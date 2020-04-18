News
Matt Drudge Fires Back at Donald Trump’s Claim — With a Fact Check Showing the Opposite Is True
The founder of “The Drudge Report” responded on Saturday to an attack by President Donald Trump.
Trump took a break from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to share his thoughts on the number of people visiting Drudge’s website.
I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020
But Drudge told CNN that is not true.
“The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history,” Drudge said in an email. “Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”
Trump has been at odds with the conservative website for some time.
“The Drudge Report, founded in 1995, is arguably the most influential conservative news website,” CNN explained. “Drudge supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election and in the early days of the Trump presidency was even a frequent visitor to the White House. But since the summer of 2019, the Drudge Report has spotlighted a significant amount of negative news about the Trump.”
Trump did not provide any evidence to support his assertion that people are abandoning @DRUDGE's website en masse.
Page view data directly from the Drudge Report's server actually shows a significant traffic surge in March amid the pandemic. https://t.co/MVVXX4rOUq
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 18, 2020
Top Democratic Senator: Trump Is ‘Encouraging Citizens to Engage in Armed Rebellion’
Three tweets. Sixteen words. Massive outrage.
A top Democratic U.S. Senator is accusing President Donald Trump of “encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion,” after Trump posted three disturbing tweets.
Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, who generally takes a measured approach, slammed President Trump Friday afternoon:
Let’s not normalize this: the President of the United States is encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion.
He sent this tweet a day after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols. He knows what’s he’s doing. https://t.co/25XGY5BbmA
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020
Trump’s tweets come after armed right wingers joined together in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. The protest organizers reportedly are linked to the DeVos family.
More of the “peaceful” protesters in Lansing who came heavily armed in an effort to intimidate Governor Gretchen Whitmer into relaxing (or abandoning) pandemic-mitigation measures.
These cowards are truly the worst among us — and how bizarre that our country allows this. pic.twitter.com/AkHitkjgh3
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) April 16, 2020
Many, including political science experts, agree that Trump is inciting violence, sedition, and civil unrest – all in an attempt to force governors to re-open their states.
Readers Thrash Cincinnati Newspaper for Publishing Editorial Advising Parents to Give Their Kids COVID-19
The Cincinnati Enquirer is received an angry backlash from some of its readers this week when it published an editorial advising parents to give their children the coronavirus.
The editorial in question was written by Jack Rubinstein, a physician-scientist at the University of Cincinnati, and it argued that Ohio’s current state lockdown is not sustainable and will lead to civic unrest if it continues for much longer.
As an alternative, Rubinstein proposes creating “planned, orderly waves of disease” by infecting young people for whom the disease poses minimal risks.
He acknowledges this is less than ideal, but he also says that there’s little likelihood of the government successfully implementing a nationwide test-and-trace plan similar to the ones that have helped keep fatalities low in South Korea and Germany.
“This plan will likely increase the number of people with some degree of immunity and will take advantage of our well-prepared health care system to treat the relatively rare cases where they require hospitalization,” he concludes. “If this is done carefully and by relying closely on the medical infrastructure data, other sectors of the population could potentially be opened in stages in order to create small, manageable waves of disease and show the rest of the country once again how Ohio deals with crises.”
Rubinstein’s editorial did not go over well with many readers, however. Check out some angry reactions below.
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) April 17, 2020
or if it has other effects long-term. like, chicken pox can lie dormant for a few decades and then comes back as shingles, which is much much worse.
— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) April 17, 2020
this is why i cancelled my subscription
— columbus, ohio hater (@Capittalism) April 17, 2020
Why on earth would you publish this?
— Adam Porter (@heylookaturtle) April 17, 2020
Exposing my kids would mean exposing me, a diabetic with a compromised immune system, and my mother, a diabetic with asthma. I think my kids would prefer that their mother and nana survive this crisis, thanks.
— Rebecca Bromels (@RebeccaBromels) April 17, 2020
Thank you for this representation for those of us that hate our kids and want them to die prematurely
— feminist oil and gas enthusiast (@qclostridium) April 17, 2020
This isn’t the chicken pox. There are confirmed cases of people getting the virus for a second time, after multiple negative tests in between.
— Adam Brown (@ABrownDrums) April 17, 2020
No.
7.5% of kids under 18 in America have asthma. Your willy-nilly disregard for others is going to kill your kids’ classmates.
— Mary Freakin’ Poppins (@rustystubbs) April 17, 2020
guys, “a modest proposal” was FUCKING SATIRE
this shit is abhorrent
— Harlem Flipper (@HarlemFlipper) April 17, 2020
Are y’all with the death cult?
— Stonks-man Fighter of the Jaw-man (@lordkeynes42) April 17, 2020
There is some evidence it causes lasting damage to lungs, heart and liver. Do you want your kids to have polio and smallpox too? https://t.co/IIq8WPuqZa
— Crow & (@sistercrow) April 17, 2020
Are you insane? We don’t know the entire scope of this virus or the effects on children. We aren’t even sure that you can’t get it again. This is dangerous and as stupid as the anti-Vaxxer mommy groups.
— Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) April 17, 2020
Leaked CDC Report: ‘Significant Risk of Resurgence of the Virus’ Under Trump’s Plan to Reopen the Economy
A joint report produced by the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that even a staggered reopening of the economy could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
The report, which was obtained by The Washington Post, writes that even a cautious reopening “will entail a significant risk of resurgence of the virus” even after the country has spent the last several weeks locked down in an effort to flatten the curve of infections.
The only way to minimize the risks, the CDC argues, is to build an elaborate system to test and trace Americans on a massive scale.
“The draft envisions hiring 670 people to help state and local health departments quickly scale up contact tracing,” the Post reports. “Tracking down people an infected patient interacted with, so that they can self-quarantine and thus not further transmit the disease, is a deeply labor-intensive process. Considering the large number of continuing infections expected, 670 people is a relatively small number.”
The problem, however, is that the United States isn’t close to having the testing capacity to pull off such an operation. In fact, Politicoreported this week that “the number of coronavirus tests analyzed each day by commercial labs in the U.S. plummeted by more than 30 percent over the past week, even though new infections are still surging in many states and officials are desperately trying to ramp up testing so the country can reopen.”
