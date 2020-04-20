Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOT

Trump Accidentally Admits Testing Is a Problem While Falsely Attacking Democrats for ‘Playing a Very Dangerous Game’

Published

on

From the start of what would become the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump has worked to ensure desperately needed testing would not be conducted. Reports last month show not only did Trump not push HHS and the CDC to make testing a priority, he admitted he wanted as little testing as possible so the “numbers” would look good – and catapult him to re-election victory. Or so he thought.

Trump infamously also claimed anyone who wants a test can get one.

“Anybody that needs a test gets a test. We – they’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful,” the President lied on Match 7.

And now he’s lying once again.

Late Monday morning Trump falsely charged Democrats with “playing a very dangerous political game” by demanding a massive ramp up in testing. Trump wants the entire nation to re-open for business despite there being few if any safeguards in place that would prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, illnesses, and deaths if that happens.

Experts at Harvard say the U.S. needs increase testing to between 500,000 to 700,000 tests per day, while experts at MIT say three million tests per day must be performed and processed before it is safe to re-open the country.

Trump has repeatedly claimed there’s no problem with the testing, even bragging that the U.S. has tested more people than any other country while ignoring the fact that the U.S. has the third-highest population in the world.

What is important is number of tests per capita, and there the U.S. ranks a dismal 43rd or so.

But here’s the President accidentally admitting that testing is a problem, while trying to scorch the left (and medical experts, and the CDC) for wanting more ventilators that have been needed – so far.

“Last month all you heard from the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats was, ‘Ventilators, Ventilators, Ventilators.’ They screamed it loud & clear, & thought they had us cold, even though it was the State’s task,” he falsely claimed.

Claiming ventilators are the sole responsibility of the states is a lie, as is his assertion that the call for ventilators was made up to make the Trump administration appear unprepared. The numbers of ventilators needed were based on CDC projections.

“But everyone got their V’s, with many to spare. Now they scream, ‘Testing, Testing, Testing,’ again playing a very dangerous political game,” Trump accused, wrongly. Testing is the critical component that’s missing, and there’s no federal plan to fix it.

“States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing,” Trump again charged, falsely. “But we will work with the Governors and get it done,” he added, admitting that it has not been done.

“This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!”

Testing will not be easy, and is not a one-time act. Anyone can be tested one day, be negative, then get infected the next day.

Trump appears to not have considered any of the critical scenarios surrounding them management of the pandemic.

Related:

Trump Knew Coronavirus Could Be a Crisis but ‘Made Clear’ Lower Numbers ‘Were Better’ for His Re-Election: Report

Trump Tries to Discourage Coronavirus Testing: ‘We Don’t Want Everybody Taking This Test’ – ‘It’s Totally Unnecessary’

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘You Can’t Even Get Christianity Right’: Trump Mocked for Offensive ‘Happy Good Friday’ Wishes Exposing His Ignorance

Published

1 week ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump offended billions of the world’s Christians this morning, wishing them, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”

As many know, Good Friday is a solemn day Christians observe, but not celebrate: it is believed to be the day of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

For many Christian sects, it is a day of fasting and, in non-pandemic times, a day spent in church.

On social media responses ranged from mockery to outrage.

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘Get Your Facts Straight!’: Trump-Loving Florida GOP Governor Blasted for Spreading Dangerous Coronavirus Lie

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Republicans have proven their anti-science bonafides but in the midst of a deadly global pandemic spreading lies is not only dangerous, it could be deadly.

The nation decimated Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp last week blatantly lied during a coronavirus press conference. He told his Peach State constituents, “we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people. In reality, for weeks if not longer that was a well-known fact.

Thursday afternoon Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, shared this lie – a false claim that could easily lead to spread of the virus and even death:

“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think, nationwide there’s been one single fatality under 25 – for whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids,” the 41-year old father of three said.

“We lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu, this one for whatever reason – much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that. If you’re younger it just hasn’t had an impact. So that should factor into how we’re viewing this.”

DeSantis infamously refused to close his beaches during spring break, allowing college students to pick up and then spread the virus throughout the nation.

On the facts, DeSantis is literally dead wrong.

The Washington Post reports it has identified nine people under the age of 20 who died from the coronavirus.

The Post also “found at least 45 deaths among people in their 20s, at least 190 deaths among people in their 30s, and at least 413 deaths among people in their 40s.”

It also found “at least 759 people under age 50 across the United States who have perished amid the deepening pandemic.”

Watch Florida’s governor spread his dangerous claims:

Many were angered and appalled:

 

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOT

Supporters Turn on Trump for ‘Flat-Out Lying’ About Coronavirus: ‘He’s Got No Idea What the Hell He’s Doing’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.

A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state’s Northern Neck peninsula — where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 — expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn’t like,” said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. “That’s over. I don’t believe anything he’s saying now.”

All of the sources asked to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash, but they were increasingly frustrated by a president whose actions they had already begun to doubt.

“He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing, and I think he’s flat-out lying to everyone about how bad it really is, and how bad it’s going to get,” said Matt, an oysterman in his mid-40s.

Matt has always disagreed with Trump’s attacks on immigrants, some of whom he’s gotten to know on the job, but he said the president can’t necessarily count on his 2016 voters to stick with him.

“He thinks we’re all stupid and will show up for him no matter what,” he said. “At this point, I can’t imagine bringing myself to do that.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.