according to The Post.
The author also offers examples of some of Trump’s racist and misogynistic comments:
“I’ve sat and listened in uncomfortable silence as he talks about a woman’s appearance or performance,” the author writes. “He comments on makeup. He makes jokes about weight. He critiques clothing. He questions the toughness of women in and around his orbit. He uses words like ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ to address accomplished professionals. This is precisely the way a boss shouldn’t act in the work environment.”
The author alleges that Trump attempted a Hispanic accent during an Oval Office meeting to complain about migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We get these women coming in with like seven children,” Trump said, according to the book. “They are saying, ‘Oh, please help! My husband left me!’ They are useless. They don’t do anything for our country. At least if they came in with a husband we could put him in the fields to pick corn or something.”
Read the entire Washington Post article here.
25A
Trump Mocked for Saying NASA Should Not Be Going to the Moon – After Just Bragging He Told NASA to Go to the Moon
Americans may be experiencing a severe case of social media whiplash after President Donald Trump’s tweets about the moon.
Just three weeks ago Trump bragged he had directed NASA to put the first woman on the moon, and to do so in four years. He even promised the space agency a huge budget to get the job done.
Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
“NASA is planning on sending the first woman ever and the first man in nearly five decades to the moon by 2024, thanks to an additional increase to the agency’s budget by President Trump,” CNN reported just two weeks later.
Going back to the moon has been a Trump priority for years. Here’s the President in late 2017, on going to the moon:
Fast forward to today.
Trump blasts NASA for even talking about going to the moon – which, he has decided, is a part of Mars.
For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019
That was just too much for most people to handle.
Here’s how some are responding (and yes, there’s a lot of sarcasm in some of these!):
LADIES & GENTS: THE DUMBEST PERSON IN THE ENTIRE WORLD.
— Janet (@Janet_Wilson) June 7, 2019
FINALLY a president who knows where Mars ACTUALLY IS!!!!!!!!!!! So tired of the fake news media telling us the moon and Mars are separate.
— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 7, 2019
Focus on Uranus
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 7, 2019
Because who better to advise NASA on how to do science than a guy who thinks vaccines cause autism and windmills cause cancer.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 7, 2019
So this week Trump continued his feud with a dead man, picked a new one with Bette Midler, attacked a royal family member, said Ireland should build a wall on its border with N. Ireland, that he didn't serve in Vietnam b/c it was far away, & the moon was part of Mars. Cool cool.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 7, 2019
Wow, the moon is a part of Mars? Another Trump humdinger. #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/V5WLanbXYZ
— William Ferrall 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@wmferrall) June 7, 2019
NASA is talking about the Moon because in December 2017 you issued Space Policy Directive-1, which includes: “the United States will lead the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization.”
Did you already forget that? https://t.co/36CtykfkGl
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 7, 2019
Seriously, I don't even know what planet we live on anymore… https://t.co/LaH9iMQ4iz
— Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) June 7, 2019
