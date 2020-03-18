News
Trump Declares Himself a ‘Wartime President’ – Predicts ‘Total Victory’ in Defeating ‘Invisible Enemy’ of Coronavirus
In a lengthy Wednesday press conference on the coronavirus President Donald Trump said he considers himself a “wartime president” and predicted America will have “total victory” in defeating the “invisible enemy,” which is the virus.
“I look at it – I view it as, a, in a sense as a wartime president,” said Trump, huddled closely with his Vice President and various members of his Coronavirus Task Force. “It’s a very tough situation, you have to do things, you have to close parts of an economy that six weeks ago were the best they’ve ever been. We had the best economy we’ve ever had,” Trump added, falsely.
“Then one day you have to close it down in order to defeat this enemy. But we’re doing it and we’re doing it well,” he said, in a series of remarks that were often focused on praising himself while ignoring the human loss of health and life.
“The American people have been incredible, for the most part they’ve been really incredible.”
President Trump says he considers himself a “wartime president” during the coronavirus response https://t.co/yMZlZ5gV1w pic.twitter.com/X5EmLxAAup
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020
Trump started his remarks by saying, “I would like to begin by announcing some important developments in our war against the Chinese virus,” which caused outrage among many on social media for its racism.
Minutes later, Trump launched into an address that sounded as if it were plucked from World War II.
“Now it’s our time. We must sacrifice together because we are all in this together, and we will come through together. It’s the invisible enemy. That’s always the toughest enemy, the invisible enemy,” Trump told reporters.
“But we are going to defeat the invisible enemy. I think we are going to do it even faster than we thought, and it’ll be a complete victory. It’ll be a total victory,” he promised, again ignoring the human cost of health and lives.
Trump: “It’s the invisible enemy, that’s always the toughest enemy the invisible enemy but we’re going to defeat the invisible enemy, I think we’re going to do it even faster than we thought and it will be a complete victory, it will be a total victory” pic.twitter.com/l4k60wLwrz
— William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) March 18, 2020
Trump spoke during the press conference most of the time. As he did, the markets plunged, at one point triggering a “circuit breaker” forcing trading to halt for 15 minutes.
Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman says there is not enough being done to combat the coronavirus, calling for a 30-day global shutdown. “Hilton is the canary in the coal mine… it’s going to zero,” he says. https://t.co/sjutxt3OcY pic.twitter.com/hFyHsNyo3Q
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 18, 2020
The markets have now erased all the gains made since Trump took office over three years ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now lower than it was when Trump was inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/UHIwQ7yPgt
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 18, 2020
Trump Says He’s Closing Border to Canada
President Donald Trump says he’s closing the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, but stresses “trade will not be affected.”
Trump claims it is a mutual decision with Canada, which has far fewer cases of coronavirus.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
News
Clean Sweep: Biden Projected Winner in Key Democratic State Primaries of Arizona, Illinois and Florida
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday handily swept three key state Democratic primaries: Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. He has been declared the projected winner in all three states.
The New York Times reports Joe Biden “took a dominating lead over Bernie Sanders that could add to pressure on him to end his campaign.”
The former VP’s wins are “all but extinguishing Mr. Sanders’s chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.”
MSNBC reports Biden currently has 1132 delegates, Sanders 817.
Currently, Biden is winning Florida 62% to 23%, Illinois 59% to 26%, and Arizona 43% to 30%.
This post has been updated with additional results.
News
‘He Sure Showed Up to Work on July 4th in Moscow’: GOP Senator Blasted for Opposing Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave
Sen. Ron Johnson Says Leave Is ‘Incentivizing People to Not Show Up for Work’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican of Wisconsin, says he opposes items in a congressional bill focused on helping and protecting Americans in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.
A close ally to President Donald Trump, Johnson “said he’s worried not only about potential layoffs but also about ‘incentivizing people to not show up for work either and don’t necessarily want to do that. You have to think this thing through in terms of what are the unintended consequences of good intentions.'”
“People are going to have to work,” he added, as USA Today reports. “People do need to recognize the fact that this is not Ebola. This is not MERS. It’s not quite the seasonal flu,” Johnson said, minimizing the severity of the pandemic. “But we have to keep things in perspective and we got to keep our economy.”
He also “said small firms could suffer major hardships if they are forced to ‘pay wages they cannot afford.'”
Sen. Johnson was forced to cancel a vote last week to authorize a subpoena to obtain records related to the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill slammed Johnson one week ago, calling him “an embarrassing tool” and “a joke” before he decided to forego the subpoena, at least temporarily.
He’s now in hot water once again over his classist remarks.
Johnson, who was among several Republicans who visited Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin last year on the Fourth of July, was excoriated for his unpatriotic acts.
Here’s how some are responding:
Ron says that sending out checks for the next few weeks would incentivize people to not go to work.
I think that’s the point Ron. You can’t go to work to spread the virus.
Ron Johnson—dumbest man in the Senate
— Giuliani’s Ass (@AssGiuliani) March 17, 2020
Ron Johnson came in with the Tea Party wave. Part of what we’re seeing is what happens when fanaticism become institutionalized. https://t.co/a163FmIsSp
— Anson Kaye (@AEWK) March 17, 2020
He sure showed up to work on July 4th in Moscow, with some Putin incentives
— ME Pinecone (@finestone_me) March 17, 2020
Ron Johnson is beyond lazy.
His only platform is stepping on people’s faces as they drown.
No accomplishments, no empathy, bad attitude.
He’s a vindictive comment troll to struggling people’s needs presented in committee hearings.https://t.co/KCnXFb7jDG via @HuffPostPol
— Brian Fishbach (@BrianFishbach) March 17, 2020
Ron Johnson gets paid not to show up to work. He wants to keep this gig for himself.
— Athena, Social Distance isn’t Emotional Distance (@Athena_Grayson) March 17, 2020
Sen. Ron Johnson knows that we have plenty of data showing this is demonstrably untrue. Just look at all the companies that already offer paid leave. They would not still be in business if paid leave incentivized avoiding work. Stop #Gaslighting Senator. https://t.co/5VCkU25UmL
— ResistanceSchnauzers (@ResistSchnzrs) March 17, 2020
In this time of national crisis, @SenRonJohnson is working overtime to prove he is the biggest jackass in all the land, opposing expanded paid sick leave overs concerns about “incentivizing people to not show up for work.” pic.twitter.com/iSE2GTH93X
— One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) March 17, 2020
