White House Checking Temperatures of Anyone in Close Contact With Trump or Pence

The White House has begun checking the temperatures of anyone coming in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. Politico reports White House officials took the temperatures of reporters Saturday morning before allowing them into the press briefing room where the vice president is about to hold a news conference.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

One person was “turned away due to temperature level,” MSNBC just reported. It is unclear if they were directed to get tested or to take any other precautions. MSNBC also reports staff members who have come in contact with Trump or Pence have also had their temperatures taken.

What is unclear is if the motivation behind the new protocol is to protect the president and vice president, or in response to the fact that both officials have been in close contact with several people over the past week, including several officials of the Brazilian president’s administration, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.