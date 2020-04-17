News
Top Democratic Senator: Trump Is ‘Encouraging Citizens to Engage in Armed Rebellion’
Three tweets. Sixteen words. Massive outrage.
A top Democratic U.S. Senator is accusing President Donald Trump of “encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion,” after Trump posted three disturbing tweets.
Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, who generally takes a measured approach, slammed President Trump Friday afternoon:
Let’s not normalize this: the President of the United States is encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion.
He sent this tweet a day after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols. He knows what’s he’s doing. https://t.co/25XGY5BbmA
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020
Trump’s tweets come after armed right wingers joined together in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. The protest organizers reportedly are linked to the DeVos family.
More of the “peaceful” protesters in Lansing who came heavily armed in an effort to intimidate Governor Gretchen Whitmer into relaxing (or abandoning) pandemic-mitigation measures.
These cowards are truly the worst among us — and how bizarre that our country allows this. pic.twitter.com/AkHitkjgh3
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) April 16, 2020
Many, including political science experts, agree that Trump is inciting violence, sedition, and civil unrest – all in an attempt to force governors to re-open their states.
RELATED:
Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Readers Thrash Cincinnati Newspaper for Publishing Editorial Advising Parents to Give Their Kids COVID-19
The Cincinnati Enquirer is received an angry backlash from some of its readers this week when it published an editorial advising parents to give their children the coronavirus.
The editorial in question was written by Jack Rubinstein, a physician-scientist at the University of Cincinnati, and it argued that Ohio’s current state lockdown is not sustainable and will lead to civic unrest if it continues for much longer.
As an alternative, Rubinstein proposes creating “planned, orderly waves of disease” by infecting young people for whom the disease poses minimal risks.
He acknowledges this is less than ideal, but he also says that there’s little likelihood of the government successfully implementing a nationwide test-and-trace plan similar to the ones that have helped keep fatalities low in South Korea and Germany.
“This plan will likely increase the number of people with some degree of immunity and will take advantage of our well-prepared health care system to treat the relatively rare cases where they require hospitalization,” he concludes. “If this is done carefully and by relying closely on the medical infrastructure data, other sectors of the population could potentially be opened in stages in order to create small, manageable waves of disease and show the rest of the country once again how Ohio deals with crises.”
Rubinstein’s editorial did not go over well with many readers, however. Check out some angry reactions below.
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) April 17, 2020
or if it has other effects long-term. like, chicken pox can lie dormant for a few decades and then comes back as shingles, which is much much worse.
— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) April 17, 2020
this is why i cancelled my subscription
— columbus, ohio hater (@Capittalism) April 17, 2020
Why on earth would you publish this?
— Adam Porter (@heylookaturtle) April 17, 2020
Exposing my kids would mean exposing me, a diabetic with a compromised immune system, and my mother, a diabetic with asthma. I think my kids would prefer that their mother and nana survive this crisis, thanks.
— Rebecca Bromels (@RebeccaBromels) April 17, 2020
Thank you for this representation for those of us that hate our kids and want them to die prematurely
— feminist oil and gas enthusiast (@qclostridium) April 17, 2020
This isn’t the chicken pox. There are confirmed cases of people getting the virus for a second time, after multiple negative tests in between.
— Adam Brown (@ABrownDrums) April 17, 2020
No.
7.5% of kids under 18 in America have asthma. Your willy-nilly disregard for others is going to kill your kids’ classmates.
— Mary Freakin’ Poppins (@rustystubbs) April 17, 2020
guys, “a modest proposal” was FUCKING SATIRE
this shit is abhorrent
— Harlem Flipper (@HarlemFlipper) April 17, 2020
Are y’all with the death cult?
— Stonks-man Fighter of the Jaw-man (@lordkeynes42) April 17, 2020
There is some evidence it causes lasting damage to lungs, heart and liver. Do you want your kids to have polio and smallpox too? https://t.co/IIq8WPuqZa
— Crow & (@sistercrow) April 17, 2020
Are you insane? We don’t know the entire scope of this virus or the effects on children. We aren’t even sure that you can’t get it again. This is dangerous and as stupid as the anti-Vaxxer mommy groups.
— Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) April 17, 2020
News
Leaked CDC Report: ‘Significant Risk of Resurgence of the Virus’ Under Trump’s Plan to Reopen the Economy
A joint report produced by the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that even a staggered reopening of the economy could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
The report, which was obtained by The Washington Post, writes that even a cautious reopening “will entail a significant risk of resurgence of the virus” even after the country has spent the last several weeks locked down in an effort to flatten the curve of infections.
The only way to minimize the risks, the CDC argues, is to build an elaborate system to test and trace Americans on a massive scale.
“The draft envisions hiring 670 people to help state and local health departments quickly scale up contact tracing,” the Post reports. “Tracking down people an infected patient interacted with, so that they can self-quarantine and thus not further transmit the disease, is a deeply labor-intensive process. Considering the large number of continuing infections expected, 670 people is a relatively small number.”
Related –
READ: Washington Post Publishes Trump Administration Draft Plan on How to Re-Open the Nation for Business–Starting May 1
The problem, however, is that the United States isn’t close to having the testing capacity to pull off such an operation. In fact, Politicoreported this week that “the number of coronavirus tests analyzed each day by commercial labs in the U.S. plummeted by more than 30 percent over the past week, even though new infections are still surging in many states and officials are desperately trying to ramp up testing so the country can reopen.”
News
READ: Washington Post Publishes Trump Administration Draft Plan on How to Re-Open the Nation for Business–Starting May 1
Terrified of losing re-election President Donald Trump is plowing forward with a plan to re-open the nation for business regardless of how many lives will be lost to the coronavirus as a result.
The Washington Post reports on the plan, calling it “a public health strategy to combat the coronavirus and reopen parts of the country.” The target date to begin opening is May 1.
The Post has published an executive summary of the plan, called “Focus on the Future – Going to Work for America,” here. It was formulated by the CDC and FEMA.
The Post calls it “an early draft by FEMA” and says it “contains granular instructions for a phased reopening of institutions such as schools, child-care facilities, summer camps, parks, faith-based organizations and restaurants.”
First up: sending children back to school, “to allow the workforce to return to work.”
“This plan leverages the significant advancements in testing, therapeutics, and investments in the public health and health care systems to prepare communities for re-opening,” the plan reads.
(There have not been “significant advancements in testing.”)
It calls for a “phased relaxation of community mitigation measures implemented to reduce COVID-19 spread,” in order to begin the “economic recovery” in America’s communities.
“The first priority is to reopen community settings where children are cared for, including K-12 schools, daycares, and locally attended summer camps, to allow the workforce to return to work. Other community settings will follow with careful monitoring for increased transmission that exceeds the public health and health care systems. Throughout this phased reopening, it is critical for everyone to continue to strictly follow the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand-washing, wearing face coverings in congregate settings, and maintaining social distance from non-family members.”
Washington Post Economics Correspondent:
BREAKING: WaPo has obtained a draft copy of CDC + FEMA plan for re-opening parts of America.
It’s a 3-phase plan:
1. Prepare the nation (now to May 1)
2. Aggressive testing (now to May 15)
3. Staged re-opening (“not before May 1”)https://t.co/7fMsWXIPxW by @bylenasun @jdawsey1 pic.twitter.com/pEwmb4HdJB
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) April 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- MOCKING DEMOCRACY3 days ago
Kentucky Republicans Celebrate After Making It More Difficult for People to Vote During Coronavirus Crisis
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY3 days ago
‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response
- ARROGANCE2 days ago
‘Big Marie Antoinette Energy’: Ivanka Trump Trounced for Traveling to NJ After Urging Americans to ‘Please Stay Home’
- LIES LIES LIES1 day ago
‘Every Word of This Is a Lie’: Trump’s New White House Press Secretary Flops by Fibbing – Gets Destroyed by Experts
- News2 days ago
Leaked CDC Report: ‘Significant Risk of Resurgence of the Virus’ Under Trump’s Plan to Reopen the Economy
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Rancid Case of Quid Pro Quo’: Reporter Sounds Alarm About Florida Governor, Former Trump Cabinet Official and WWE
- LIES LIES LIES2 days ago
‘I’m Not Homophobic’: Franklin Graham Claims He’s Not ‘Bashing People Because They May Be Homosexual’
- TRUMP'S DECISIONS COST LIVES2 days ago
‘America First and to Hell With the World as a Whole’: Global Leaders and Experts Denounce Trump for Defunding WHO