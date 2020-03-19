News
‘Who Is in Charge?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe Furiously Calls Out White House ‘BS’ on COVID-19 Testing
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped President Donald Trump to shreds for dragging his feet on testing for coronavirus, even after an outbreak exploded and shut down life in America.
The president insisted he knew the pandemic was coming, although just days ago he was calling it a hoax, and the “Morning Joe” hosts said neither of those conflicting claims made Trump look good.
“The president said he knew it was coming,” Brzezinski said. “It’s almost worse when you look at it that way. That’s just malpractice. You know something like this is coming, and you do nothing. That’s what he’s telling the American people. He did nothing from the get-go.”
Trump reportedly didn’t want to push out widespread testing weeks ago, before the virus took hold, because he worried that a large number of cases would make him look bad politically — and Scarborough said the president still seemed unable to grasp the crisis he’s facing.
“Who is in charge at the White House, other than the president?” Scarborough began. “We hear Jared [Kushner] is in charge at the White House. Why do we still not have tests? We keep getting promised a million tests here, a million tests there. Yesterday, we heard reports from a health official that we don’t have a lot of the supplies that are needed to apply the tests.”
“Who is in charge?” he continued. “I’ll guaran-damn-tee you, I can give you businesspeople that could be in charge of this and would say, literally, get me a test in a week — go. Even if it were a little longer than a week, they would be on war footing, like FDR. He basically sent Detroit to war, and Detroit helped win the war. What’s happening in this White House? Why are we still hearing this BS about ventilators, when it is BS? Why are we hearing BS about testing around the corner, when it is proving to be BS? When is somebody going to finally be in charge and get these tests to the people of Ohio who need it, to the people of Florida who need it, to the people of Arizona who need it, to the people of New York and California who need it, to the people in Nebraska who need it?”
Scarborough said the president’s mistakes at the start of the outbreak would eventually be made clear, but he was more concerned about what was being done now to halt its spread.
“What are we doing now?” he said. “What are we doing now is my question?”
News
Trump Declares Himself a ‘Wartime President’ – Predicts ‘Total Victory’ in Defeating ‘Invisible Enemy’ of Coronavirus
In a lengthy Wednesday press conference on the coronavirus President Donald Trump said he considers himself a “wartime president” and predicted America will have “total victory” in defeating the “invisible enemy,” which is the virus.
“I look at it – I view it as, a, in a sense as a wartime president,” said Trump, huddled closely with his Vice President and various members of his Coronavirus Task Force. “It’s a very tough situation, you have to do things, you have to close parts of an economy that six weeks ago were the best they’ve ever been. We had the best economy we’ve ever had,” Trump added, falsely.
“Then one day you have to close it down in order to defeat this enemy. But we’re doing it and we’re doing it well,” he said, in a series of remarks that were often focused on praising himself while ignoring the human loss of health and life.
“The American people have been incredible, for the most part they’ve been really incredible.”
President Trump says he considers himself a “wartime president” during the coronavirus response https://t.co/yMZlZ5gV1w pic.twitter.com/X5EmLxAAup
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020
Trump started his remarks by saying, “I would like to begin by announcing some important developments in our war against the Chinese virus,” which caused outrage among many on social media for its racism.
Minutes later, Trump launched into an address that sounded as if it were plucked from World War II.
“Now it’s our time. We must sacrifice together because we are all in this together, and we will come through together. It’s the invisible enemy. That’s always the toughest enemy, the invisible enemy,” Trump told reporters.
“But we are going to defeat the invisible enemy. I think we are going to do it even faster than we thought, and it’ll be a complete victory. It’ll be a total victory,” he promised, again ignoring the human cost of health and lives.
Trump: “It’s the invisible enemy, that’s always the toughest enemy the invisible enemy but we’re going to defeat the invisible enemy, I think we’re going to do it even faster than we thought and it will be a complete victory, it will be a total victory” pic.twitter.com/l4k60wLwrz
— William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) March 18, 2020
Trump spoke during the press conference most of the time. As he did, the markets plunged, at one point triggering a “circuit breaker” forcing trading to halt for 15 minutes.
Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman says there is not enough being done to combat the coronavirus, calling for a 30-day global shutdown. “Hilton is the canary in the coal mine… it’s going to zero,” he says. https://t.co/sjutxt3OcY pic.twitter.com/hFyHsNyo3Q
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 18, 2020
The markets have now erased all the gains made since Trump took office over three years ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now lower than it was when Trump was inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/UHIwQ7yPgt
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 18, 2020
News
Trump Says He’s Closing Border to Canada
President Donald Trump says he’s closing the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, but stresses “trade will not be affected.”
Trump claims it is a mutual decision with Canada, which has far fewer cases of coronavirus.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
News
Clean Sweep: Biden Projected Winner in Key Democratic State Primaries of Arizona, Illinois and Florida
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday handily swept three key state Democratic primaries: Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. He has been declared the projected winner in all three states.
The New York Times reports Joe Biden “took a dominating lead over Bernie Sanders that could add to pressure on him to end his campaign.”
The former VP’s wins are “all but extinguishing Mr. Sanders’s chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.”
MSNBC reports Biden currently has 1132 delegates, Sanders 817.
Currently, Biden is winning Florida 62% to 23%, Illinois 59% to 26%, and Arizona 43% to 30%.
This post has been updated with additional results.
