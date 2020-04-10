AMERICAN IDIOT
‘You Can’t Even Get Christianity Right’: Trump Mocked for Offensive ‘Happy Good Friday’ Wishes Exposing His Ignorance
President Donald Trump offended billions of the world’s Christians this morning, wishing them, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”
HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020
As many know, Good Friday is a solemn day Christians observe, but not celebrate: it is believed to be the day of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.
For many Christian sects, it is a day of fasting and, in non-pandemic times, a day spent in church.
On social media responses ranged from mockery to outrage.
I'll pass that on to Jesus. https://t.co/kUACj8FhWE
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 10, 2020
Sir, what do you think Good Friday commemorates?
— Seth Masket (@smotus) April 10, 2020
Happy?
You're not really familiar with Christian holy days, are you?
— Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) April 10, 2020
This is a solemn day for Christians. It's not called Happy Friday. Like not knowing what the significance of Pearl Harbor was, I'd suggest the President doesn't know what happened on Good Friday according to the scriptures.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 10, 2020
It’s not really a happy day. It a somber day, a sad day. Today is the day that Jesus died on the cross. Have your spiritual huckster…I mean “advisor”….explain it to you.
— Emily A. (@emzorbit) April 10, 2020
Uhm if you ever walked into an actual church, you’d know today is one of the most somber days in the church year. You can’t even get Christianity right.
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) April 10, 2020
Once again, Trump reveals his inability to "speak Christian." Good Friday is not a "happy" holiday. https://t.co/S9kBYpLVye
— Ruth Graham (@publicroad) April 10, 2020
You do know that Good Friday IS NOT a happy day. Its the day Christ was crucified. Further proof you are the anti-Christ
— Back2Stonewall.com (@BACK2STONEWALL) April 10, 2020
Happy Jesus-Gruesomely-Tortured-To-Death Day! 🥳 https://t.co/5CLjSSYT9C
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 10, 2020
Congrats on dying, Jesus!
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) April 10, 2020
Happy horrific death, Jesus!!
— Jude 🌐 (@Jxnewton) April 10, 2020
He really has not the slightest idea what these holy days mean. https://t.co/9q3N6Wj65w
— Michael J. O'Loughlin (@MikeOLoughlin) April 10, 2020
Trump's next business, "Alternative Greeting Cards"
— SSton (@SharinStone) April 10, 2020
At least he didn't add: "Enjoy!" https://t.co/O1sT418Xo6
— Michael McGough (@MichaelMcGough3) April 10, 2020
‘Get Your Facts Straight!’: Trump-Loving Florida GOP Governor Blasted for Spreading Dangerous Coronavirus Lie
Republicans have proven their anti-science bonafides but in the midst of a deadly global pandemic spreading lies is not only dangerous, it could be deadly.
The nation decimated Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp last week blatantly lied during a coronavirus press conference. He told his Peach State constituents, “we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people. In reality, for weeks if not longer that was a well-known fact.
Thursday afternoon Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, shared this lie – a false claim that could easily lead to spread of the virus and even death:
“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think, nationwide there’s been one single fatality under 25 – for whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids,” the 41-year old father of three said.
“We lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu, this one for whatever reason – much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that. If you’re younger it just hasn’t had an impact. So that should factor into how we’re viewing this.”
DeSantis infamously refused to close his beaches during spring break, allowing college students to pick up and then spread the virus throughout the nation.
On the facts, DeSantis is literally dead wrong.
The Washington Post reports it has identified nine people under the age of 20 who died from the coronavirus.
The Post also “found at least 45 deaths among people in their 20s, at least 190 deaths among people in their 30s, and at least 413 deaths among people in their 40s.”
It also found “at least 759 people under age 50 across the United States who have perished amid the deepening pandemic.”
Watch Florida’s governor spread his dangerous claims:
The Governor of Florida — at a #COVID19 education meeting — just falsely claimed there have been no deaths nationwide of people under 25 “for whatever reason.”
“The data has been 100% consistent.”
“I’ve not seen any deviation on that.”
In reality, there have been hundreds. pic.twitter.com/56UTMuniHD
— Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 9, 2020
Many were angered and appalled:
No shocker. Seems to be a Republican trait: not reading.
Florida beaches during spring break. pic.twitter.com/b3cbFHBFCl
— Blue Wave – Ohio (@OBXJEN) April 9, 2020
Does DeSantis even look at a newspaper online or the old fashioned method or does he only regurgitate what comes from his master Herr Trump ? https://t.co/Kc4eOeVKed
— jane jones (@vwbug) April 9, 2020
DeSantis is an absolute disaster. Holy moly.
— CJ ??? (@c_james_) April 9, 2020
@GovRonDeSantis Did you know that two newborns have died of COVID? And many young people from teens on up have died. Where the hell do you get your information? You already blew it with your unreal statement about not being contagious if you’re asymptomatic. You should resign.
— Linda DiStefano (@lindadi1) April 9, 2020
you said nobody under 25 has died of this? what shameful misinformation. shame on you.
— flutie’s girl (@flutiefan) April 9, 2020
Ohh and he said no one under 25 has died!!! He’s not that bright…but he is loyal to Trump and isn’t that all that matters!!!
— Dianew (@Dianew15) April 9, 2020
Not true! Big, fat lie that no one under 25 yrs. of age has died from COVID-19!
Shameful disinformation from Ron DeSantis…get your facts straight!
— Anita Warren (@AnitaWarren2) April 9, 2020
@GovRonDeSantis Really? NO people have died under 25? For whatever reason? You don’t seem to get that these nonsense numbers and your lies are ridiculously easy to prove wrong.
I dub the Earl of Dipshittery – because you truly are a royal dumbass. https://t.co/6a3dTMaeET
— ???????? (@skunkish) April 9, 2020
Supporters Turn on Trump for ‘Flat-Out Lying’ About Coronavirus: ‘He’s Got No Idea What the Hell He’s Doing’
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.
A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state’s Northern Neck peninsula — where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 — expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn’t like,” said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. “That’s over. I don’t believe anything he’s saying now.”
All of the sources asked to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash, but they were increasingly frustrated by a president whose actions they had already begun to doubt.
“He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing, and I think he’s flat-out lying to everyone about how bad it really is, and how bad it’s going to get,” said Matt, an oysterman in his mid-40s.
Matt has always disagreed with Trump’s attacks on immigrants, some of whom he’s gotten to know on the job, but he said the president can’t necessarily count on his 2016 voters to stick with him.
“He thinks we’re all stupid and will show up for him no matter what,” he said. “At this point, I can’t imagine bringing myself to do that.”
‘I’m Feeling Good’: Trump Announces New CDC Mask Guideline – Reveals He Still Totally Doesn’t Understand Coronavirus
As expected the CDC is issuing new guidelines suggesting all Americans to wear some form of face mask covering the mouth and nose especially when going outside. Social distancing and staying at home are still the most important methods to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but there are new concerns the virus may be more airborne than first thought, and for weeks if not months science has found an increasing percentage of those infected with coronavirus may never display symptoms.
President Donald Trump doesn’t understand any of that.
Which might explain his remarks as he rolled out the new program early Friday evening on national television.
“I’m feeling good,” Trump told reporters, totally revealing he does not understand that people can be infected with coronavirus, spread it exponentially, and be wholly asymptomatic.
“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it,” Trump also said. “It’s only a recommendation.”
“Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it,” he continued, despite the fact that the new CDC directive suggests wearing masks “when grocery shopping or in other public places,” as The New York Times notes.
“I just don’t want to wear one myself … I don’t see it for myself.”
Watch:
REPORTER: Why are you opposed to wearing a mask?
TRUMP: "I just don't want to wear one myself … I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing– somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk. The great Resolute Desk … I don't see it for myself." pic.twitter.com/7dWmQQY3Aw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020
