Majority-GOP Senate Intel Committee Issues New Report Destroying President’s Claims: Russia Interfered to Help Trump
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday quietly released a new report supporting the Intelligence Community’s position and report that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump win the White House. The committee is led by Republicans, including Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC). The report, its fourth, was bipartisan and unanimous.
The Senate Intelligence Committee issues a new report concluding there’s no reason to doubt the assessment that Russia wanted to help President Trump to win the election. https://t.co/1PcRbKAMpS pic.twitter.com/5Z7WfeqehC
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) April 21, 2020
The Committee reports that the December 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment delivered “a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference,” and “reflects strong tradecraft.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied to the American people about what he falsely labels the Russia hoax.
The Senate report spans 158 pages and is highly-redacted. It can be read on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s website, here.
Coronavirus Task Force Has Started Ignoring Trump—Who Believes He Can ‘Crush’ COVID-19 Resurgence After States Reopen
President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response team has started ignoring his outbursts and stopped caring whether their recommendations anger him.
The task force had tried to present a united front with the president in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have largely stopped correcting his misinformation on the record and even pushing back behind the scenes, reported The Daily Beast.
“It is a pain in the ass sometimes, for sure,” said one senior official who works with the task force. “There isn’t much more [some of us] can do in that, except continue making sound policy recommendations and hope they sink in. Sometimes the president backs off on some things, sometimes he doesn’t. It’s his call.”
Governors have noticed the disconnect, which has grown more noticeable as protests against COVID-19 lockdowns have sprung up outside statehouses and are encouraged by Trump’s tweets — but discouraged by his public health advisers.
“It’s bipolar down there,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “We had a good constructive meeting with the vice president’s commission [but] then you hear the press conference of the president. You sometimes feel like the governors are being used as a campaign prop.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a Trump-backing Republican — has announced his state will ease social distancing restrictions soon, although other GOP governors are split on that action — and the president’s task force has cautioned against that.
A White House spokesperson told The Daily Beast the president was following “a data-driven, phased approach” and listening to his public health advisers, but so far those experts have urged keeping those restrictions in place.
Trump’s political advisers recognize the risk posed to his re-election if states are reopened too soon and another outbreak explodes, but Trump thinks he can bluff his way through that.
Two sources told The Daily Beast the president has recently been riffing that he has the “best people” and a “tremendous team” to handle another outbreak in the fall, and Trump believes he and his team would “crush” another wave — just like he believes they already had done with the initial outbreak.
‘Stephen Miller’s Wet Dream’: Internet Crowns White House Advisor ‘Architect’ of Trump Order Banning All Immigration
President Donald Trump Monday night announced he will sign an executive order banning all immigration, supposedly to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But many online declared Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the “architect” of the extremist decision.
Trump has been spending weeks advocating the nation is ready to re-open for business, insisting recently the worst of the virus has passed.
But in an about face, Trump tweeted:
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
There is, of course, no reason to believe Trump will sign the order, or that it will do what he says it will. After Trump claimed he blocked all incoming immigration from China, 40,000 people still made their way into the U.S. from that country.
A whole lot of people taking a presidential tweet at face value when there has been absolutely no corroboration that something of the kind is forthcoming. (And there generally is.)
— Dara Lind (@DLind) April 21, 2020
Miller, a white nationalist, is seen as having direct control over Trump’s racist policies and reportedly has loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.
Here’s how many are reacting to the news:
You can’t work to reopen the country and shut down borders. This isn’t about #COVID19 – this is about xenophobic, racist immigration policy. https://t.co/xZnxZCtpqy
— Emily M. Farris (@emayfarris) April 21, 2020
This “dead of night” executive order REEKS of desperation AND of white supremacist whisperer, the one and only – baldy Stephen Miller!!!!!!
— Countessa Von Count-quarantined wife of the Count (@Nmadams9) April 21, 2020
Poll numbers must be really bad if Trump is suspending immigration. I mean, it’s Stephen Miller’s wet dream. But that he’s going to such extreme lengths to rally the racist base in April…
— Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller certainly doesn’t let a crisis go to waste to advance his white nationalist agenda.
Immigrants are Healthcare providers. Cook and deliver meals. Serve in our military. Are public health experts.
We are a #NationofImmigrants https://t.co/X7b72gaENl
— Shin Inouye (@shin_inouye) April 21, 2020
Using a pandemic to achieve his white nationalist goals. Stephen Miller must be ecstatic. https://t.co/VGlnqDamBT
— Startler and Waldorf (@Kose4by4) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s wet dream
— Brittlemaker (@Brittlemaker) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller using a pandemic to further his white nationalist, anti-immigration agenda. https://t.co/s0Z2eUyCYO
— Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) April 21, 2020
This is Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s dream come true. And yes, the cruelty is always the point. This isn’t about coronavirus or jobs. This is about this administration hate for immigrants. pic.twitter.com/8vnSsDY353
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s wet dream https://t.co/woDe0fMqS7
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 21, 2020
Oh hey look: a “completely different policy from the ‘goal: white ethnostate!’ policies Stephen Miller, Trump and the other ‘alt righters’ have been implementing from the first day the Trump administration got there …” ? https://t.co/KNhtcfXuqh
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s wet dream in real life. https://t.co/G7k7yJePI0
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 21, 2020
Others see a tragedy, Stephen Miller sees an opportunity. https://t.co/qxD1hsFMzn
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 21, 2020
Trump just said he will issue an executive order suspending immigration to the US.
This is Stephen Miller’s wet dream. pic.twitter.com/W8IQ3LFlP7
— Chicano Marine ????? (@kingsrush) April 21, 2020
This is a wet dream for Stephen Miller. https://t.co/dWTfFuPpJj
— phil gordon (@poppyphil1) April 21, 2020
A Stephen Miller wet dream if I ever heard of one
— Michelle (@Dragonfly194) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s racist wet dream. https://t.co/WOxA9PkYZr
— Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) April 21, 2020
‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response
At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefings, PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Donald Trump whether his slow coronavirus response has led to more deaths than there would have been. Trump swiftly lost his temper and began hectoring her.
“A lot of people love me … to the best of my knowledge, I won,” said Trump.
When asked about rallies he held in February and March, Trump lied, “I don’t know anything about rallies. I haven’t left the White House in months, except to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort … Why was Nancy Pelosi holding a street fair in Chinatown?”
Watch below:
TRUMP: I took coronavirus very seriously
ALCINDOR: You held rallies in February and March
TRUMP: I haven’t left the White House in months
ALCINDOR: You held a rally in March
TRUMP: Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/MPDK8lZAeD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020
Related: ‘Nice and Easy. Relax’: Trump Lashes Out at Woman Reporter, Tells Her ‘Keep Your Voice Down’ for Asking Tough Questions
