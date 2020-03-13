Brazil’s President Dined With Trump at Mar-a-Lago This Weekend. He Just Tested Positive for Coronavirus.

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who was President Donald Trump’s guest at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, has just tested positive for coronavirus. He is the second Brazilian official Trump spent time with who has tested positive for the virus that has caused thousands of deaths worldwide.

The White House has repeatedly stated Trump has not been and will not be tested.

The first Brazilian official, Bolsonaro’s press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, earlier this week tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump, along with his other guests and members of his administration, was in close proximity to both men, as these photos and video below show.

Wajngarten is wearing the “Make Brazil Great Again hat. Bolsonaro is seen shaking Trump’s hand.

Fabio Wajngarten (wearing hat) has coronavirus. Bolsonaro has coronavirus. Both of these photos were taken last weekend at Mar-a-Lago. Trump refuses to get tested. pic.twitter.com/sY6HwWzPkp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020