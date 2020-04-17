News
Readers Thrash Cincinnati Newspaper for Publishing Editorial Advising Parents to Give Their Kids COVID-19
The Cincinnati Enquirer is received an angry backlash from some of its readers this week when it published an editorial advising parents to give their children the coronavirus.
The editorial in question was written by Jack Rubinstein, a physician-scientist at the University of Cincinnati, and it argued that Ohio’s current state lockdown is not sustainable and will lead to civic unrest if it continues for much longer.
As an alternative, Rubinstein proposes creating “planned, orderly waves of disease” by infecting young people for whom the disease poses minimal risks.
He acknowledges this is less than ideal, but he also says that there’s little likelihood of the government successfully implementing a nationwide test-and-trace plan similar to the ones that have helped keep fatalities low in South Korea and Germany.
“This plan will likely increase the number of people with some degree of immunity and will take advantage of our well-prepared health care system to treat the relatively rare cases where they require hospitalization,” he concludes. “If this is done carefully and by relying closely on the medical infrastructure data, other sectors of the population could potentially be opened in stages in order to create small, manageable waves of disease and show the rest of the country once again how Ohio deals with crises.”
Rubinstein’s editorial did not go over well with many readers, however. Check out some angry reactions below.
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) April 17, 2020
or if it has other effects long-term. like, chicken pox can lie dormant for a few decades and then comes back as shingles, which is much much worse.
— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) April 17, 2020
this is why i cancelled my subscription
— columbus, ohio hater (@Capittalism) April 17, 2020
Why on earth would you publish this?
— Adam Porter (@heylookaturtle) April 17, 2020
Exposing my kids would mean exposing me, a diabetic with a compromised immune system, and my mother, a diabetic with asthma. I think my kids would prefer that their mother and nana survive this crisis, thanks.
— Rebecca Bromels (@RebeccaBromels) April 17, 2020
Thank you for this representation for those of us that hate our kids and want them to die prematurely
— feminist oil and gas enthusiast (@qclostridium) April 17, 2020
This isn’t the chicken pox. There are confirmed cases of people getting the virus for a second time, after multiple negative tests in between.
— Adam Brown (@ABrownDrums) April 17, 2020
No.
7.5% of kids under 18 in America have asthma. Your willy-nilly disregard for others is going to kill your kids’ classmates.
— Mary Freakin’ Poppins (@rustystubbs) April 17, 2020
guys, “a modest proposal” was FUCKING SATIRE
this shit is abhorrent
— Harlem Flipper (@HarlemFlipper) April 17, 2020
Are y’all with the death cult?
— Stonks-man Fighter of the Jaw-man (@lordkeynes42) April 17, 2020
There is some evidence it causes lasting damage to lungs, heart and liver. Do you want your kids to have polio and smallpox too? https://t.co/IIq8WPuqZa
— Crow & (@sistercrow) April 17, 2020
Are you insane? We don’t know the entire scope of this virus or the effects on children. We aren’t even sure that you can’t get it again. This is dangerous and as stupid as the anti-Vaxxer mommy groups.
— Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) April 17, 2020
Leaked CDC Report: ‘Significant Risk of Resurgence of the Virus’ Under Trump’s Plan to Reopen the Economy
A joint report produced by the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that even a staggered reopening of the economy could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
The report, which was obtained by The Washington Post, writes that even a cautious reopening “will entail a significant risk of resurgence of the virus” even after the country has spent the last several weeks locked down in an effort to flatten the curve of infections.
The only way to minimize the risks, the CDC argues, is to build an elaborate system to test and trace Americans on a massive scale.
“The draft envisions hiring 670 people to help state and local health departments quickly scale up contact tracing,” the Post reports. “Tracking down people an infected patient interacted with, so that they can self-quarantine and thus not further transmit the disease, is a deeply labor-intensive process. Considering the large number of continuing infections expected, 670 people is a relatively small number.”
The problem, however, is that the United States isn’t close to having the testing capacity to pull off such an operation. In fact, Politicoreported this week that “the number of coronavirus tests analyzed each day by commercial labs in the U.S. plummeted by more than 30 percent over the past week, even though new infections are still surging in many states and officials are desperately trying to ramp up testing so the country can reopen.”
READ: Washington Post Publishes Trump Administration Draft Plan on How to Re-Open the Nation for Business–Starting May 1
Terrified of losing re-election President Donald Trump is plowing forward with a plan to re-open the nation for business regardless of how many lives will be lost to the coronavirus as a result.
The Washington Post reports on the plan, calling it “a public health strategy to combat the coronavirus and reopen parts of the country.” The target date to begin opening is May 1.
The Post has published an executive summary of the plan, called “Focus on the Future – Going to Work for America,” here. It was formulated by the CDC and FEMA.
The Post calls it “an early draft by FEMA” and says it “contains granular instructions for a phased reopening of institutions such as schools, child-care facilities, summer camps, parks, faith-based organizations and restaurants.”
First up: sending children back to school, “to allow the workforce to return to work.”
“This plan leverages the significant advancements in testing, therapeutics, and investments in the public health and health care systems to prepare communities for re-opening,” the plan reads.
(There have not been “significant advancements in testing.”)
It calls for a “phased relaxation of community mitigation measures implemented to reduce COVID-19 spread,” in order to begin the “economic recovery” in America’s communities.
“The first priority is to reopen community settings where children are cared for, including K-12 schools, daycares, and locally attended summer camps, to allow the workforce to return to work. Other community settings will follow with careful monitoring for increased transmission that exceeds the public health and health care systems. Throughout this phased reopening, it is critical for everyone to continue to strictly follow the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand-washing, wearing face coverings in congregate settings, and maintaining social distance from non-family members.”
Washington Post Economics Correspondent:
BREAKING: WaPo has obtained a draft copy of CDC + FEMA plan for re-opening parts of America.
It’s a 3-phase plan:
1. Prepare the nation (now to May 1)
2. Aggressive testing (now to May 15)
3. Staged re-opening (“not before May 1”)https://t.co/7fMsWXIPxW by @bylenasun @jdawsey1 pic.twitter.com/pEwmb4HdJB
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) April 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
‘We’re Not There Yet’: Fauci Warns on Opening Country Too Early as Trump Plows Forward – ‘There Will Be Infections’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who has headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for decades, is warning against re-opening the nation too early, in direct contradiction to where the President apparently is headed.
“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Dr. Fauci, referring to testing, told the AP Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has teased a May 1 opening date, and reports say he wants a big opening, not a gradual one. Trump falsely believes the economy will come roaring back immediately due to “pent up demand.” Others say Americans right now are too afraid, and rightly so, to go out in public until there is a vaccine or until antibody therapies are widely available.
“Fauci said a May 1 target is ‘a bit overly optimistic’ for many areas of the country,” the AP adds. “Any easing off the strict social-distancing rules in place in much of the country would have to occur on a ‘rolling’ basis, not all at once, he said, reflecting the ways COVID-19 struck different parts of the country at different times.”
But Trump’s trusted top economics expert Larry Kudlow late Tuesday morning told reporters the President would make a “very important” announcement in the next day or two about opening the country back up. He also claimed, “the country is ready to go back to work,”
President Trump had Fauci speak at the beginning of Monday’s off-the-rails press conference to walk back remarks he made that apparently irritated the President. Trump earlier had retweeted a post that called for the 79-year old to be fired.
Fauci also warns that relaxing current stay at home guidelines will lead to new infections.
“I’ll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections. It’s how you deal with the infections that’s going count,” Fauci said, adding, “getting people out of circulation if they get infected, because once you start getting clusters, then you’re really in trouble.”
