PROPAGANDISTS
‘Minister of Propaganda’: Internet Massively Mocks Trump’s Brand New White House Press Secretary
The White House has yet to announce President Donald Trump’s latest press secretary, his fourth in just over three years, but already Kayleigh McEnany is getting massively mocked on social media.
The New York Times reports McEnany, who currently is the Trump campaign’s National Press Secretary, will take over from Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary for the Trump administration. New White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “wants her to focus on defending the president on television, according to people familiar with the move.”
McEnany has a Harvard Law degree and a B.S. from Georgetown. She was a CNN contributor and subsequently became the national spokesperson for the RNC.
Despite her impressive résumé, McEnany’s false statements, especially about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, are getting a great deal of attention. Her Twitter feed is a narrow repository of religious tweets and pro-Trump tweets.
Many are pointing to this tweet from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski. McEnany, on the left, says: “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” and adds: “Isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.”
On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim.
“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.” pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020
Here’s how many are responding to Trump’s latest hire for a White House fueled by massive firings and resignations.
Will @kayleighmcenany tell us where the millions of coronavirus tests are now?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 7, 2020
According to the NY Times, Kayleigh McEnany will be the WH Press Secretary. This is her on Fox on February 25 saying “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here…”
There are currently 368,533 confirmed US cases, per Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/RqNbz00iW7
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 7, 2020
Perfect. He now has another press secretary who will lie right along with him.
First question for @kayleighmcenany should be: “Do you still believe Coronavirus won’t come here?” https://t.co/gl0fNvFzG0
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 7, 2020
Good, now we don’t have to hear from Kayleigh McEnany anymore!
— Nevertheless She Persists (@ResisterSis1) April 7, 2020
Please remember when @kayleighmcenany
pulls her “elites are the enemy” nonsense
She is a graduate of G’Town School of Foreign Service, Studied at Oxford and graduated from Harvard Law School and is married to a MLB pitcher.
She is the bad elites of which she speaks so ill
— Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) April 7, 2020
Here’s an intro to the new “Minister of Propaganda” – @kayleighmcenany
She seems nice pic.twitter.com/jjs6gZVo44
— I Care 🌊🌊 (@MN__Blue) April 7, 2020
Great!!! The new White House Press Secretary is a liar. Just like the last one. And the one before her.
Trump just picked Kayleigh McEnany as his new Press Secretary.
Here she is on Fox News, Feb. 25th — lying to the American people already.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 7, 2020
Well that didn’t age well did it… #McEnanyLiedPeopleDied
368,533 CASES.
11,008 DEAD 11,008 DEAD @kayleighmcenany @WhiteHouse https://t.co/aVKGIhtFOd
— Bandislife2004 (@Bandislife2004) April 7, 2020
Where are the millions of tests, Kayleigh?
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 7, 2020
The new Propaganda Secretary @kayleighmcenany 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/iIoKKelyVv
— medit8now (@medit8now) April 7, 2020
Of course he’d choose the lady that was the face of his propaganda State TV network.
The White House press room has now become Trump TV.#KayleighMcEnany @kayleighmcenany #Trump #TrumpVirus https://t.co/Ux9m1aKM0C
— 🌹Stay The Eff Home #IBelieveTara🏳️🌈 (@YEPS9377) April 7, 2020
@kayleighmcenany welcome! Enjoy your short tenure while your reputation and legacy get shattered for eternity. https://t.co/TvWtKn0zak
— OasisRN (@RnOasis) April 7, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE MR. PRESIDENT?3 days ago
‘He’s Going to Get So Many People Killed’: Americans Shocked After Watching #TrumpPressBriefing
- News24 hours ago
Big Pharma-Funded Group Founded by Billionaire Trump Backer Tied to President’s Promotion of Malaria Drug for COVID-19
- AYKM?1 day ago
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
- CHARLATANS1 day ago
Trump Official Peter Navarro Sputters and Flails After Lack of Medical Qualifications Exposed in Train Wreck CNN Interview
- News2 days ago
‘Hero’ Navy Captain Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Being Fired for Sounding Alarm Over Massive Outbreak on His Ship
- OMG!1 day ago
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS1 day ago
Trump ‘Personally’ Pressured CDC, FDA, NIH to Allow Untested Malaria Drugs to Be Used to Treat Coronavirus: Report
- DANGEROUS DONALD1 day ago
Trump Falsely Tweets ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel!’ as America Begins Worst Week Yet of Coronavirus Deaths