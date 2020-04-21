Majority-GOP Senate Intel Committee Issues New Report Destroying President’s Claims: Russia Interfered to Help Trump

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday quietly released a new report supporting the Intelligence Community’s position and report that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump win the White House. The committee is led by Republicans, including Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC). The report, its fourth, was bipartisan and unanimous.

The Senate Intelligence Committee issues a new report concluding there’s no reason to doubt the assessment that Russia wanted to help President Trump to win the election. https://t.co/1PcRbKAMpS pic.twitter.com/5Z7WfeqehC — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) April 21, 2020

The Committee reports that the December 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment delivered “a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference,” and “reflects strong tradecraft.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied to the American people about what he falsely labels the Russia hoax.

The Senate report spans 158 pages and is highly-redacted. It can be read on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s website, here.

