Coronavirus Task Force Has Started Ignoring Trump—Who Believes He Can ‘Crush’ COVID-19 Resurgence After States Reopen

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response team has started ignoring his outbursts and stopped caring whether their recommendations anger him.

The task force had tried to present a united front with the president in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have largely stopped correcting his misinformation on the record and even pushing back behind the scenes, reported The Daily Beast.

“It is a pain in the ass sometimes, for sure,” said one senior official who works with the task force. “There isn’t much more [some of us] can do in that, except continue making sound policy recommendations and hope they sink in. Sometimes the president backs off on some things, sometimes he doesn’t. It’s his call.”

Governors have noticed the disconnect, which has grown more noticeable as protests against COVID-19 lockdowns have sprung up outside statehouses and are encouraged by Trump’s tweets — but discouraged by his public health advisers.